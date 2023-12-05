LVL Bollinger Bands
- Experts
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- Version: 14.3
- Updated: 9 December 2023
Use this expert advisor whose strategy is essentially based on Bollinger bands as well as a personal touch.
Other free expert advisors are available in my personal space as well as signals, do not hesitate to visit and leave a comment, it will make me happy and will make me want to offer content.
Expert advisors currently available:
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LVL Creator
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LVL Creator Pro
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LVL RSI mt5
If you want to get a configuration file to improve your experience, leave a comment on this robot, then contact me by direct message, I will provide it to you.
Trading is not a magic solution, so before using this expert on a live account, carry out your back tests and tests on a demo account.
When you will use that expert advisor on a live account, don't hesitate to share your account link with me, I would be delighted to follow your results.
. Definition of parameters:
Values between parentheses mean the default values of the indicators.
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Risk Management
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Allocation Type: how the allocation is calculated
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Size: size value depending of the allocation type
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Stop Loss
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Use stop loss when opening order: true to set a stop loss while opening a position, false otherwise
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Use trailing stop loss: true to use a trailing stop loss, false otherwise
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Stop loss type: stop loss type to use
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Stop loss value: stop loss value to use
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Take Profit
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Use take profit: true to set a take profit while opening a position, false otherwise
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Take profit type: take profit type to use
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Take profit value: take profit to use
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Settings
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Reverse trades: true to open the opposite type of position provided by the strategy, false otherwise
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Close all positions and switch off the EA: true to close all open positions and switch off the expert advisor
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Magic number: magic number to open positions
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Trading Hours
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Trading start hour: the time from which the EA can open a position
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Trading end hour: the time from which the EA closes a position
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Trading Days
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Monday: true open a position on Monday, false otherwise
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Tuesday: true open a position on Tuesday, false otherwise
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Wednesday: true open a position on Wednesday, false otherwise
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Thursday: true open a position on Thursday, false otherwise
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Friday: true open a position on Friday, false otherwise
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Saturday: true open a position on Saturday, false otherwise
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Sunday: true open a position on Sunday, false otherwise
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Trades
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Close all positions every day: true to close all positions every day at the time corresponding to “Trading end hour”, false otherwise
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Close all positions on Friday: true to close all positions on every Friday at the time corresponding to “Trading end hour”, false otherwise
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Open buy positions: true to authorise the EA to open buy positions, false otherwise
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Open sell positions: true to authorise the EA to open sell positions, false otherwise
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Position Management
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Position management: type of position management (none, martingale or grid)
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Coefficient type: if the new lot size is an addition or a multiplication from the last lot size
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Coefficient management: the value to add or multiply to calculate the new lot size
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Max number of positions: the maximum number of positions in case of grid
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Min distance between positions: the minimum distance in points between the last and the new position
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Bollinger Bands
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Number of Bollinger Bands to use: number of Bollinger Bands to use
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Bollinger Bands timeframe short: timeframe of the first Bollinger Bands
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Bollinger Bands timeframe long: timeframe of the second Bollinger Bands (useless if 1 Bollinger Bands)
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Mobile average period: period for average line calculation
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Mobile average shift: horizontal shift of the indicator
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Deviation: number of standard deviations
Hi, can you please share the recommended .set file(s) for LVL Bollinger Bands EA? I would like a configuration for XAUUSD on M5 (safe risk and good performance). Thanks!