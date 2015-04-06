Xyron Edge MT4
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 1.71
- Обновлено: 21 июля 2026
- Активации: 10
Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels.
The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management.
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EA Setting & Preset : EA Input Settings Guide
Live Performance : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2380162
FBS Performance : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451
Eightcap Performance : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385499
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Key Features
- Fully automated trading
- Dynamic support and resistance detection
- Pending order execution
- Spread filter
- Trading session filter
- Daily trade limitation
- Trade cooldown system
- Stop Loss and Take Profit
- Break Even function
- Trailing Stop management
- Automatic lot size calculation
- Fixed risk per trade
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Trading Configuration
- Symbol: XAUUSD
- Timeframe: M30
- Minimum Balance: 100 USD
- Account Type: Standard or ECN (Standard Prefered)
- Broker: Any broker with stable execution
- Load default settings or your preferred preset
- Sync the time
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The EA does not use:
- No Martingale
- No Grid trading
- No Averaging
- No Hedging
Risk Disclaimer !