Xyron Edge MT4

Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels.
The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management.

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EA Setting & Preset EA Input Settings Guide

Live Performance https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2380162
FBS Performance https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451
Eightcap Performance https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385499

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Key Features

  • Fully automated trading
  • Dynamic support and resistance detection
  • Pending order execution
  • Spread filter
  • Trading session filter
  • Daily trade limitation
  • Trade cooldown system
  • Stop Loss and Take Profit
  • Break Even function
  • Trailing Stop management
  • Automatic lot size calculation
  • Fixed risk per trade

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    Trading Configuration

    • Symbol: XAUUSD
    • Timeframe: M30
    • Minimum Balance: 100 USD
    • Account Type: Standard or ECN (Standard Prefered)
    • Broker: Any broker with stable execution
    • Load default settings or your preferred preset
    • Sync the time

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    The EA does not use:

    • No Martingale
    • No Grid trading
    • No Averaging
    • No Hedging
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      Risk Disclaimer !

      Trading in the financial markets, including Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), and CFDs, involves substantial risk and is not suitable for every investor. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite.Past performance of any trading system or methodology is not necessarily indicative of future results. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
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      AW Trading Software Limited
      4.35 (84)
      Эксперты
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      Stanislav Tomilov
      4.67 (15)
      Эксперты
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      Vortex Gold MT4
      Stanislav Tomilov
      4.93 (43)
      Эксперты
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      Vortex Turbo EA MT4
      Stanislav Tomilov
      5 (10)
      Эксперты
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      Leonid Arkhipov
      4.89 (18)
      Эксперты
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      Manpreet Singh
      4.93 (257)
      Эксперты
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      Fan Yang
      Эксперты
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      Leonid Arkhipov
      4.94 (34)
      Эксперты
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      BF Scalper PRO
      Lachezar Krastev
      4.05 (56)
      Эксперты
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      Quantum Nexus MT4
      Farell Edson Mazarin
      Эксперты
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      Profalgo Limited
      5 (4)
      Эксперты
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      Lachezar Krastev
      4.39 (51)
      Эксперты
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      Lachezar Krastev
      5 (6)
      Эксперты
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      MQL TOOLS SL
      5 (1)
      Эксперты
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      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.29 (42)
      Эксперты
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      Sergey Batudayev
      5 (2)
      Эксперты
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      Sergey Batudayev
      4.71 (21)
      Эксперты
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      Lachezar Krastev
      4.48 (25)
      Эксперты
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      Stanislav Tomilov
      4.68 (19)
      Эксперты
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      Valeriia Mishchenko
      4.25 (48)
      Эксперты
      8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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