LVL Bollinger Bands

Use this expert advisor whose strategy is essentially based on Bollinger bands as well as a personal touch.

Other free expert advisors are available in my personal space as well as signals, do not hesitate to visit and leave a comment, it will make me happy and will make me want to offer content.

Expert advisors currently available:

LVL Creator LVL Creator Pro LVL RSI mt5







If you want to get a configuration file to improve your experience, leave a comment on this robot, then contact me by direct message, I will provide it to you.







Trading is not a magic solution, so before using this expert on a live account, carry out your back tests and tests on a demo account.

When you will use that expert advisor on a live account, don't hesitate to share your account link with me, I would be delighted to follow your results.

. Live signals

. Definition of parameters:

Values between parentheses mean the default values of the indicators.

Risk Management

Allocation Type: how the allocation is calculated



Size: size value depending of the allocation type

Stop Loss

Use stop loss when opening order: true to set a stop loss while opening a position, false otherwise



Use trailing stop loss: true to use a trailing stop loss, false otherwise



Stop loss type: stop loss type to use



Stop loss value: stop loss value to use

Take Profit

Use take profit: true to set a take profit while opening a position, false otherwise



Take profit type: take profit type to use



Take profit value: take profit to use

Settings

Reverse trades: true to open the opposite type of position provided by the strategy, false otherwise



Close all positions and switch off the EA: true to close all open positions and switch off the expert advisor



Magic number: magic number to open positions

Trading Hours

Trading start hour: the time from which the EA can open a position



Trading end hour: the time from which the EA closes a position

Trading Days

Monday: true open a position on Monday, false otherwise



Tuesday: true open a position on Tuesday, false otherwise



Wednesday: true open a position on Wednesday, false otherwise



Thursday: true open a position on Thursday, false otherwise



Friday: true open a position on Friday, false otherwise



Saturday: true open a position on Saturday, false otherwise



Sunday: true open a position on Sunday, false otherwise

Trades

Close all positions every day: true to close all positions every day at the time corresponding to “Trading end hour”, false otherwise



Close all positions on Friday: true to close all positions on every Friday at the time corresponding to “Trading end hour”, false otherwise



Open buy positions: true to authorise the EA to open buy positions, false otherwise



Open sell positions: true to authorise the EA to open sell positions, false otherwise

Position Management

Position management: type of position management (none, martingale or grid)



Coefficient type: if the new lot size is an addition or a multiplication from the last lot size



Coefficient management: the value to add or multiply to calculate the new lot size



Max number of positions: the maximum number of positions in case of grid



Min distance between positions: the minimum distance in points between the last and the new position

Bollinger Bands

Number of Bollinger Bands to use: number of Bollinger Bands to use



Bollinger Bands timeframe short: timeframe of the first Bollinger Bands



Bollinger Bands timeframe long: timeframe of the second Bollinger Bands (useless if 1 Bollinger Bands)



Mobile average period: period for average line calculation



Mobile average shift: horizontal shift of the indicator



Deviation: number of standard deviations



