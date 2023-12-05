LVL Bollinger Bands

5

Use this expert advisor whose strategy is essentially based on Bollinger bands as well as a personal touch.


Other free expert advisors are available in my personal space as well as signals, do not hesitate to visit and leave a comment, it will make me happy and will make me want to offer content.

Expert advisors currently available:

  1. LVL Creator

  2. LVL Creator Pro

  3. LVL RSI mt5


If you want to get a configuration file to improve your experience, leave a comment on this robot, then contact me by direct message, I will provide it to you.


Trading is not a magic solution, so before using this expert on a live account, carry out your back tests and tests on a demo account.


When you will use that expert advisor on a live account, don't hesitate to share your account link with me, I would be delighted to follow your results.


. Live signals


. Definition of parameters:

Values between parentheses mean the default values of the indicators.

  • Risk Management

    • Allocation Type: how the allocation is calculated

    • Size: size value depending of the allocation type

  • Stop Loss

    • Use stop loss when opening order: true to set a stop loss while opening a position, false otherwise

    • Use trailing stop loss: true to use a trailing stop loss, false otherwise

    • Stop loss type: stop loss type to use

    • Stop loss value: stop loss value to use

  • Take Profit

    • Use take profit: true to set a take profit while opening a position, false otherwise

    • Take profit type: take profit type to use

    • Take profit value: take profit to use

  • Settings

    • Reverse trades: true to open the opposite type of position provided by the strategy, false otherwise

    • Close all positions and switch off the EA: true to close all open positions and switch off the expert advisor

    • Magic number: magic number to open positions

  • Trading Hours

    • Trading start hour: the time from which the EA can open a position

    • Trading end hour: the time from which the EA closes a position

  • Trading Days

    • Monday: true open a position on Monday, false otherwise

    • Tuesday: true open a position on Tuesday, false otherwise

    • Wednesday: true open a position on Wednesday, false otherwise

    • Thursday: true open a position on Thursday, false otherwise

    • Friday: true open a position on Friday, false otherwise

    • Saturday: true open a position on Saturday, false otherwise

    • Sunday: true open a position on Sunday, false otherwise

  • Trades

    • Close all positions every day: true to close all positions every day at the time corresponding to “Trading end hour”, false otherwise

    • Close all positions on Friday: true to close all positions on every Friday at the time corresponding to “Trading end hour”, false otherwise

    • Open buy positions: true to authorise the EA to open buy positions, false otherwise

    • Open sell positions: true to authorise the EA to open sell positions, false otherwise

  • Position Management

    • Position management: type of position management (none, martingale or grid)

    • Coefficient type: if the new lot size is an addition or a multiplication from the last lot size

    • Coefficient management: the value to add or multiply to calculate the new lot size

    • Max number of positions: the maximum number of positions in case of grid

    • Min distance between positions: the minimum distance in points between the last and the new position

  • Bollinger Bands

    • Number of Bollinger Bands to use: number of Bollinger Bands to use

    • Bollinger Bands timeframe short: timeframe of the first Bollinger Bands

    • Bollinger Bands timeframe long: timeframe of the second Bollinger Bands (useless if 1 Bollinger Bands)

    • Mobile average period: period for average line calculation

    • Mobile average shift: horizontal shift of the indicator

    • Deviation: number of standard deviations


Reviews 9
MAX TECH
28
MAX TECH 2026.01.10 19:17 
 

Hi, can you please share the recommended .set file(s) for LVL Bollinger Bands EA? I would like a configuration for XAUUSD on M5 (safe risk and good performance). Thanks!

ilsonjpa
26
ilsonjpa 2025.11.23 05:53 
 

O EA É BOM, MAS ACREDITO QUE BEM COFIGURADO POSSA FICAR MELHOR AINDA. COMO CONSIGO UM ARQUIVO SET PARA CARREGAR ?

Fábio
29
Fábio 2025.10.17 19:07 
 

Gostei muito do seu robô, fiz uma configuração para 1M no XAU/USD que me deu um bom lucro!! Gostaria de saber se você poderia fazer uma pequena implementação na escolha de abertura de posição de compra e venda, podendo escolher por exemplo: as opções de gatilho como, se fecha fora a posição será aberta, se fecha fora e fecha dentro abre a posição, independente da opção de compra ou venda. I really liked your robot. I set it up for 1M on XAU/USD, which gave me a good profit! I'd like to know if you could do a small implementation of the choice of opening buy and sell positions, allowing you to choose, for example: trigger options such as: if it closes outside the range, the position will be opened; if it closes outside and closes inside, the position will open, regardless of the call or put option.

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Use this expert advisor whose strategy is essentially based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator as well as a personal touch. Other free expert advisors are available in my personal space as well as signals, do not hesitate to visit and leave a comment, it will make me happy and will make me want to offer content. Expert advisors currently available: LVL Creator LVL Creator Pro LVL Bollinger Bands   Trading is not a magic solution, so before using this expert on a live account, carry
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MAX TECH
28
MAX TECH 2026.01.10 19:17 
 

Hi, can you please share the recommended .set file(s) for LVL Bollinger Bands EA? I would like a configuration for XAUUSD on M5 (safe risk and good performance). Thanks!

ilsonjpa
26
ilsonjpa 2025.11.23 05:53 
 

O EA É BOM, MAS ACREDITO QUE BEM COFIGURADO POSSA FICAR MELHOR AINDA. COMO CONSIGO UM ARQUIVO SET PARA CARREGAR ?

Fábio
29
Fábio 2025.10.17 19:07 
 

Gostei muito do seu robô, fiz uma configuração para 1M no XAU/USD que me deu um bom lucro!! Gostaria de saber se você poderia fazer uma pequena implementação na escolha de abertura de posição de compra e venda, podendo escolher por exemplo: as opções de gatilho como, se fecha fora a posição será aberta, se fecha fora e fecha dentro abre a posição, independente da opção de compra ou venda. I really liked your robot. I set it up for 1M on XAU/USD, which gave me a good profit! I'd like to know if you could do a small implementation of the choice of opening buy and sell positions, allowing you to choose, for example: trigger options such as: if it closes outside the range, the position will be opened; if it closes outside and closes inside, the position will open, regardless of the call or put option.

hasan adine
18
hasan adine 2024.12.15 13:29 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

jpyfer
41
jpyfer 2024.11.08 07:49 
 

Nice ea ! Thanks for the work.

SuriyaChaiwat
89
SuriyaChaiwat 2024.07.18 17:34 
 

nice

Shrestha
89
Shrestha 2024.05.14 16:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

LVL Invest
4919
Reply from developer Aurelien Pierre Laval 2024.05.16 20:41
Thank you for your message.
Dayro Diaz
19
Dayro Diaz 2024.03.15 22:04 
 

Excellent product, I would just like to know how to ensure that the grid does not replicate itself again after this. I would like that if the operation goes completely wrong, the grid does not start again. Is this possible automatically and without activating the manual closure? ? Thank you.

LVL Invest
4919
Reply from developer Aurelien Pierre Laval 2024.03.16 10:37
Hello, thank you for your message. To be sure to understand, you would like to know how to close automatically positions when the drawdown is greater than X percents of the balance? What do you mean by "operation goes completely wrong"?
hosein hosein
458
hosein hosein 2023.12.07 23:14 
 

Hello Thank you for giving this good expert free Please send me its settings

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