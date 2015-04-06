Xyron Edge MT4
- 专家
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- 版本: 1.71
- 更新: 21 七月 2026
- 激活: 10
Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels.
The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management.
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EA Setting & Preset : EA Input Settings Guide
Live Performance : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2380162
FBS Performance : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451
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Key Features
- Fully automated trading
- Dynamic support and resistance detection
- Pending order execution
- Spread filter
- Trading session filter
- Daily trade limitation
- Trade cooldown system
- Stop Loss and Take Profit
- Break Even function
- Trailing Stop management
- Automatic lot size calculation
- Fixed risk per trade
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Trading Configuration
- Symbol: XAUUSD
- Timeframe: M30
- Minimum Balance: 100 USD
- Account Type: Standard or ECN (Standard Prefered)
- Broker: Any broker with stable execution
- Load default settings or your preferred preset
- Sync the time
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The EA does not use:
- No Martingale
- No Grid trading
- No Averaging
- No Hedging
Risk Disclaimer !
Trading in the financial markets, including Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), and CFDs, involves substantial risk and is not suitable for every investor. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite.Past performance of any trading system or methodology is not necessarily indicative of future results. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.