Xyron Edge : EA Input Settings Guide

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This guide explains each input parameter available in the Xyron Edge Expert Advisor (EA). Understanding these settings will help you configure the EA properly according to your trading preferences and broker conditions.
🔹 General Settings
- EA Comments
This parameter defines the comment attached to every trade executed by the EA.It helps you identify trades in your account history.
- Magic Numbers
A unique identifier assigned to all trades opened by this EA.This is important if you are running multiple EAs simultaneously, as it prevents trade conflicts.
🔹 Lot Management
- Fix Lots
true → The EA will use a fixed lot size.
false → The EA will calculate lot size dynamically based on risk.
- Lot if Fix
Defines the lot size used when Fix Lot = true.
- Risk % per SL
This defines the percentage of your account equity risked per trade.
Examples:
Value = 1.0 → Each trade risks 1% of your equity
The EA automatically calculates lot size based on stop loss distance
🔹 Time Settings
This section controls when the EA is allowed to trade.
⚠️ Important:
All default times are based on GMT+0, so you must adjust them according to your broker's GMT offset.
- How to Adjust Time (Example)
If your broker uses GMT+3:
Desired trading time (GMT+0):
Start = 04:00
Stop = 20:00
Adjusted broker time:
Start = 07:00 → (07 - 3 = 04 GMT)
Stop = 23:00 → (22 - 3 = 19 GMT)
Daily Time Inputs
Each day has its own start and stop time:
- StartTimeMon / StopTimeMon
- StartTimeTue / StopTimeTue
- StartTimeWed / StopTimeWed
- StartTimeThu / StopTimeThu
- StartTimeFri / StopTimeFri
- Early Close Friday
true → Trading will stop earlier on Friday
false → Friday follows normal schedule
Early Time Friday
Define the earlier closing time when Early Close Friday = true
You can download and use the recommended presets in the file below:
Xyron Edge GMT+2 Risk 2%
Xyron Edge GMT+3 Risk 2%
Xyron Edge GMT+2 Risk 2%
Xyron Edge GMT+3 Risk 2%
🔹 Spreads Filter
- EnableSpreadFilter
true → EA will monitor spread conditions
false → Spread is ignored
- SpreadThresholdPoints
Maximum allowed spread (in points).
If the spread exceeds this value:
Pending orders will be temporarily removed
Trading resumes automatically once spread returns to normal
🔹 Interface Settings
- Show Info Panel
true → Displays an on-chart information panel
false → Hides the panel
- Follow Recommended Times
true → The info panel will only display normal status when your time settings match the recommended configuration
If not aligned, a warning will appear on the panel
⚠️ Important:
The EA will still operate normally, even if the time is not recommended
This is only a visual guidance feature
false → No time validation; use your own preferred schedule freely
✅ Final Notes
- Always check your broker GMT offset before setting trading hours
- Use Risk % mode for safer money management and compounding plan
- Enable Spread Filter to avoid trading in unstable market conditions
- The Info Panel is helpful but does not affect EA execution
Files: