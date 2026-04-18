Xyron Edge : EA Input Settings Guide

Xyron Edge Expert Advisor (EA). Understanding these settings will help you configure the EA properly according to your trading preferences and broker conditions.





This guide explains each input parameter available in theExpert Advisor (EA). Understanding these settings will help you configure the EA properly according to your trading preferences and broker conditions.





🔹 General Settings

EA Comments

This parameter defines the comment attached to every trade executed by the EA.It helps you identify trades in your account history. Magic Numbers

A unique identifier assigned to all trades opened by this EA.This is important if you are running multiple EAs simultaneously, as it prevents trade conflicts.





🔹 Lot Management

Fix Lots

true → The EA will use a fixed lot size.

false → The EA will calculate lot size dynamically based on risk.

true → The EA will use a fixed lot size. false → The EA will calculate lot size dynamically based on risk. Lot if Fix

Defines the lot size used when Fix Lot = true.

Risk % per SL

This defines the percentage of your account equity risked per trade.

Examples:

Value = 1.0 → Each trade risks 1% of your equity

The EA automatically calculates lot size based on stop loss distance

🔹 Time Settings

This section controls when the EA is allowed to trade.





⚠️ Important:

All default times are based on GMT+0, so you must adjust them according to your broker's GMT offset.

How to Adjust Time (Example)

If your broker uses GMT+3:

Desired trading time (GMT+0):

Start = 04:00

Stop = 20:00

Adjusted broker time:

Start = 07:00 → (07 - 3 = 04 GMT)

Stop = 23:00 → (22 - 3 = 19 GMT)

Daily Time Inputs





Each day has its own start and stop time:





StartTimeMon / StopTimeMon

StartTimeTue / StopTimeTue

StartTimeWed / StopTimeWed

StartTimeThu / StopTimeThu

StartTimeFri / StopTimeFri Early Close Friday

true → Trading will stop earlier on Friday

false → Friday follows normal schedule

Early Time Friday

Define the earlier closing time when Early Close Friday = true



You can download and use the recommended presets in the file below:

Xyron Edge GMT+2 Risk 2%

Xyron Edge GMT+3 Risk 2%





🔹 Spreads Filter

EnableSpreadFilter

true → EA will monitor spread conditions

false → Spread is ignored

true → EA will monitor spread conditions false → Spread is ignored SpreadThresholdPoints

Maximum allowed spread (in points).

If the spread exceeds this value:

Pending orders will be temporarily removed

Trading resumes automatically once spread returns to normal 🔹 Interface Settings



Show Info Panel

true → Displays an on-chart information panel

false → Hides the panel

true → Displays an on-chart information panel false → Hides the panel Follow Recommended Times

true → The info panel will only display normal status when your time settings match the recommended configuration

If not aligned, a warning will appear on the panel







⚠️ Important:

The EA will still operate normally, even if the time is not recommended

This is only a visual guidance feature

false → No time validation; use your own preferred schedule freely





✅ Final Notes

Always check your broker GMT offset before setting trading hours

Use Risk % mode for safer money management and compounding plan

Enable Spread Filter to avoid trading in unstable market conditions

The Info Panel is helpful but does not affect EA execution







