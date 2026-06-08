Fibo Shadow MT4

Fibo Shadow (FISH) – The Precision Entry & Zero Floating Indicator for MT4

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Master the Art of Precision Trading with Fibo Shadow.

Are you tired of guessing where to enter the market? Do you struggle with wide Stop Losses and missing the "perfect" entry? Meet Fibo Shadow (FISH), a professional-grade indicator designed to automate the process of finding high-probability Fibonacci retracement entries.

Fibo Shadow isn’t just another Fibonacci tool; it is a dynamic price action engine that identifies market pivots and projects the "Golden Zones" where institutional traders are most likely to enter.

Why Traders Choose Fibo Shadow

100% Non-Repaint: Once a signal is plotted and a Fibo zone is created, it stays there. You can trust your historical analysis and strategy backtesting.

Capture the "Zero Floating" Entry: Our algorithm is designed to highlight the "Shadows" (wicks) of candles. By focusing on the Golden Zone (23.6% – 50.0%), you can time your entries to enter exactly where the retracement likely ends, minimizing your drawdown.

Advanced Zone Mapping: No more manually drawing Fibos. The indicator automatically calculates and shades the Golden Zone and the Premature Entry Zone (76.4% – 88.2%), so you know exactly where to set your limit orders.

SNR Integration Ready: Fibo Shadow is the perfect companion to Support and Resistance (SNR) strategies. Simply align your SNR levels with the Golden Zone to filter out low-probability trades and increase your win rate significantly.

How to Trade with Fibo Shadow

The strategy is simple, systematic, and efficient:

Wait for the Signal: Let the indicator identify the market pivot. Identify the Zone: A Fibonacci grid will appear. Look for the Golden Zone (23.6% - 50.0%). The Setup: Place your Buy/Sell Limit order within the Golden Zone. Stop Loss (SL): Place your SL strictly at the 0% Fibonacci level. Take Profit (TP): TP 1: 161.8% Level

TP 2: 200.0% Level

Key Features

PAIR: XAUUSD and Currency, recomended timeframe M15 up.

Customizable Levels: Don't like our default levels? Easily input your own custom Fibo levels in the settings.

Visual Clarity: Beautiful, non-obstructive color zones help you make decisions at a glance.

Noise Filtering: Set your own minimum range points to ensure you are only trading significant market moves, not market noise.

Alerts: Get notified the moment a new setup is confirmed so you never miss a trade.

Stop fighting the market. Start trading with precision. Get Fibo Shadow today and transform your charts.

ATTENTION! Download the free demo before purchasing. Backtesting is mandatory before trading on a REAL account.

--- MT5 Version is Here ---

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/178325



SUPPORT & REVIEWS

Your success is my priority. If you love this product, I would greatly appreciate a 5-star review! If you need any assistance with setup or have feature requests, please send me a direct message before leaving feedback. I am always here to help. Check out all my premium trading tools: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/suhendrawan/seller Contact me for fast support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/suhendrawan

# Non-Repaint, Fibo Shadow, FISH, Entry Wick, Entry Shadow, Zero Floating, Fibonacci, Price Action, MT5.