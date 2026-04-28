XAUUSD Confluence Signals — Multi-Filter Precision Indicator for Gold

Stop guessing. Trade only when six independent confluences align.

XAUUSD Confluence Signals is a non-repainting MetaTrader 5 indicator built specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD). Instead of relying on a single overused indicator, it requires six independent conditions to align before drawing a buy or sell arrow, filtering out the noise that destroys most gold-trading systems.

Every signal arrives with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels calculated from current market volatility, giving you a complete trade plan the moment an arrow appears.

Why This Indicator?

Gold is one of the most volatile and most profitable instruments in the retail market, but also one of the most punishing. Standard EMA crossovers, RSI signals, and stochastic strategies generate dozens of fake signals per week on XAUUSD because they don't account for trend strength, market structure or volatility regime.

This indicator solves that problem by forcing six layers of agreement before triggering a trade.

Key Features

Non-repainting signals. Arrows evaluate only on closed bars and never disappear.

Arrows evaluate only on closed bars and never disappear. Auto-calculated SL and TP. Based on current ATR — no fixed pips that fail in different volatility regimes.

Based on current ATR — no fixed pips that fail in different volatility regimes. Automatic Risk-to-Reward of 1:2 (configurable up to any multiple you choose).

(configurable up to any multiple you choose). Live information dashboard showing trend status, HTF alignment, RSI, ATR, session state, and last signal — all at a glance.

showing trend status, HTF alignment, RSI, ATR, session state, and last signal — all at a glance. Visual FVG zones drawn directly on the chart so you can see where institutional gaps exist.

drawn directly on the chart so you can see where institutional gaps exist. Entry, SL, and TP lines drawn for the latest signal so you can plan the trade before placing it.

drawn for the latest signal so you can plan the trade before placing it. Full alert suite — popup, sound, push notification to mobile, and email.

— popup, sound, push notification to mobile, and email. Fully customizable. Every threshold, period, and filter can be turned on, off or tuned.

Recommended Use

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) — optimized specifically for this instrument

XAUUSD (Gold) — optimized specifically for this instrument Timeframes: M15, M30 or H1 (H1 produces the cleanest, lowest-frequency signals)

M15, M30 or H1 (H1 produces the cleanest, lowest-frequency signals) Account type: Any — works with standard, ECN, Raw, and Pro accounts

Any — works with standard, ECN, Raw, and Pro accounts Broker requirement: A broker offering XAUUSD with reasonable spread (under 30 points)

Who This Is For

Discretionary traders who want objective, high-confluence entries rather than discretionary guesswork

rather than discretionary guesswork Algo traders looking for a clean signal source to drive an Expert Advisor (signals exposed via standard buffers)

to drive an Expert Advisor (signals exposed via standard buffers) Part-time traders who want alerts and don't have time to watch charts all day

and don't have time to watch charts all day Anyone tired of indicators that look great in screenshots but fall apart in live conditions

Trade Gold the Right Way

If you're tired of being whipsawed by single-indicator strategies, XAUUSD Confluence Signals gives you the multi-layered structure that professional trading desks rely on, packaged into a clean, easy-to-read MetaTrader 5 indicator.

Add it to your cart today and let the market come to you.