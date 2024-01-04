ProSignal Ultimate EA

ProSignal Ultimate EA - Advanced Multi-Order Management with Intelligent Trailing Stop | MT4 Expert Advisor

Automate your trading with a professional 3-Tier Strategy (1:1, 1:2, 1:3 RR), dynamic ATR Stop Loss, and individual Trailing Stops for every order. Maximize profits while managing risk automatically.

Unlock the Power of Algorithmic Trading with the ProSignal Ultimate EA

Are you tired of emotional trading decisions or missing opportunities while you sleep? The ProSignal Ultimate EA is a cutting-edge MT4 Expert Advisor designed to automate the most profitable trend-following strategies with military-grade precision. This is not just a standard trading robot; it is a comprehensive risk management system that executes your strategy without hesitation.

Built for traders who demand consistency, this EA opens three separate orders per signal, each tailored with specific Take Profit targets and individual trailing stop settings. Whether you are looking for quick scalps or long-term trend riding, the ProSignal EA handles every stage of the trade lifecycle automatically.

Why Choose the ProSignal Ultimate EA?

Most EAs place a single trade and hope for the best. The ProSignal EA uses a smart 3-Tier Profit Strategy:

  1. Order 1 (1:1 RR): Secures quick profit to reduce risk exposure immediately.
  2. Order 2 (1:2 RR): Targets moderate trends to build equity.
  3. Order 3 (1:3 RR): Captures massive market movements for maximum ROI.

Each order manages its own Trailing Stop independently, giving you full control over how aggressively you want to lock in profits for each trade level.

Key Features and Specifications:

  • Multi-Order Execution: Automatically opens 3 orders per signal with distinct TP levels (1:1, 1:2, 1:3).
  • Individual Trailing Stop: Customize Start, Stop, and Step parameters for each of the 3 orders separately.
  • Adaptive ATR Stop Loss: The Stop Loss adjusts dynamically based on market volatility using the Average True Range (ATR), protecting you from noise.
  • Trend Confirmation Strategy: Utilizes a robust EMA Crossover + RSI Filter to ensure you only trade high-probability setups.
  • Visual Dashboard: Monitor your live Balance, Equity, Spread, Win Rate, and Daily/Weekly Profit directly on the chart.
  • Smart Filters: Includes customizable Spread Filter and Trading Time Filter to avoid high-fee periods or low-volatility hours.
  • Backtest Ready: Optimized for accurate backtesting on H1 and H4 timeframes.

The Strategy Behind the Robot

This EA is built on a proven EMA & RSI Trend Strategy. It identifies strong market direction changes using Exponential Moving Averages (9 & 21) and confirms momentum strength with the RSI. Once a signal is confirmed, it calculates the precise entry and volatility-based Stop Loss. It then projects three Take Profit levels, allowing the algorithm to scale out of positions efficiently.

By separating orders, this EA simulates professional money management, securing "bird-in-hand" profits early while letting the market run for the big wins.

Input Parameters (Highly Customizable):

  • Strategy Settings: EMA Periods, RSI Levels, ATR Multiplier.
  • Money Management: Lot size per order, Max simultaneous trades.
  • Trailing Stop Settings: Individual configuration for TP1, TP2, and TP3 orders.
  • Risk Filters: Max Spread allowed, Trading Hours (Start/End).

Ideal For:

  • Traders seeking Passive Income Forex.
  • Investors looking for the Best Forex EA for MT4.
  • Those wanting to remove emotional trading from their decisions.
  • Users interested in H1 and H4 Swing Trading automation.

Technical Requirements:

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4).
  • Timeframe: M1 (for signals) but optimized for H1/H4 results.
  • Account Type: Any (ECN recommended for lower spreads).

Disclaimer: Trading Forex and CFDs involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance of this Expert Advisor is not indicative of future results. Please trade responsibly and test thoroughly on a demo account first.

Add this powerful automated tool to your portfolio today and let the ProSignal Ultimate EA trade for you.

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Short Description: Advanced, stable multi-order EA featuring dual-mode Trailing/Breakeven, hidden levels, and steady 80% Win Rate. Engineered for robust capital growth with tight ~10% Drawdown. Non-overoptimized. Long Description : AccountUP Algo is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered for stable, long-term equity growth without exposing your account to extreme market risks. Designed with a deep focus on capital preservation, this EA delivers a smooth, almost linear equity curv
Benefit EA
Vsevolod Merzlov
专家
Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allo
Octopus Stability
Aleksandr Shurgin
专家
After a thorough work and search for the optimal values of each of the Expert Advisor's parameters, the most stable settings of the algorithms have been selected, which do not require over large history periods. The robot uses a universal trading strategy, allowing the use of the currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY and other pairs with low spread. The EA trades on a 5-minute timeframe , it uses levels defined automatically on the bases of multiple parallel price movement calculation me
Forebot
Marek Kvarda
专家
This robot uses a custom hidden oscillating indicator and also analyzes the market response. It traded mostly at the time of higher volatility. It works with several pending orders with different size of volume and their position actively modifies. It uses advanced money management. TradingMode setting can also meet the conditions FIFO. It is successful in different markets and different timeframes. Best results are achieves with a broker with the spread to 5 points on EURUSD. Is necessary a br
Avato
Nikolaos Bekos
专家
The Avato is one of our standalone tools. (A Signal based on it will also be provided on Mt4 Market in the future). It is designed around a combined form of hedging and martingale techniques and uses sophisticated algorithms and filters to place the trades. It uses Stop loss and Take profit levels while Lot size is calculated automatically following the according multiplier settings. We consider it a toolbox for every seasoned trader. Made with Gold market in mind, it can be tested in other inst
AreaFiftyOne
Valeri Balachnin
专家
Area 51 EA generates signals on different strategies. Has different money management strategies and dynamic lot size function. When a position is opened, it is equipped with a take profit and a stop loss. If the position becomes profitable, a dynamic stop loss based on the specified values (TrailingStep and DistanceStep) will be set for it and constantly trailed. This allows you to always close positions in profit.  If you want, that your manual opened positions will be handled by the EA, so you
Price Breakthrough EA
Jun Hu
专家
注意 ：商品的点差和经纪商滑点以及VPS的速度，对EA交易的结果都有一定的影响。建议黄金点差3.0，美日点差1.7，欧美点差1.5，如果低于以上数值效果更好。所租用的VPS到经纪商的服务器ping值最好在10ms以下。另外要求经纪商的最小止损位置越小越好，0是最佳。 此EA是一款箱体突破型的交易系统，对进场的每单都有仓位控制，在单子入场后的处理方式有两种：可选追踪止损或保护止损，以下图片中都包括了测试过程的时间段、经纪商点差、商品名称、EA所使用的参数；更重要的是包括起始资金、最终盈利、胜率、盈亏比等重要值得参考的信息，所以请仔细查看以下图片。另外最后三张收益小点图片的参数比较适合经纪商滑点比较大的平台，可供参考。 参数：   MaxSpread -所允许商品的最大点差，如果超过这个值挂单会删除，并暂停 stoptime分钟时间， 建议XAUUSD-100，USDJPY-50，EURUSD-50 stoptime -如上说明：点差拉大时休息的时间，10表示休息10分钟。   Inp -技术指标参数，一般为整数值，可以为12、18、24等   TimeFrame -加载所在图表周期，建议
Milch Cow Extra
Mohamed Nasseem
专家
EA is primarily a Hedging and Multiples Strategy. It support to seize every opportunity in any direction as MILCH COW MIX but with multiple profit results without increasing the risk. Milch Cow Mix EA starts to open Hedge at first level only But EA opens Hedge at every level Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD Experts inter
Milch Cow Turbo
Mohamed Nasseem
专家
MILCH COW Turbo EA is primarily a multi-currency strategy. It supports 9 or 10 pairs as collection of currencies (GBPJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF,EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY). If you choose Trade_Calc = false, only one pair is turned on. The EA depends on a special indicator to set Buy stop, Buy limit, Sell stop and Sell limit orders Note: If enabled Pendingorders = false, the EA will use the prices shown on the chart in live orders (buy and sell). In this case, the EA uses stop loss a
AnyWay
Mohamed Nasseem
专家
"ANYWAY EA" is a tool designed to handle your trades in a different concept, which does not start its trailing by locking in profit. It just moves stop loss by 1. It will step the SL by 1 so for every 1 pip the SL moves to 19, 18, 17, etc. The brokers can see this and do nothing to deal with it. While you are sitting there waiting for it to lock in the points it has already made. All these stop losses and take profits can be hidden from the broker by selecting SLnTPMode = Client. Run the EA on a
Perfection
Mikhail Senchakov
专家
Perfection is a multicurrency, fully automated and secure trading robot. The robot is designed for both portfolio trading and trading a single instrument. The EA does not use averaging methods, the volume of positions is strictly regulated. Orders are opened only in the direction of market movement in a grid. Due to this, the robot operates efficiently on any strong movements. The decision making algorithm does not use indicators. Instead, the robot automatically calculates the key levels, which
Momento
Gurneet Singh
专家
The Expert Advisor itself uses anomalies in momentum to identify short term bursts within the market to capture profit. With the use of the standard deviation and variance, the EA looks for changes in the Average True Range in order to place trades at peaks and troughs within the market that have the highest probability of establishing a new trend. It uses a number of different mathematical principles as well as embedded custom indicators.   When using this expert advisor, there are four require
Milch Cow Zone
Mohamed Nasseem
专家
Milch Cow Zone EA is an amazing tool designed to handle your losing trades in a different concept rather than using Stop Loss feature and ensure almost a profitable outcome regardless of market direction when closing orders according to a smart hedging mechanism "back-and-forth". It works by changing net direction of your trade using larger hedging trades in opposite directions. The Expert Advisor starts opening one order with a market trend or opening one order of your choice or opening the hed
Smart Trade
Phong Vu
专家
Introduction to Smart Trade Price Action Expert Advisor Smart Trade Price Action is an Expert Advisor (EA) with a flexible and diverse trading strategy, operating across 15 currency pairs on the All  timeframe. This approach enhances the chances of sustainable growth while reducing the risk of relying on a single pair or individual trades. Risk management is strictly controlled, ensuring the safety of your capital. With a simple setup, Smart Trade Price Action requires no specialized knowledg
Tiger GBP power
Yang Wu
专家
Attention : The TigerGBP Power EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!! Trend is the KEY ! TigerGBPPower EA  robot is a fully automated robot for  Forex trade.  TigerGBPPower EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade . TigerGBPPower EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !!  The trend is
Multiday Overlay Strategy
Fabio De Gaetano
专家
With the Multiday Overlay Strategy EA you can trade in parallel all major/minor/cross pairs in Forex. This EA is rather unique, as it is capable to "follow the market", this means: no optimization is needed; the same set of input parameters is good for all pairs; you do not need to change the input parameters even if market conditions change. This 3 features mean that the EA is not "manually adapted" to a specific pair in a specific timeframe, as it normally happens when you optimize a pair with
Price Action EA V3
Mehmet Haluk Tunc
专家
Price Action EA for scalping. Open trades by bar height when bar height meet complex math calculations. Timerame is fundamentally M1 and works all forex symbols. Percentage trailing system. Time limitation. Autolot by percentage of balance. Settings by ea automatically. Close safety by time in minutes and close your order after x minute even if it is not in profit or loss by you. Set stoploss and takeprofit values automatically market price. Every major settings can be set automatically by robo
AnyWay Plus
Mohamed Nasseem
专家
"ANYWAY Plus EA" is a tool designed to handle your trades in a different concept, similar to "ANYWAY EA". But it looks for opportunities on 28 currency pairs and displays the data on the current chart. The EA does not start its trailing by locking in profit. It just moves stop loss by 1. It will step the SL by 1 so for every 1 pip the SL moves to 19, 18, 17, etc. All these stop losses and take profits can be hidden from the broker by selecting SLnTPMode = Client. Run the EA on one pair on the M5
Mockingjay Trend EA
Guojun Xu
专家
The central strategy of the EA is based on the Elliott Wave Theory. When the second wave is a correction, you can open order in the direction of a trendline and use the fluctuations of the third wave to take profit. Stop loss will be set at the highest or the lowest price in the past. Each order has a stop loss. The EA is not Martingale, so the risk is controllable. Parameters StoplossParameter: Actual stop loss = Theoretical stop loss multiplied by the stop loss factor, and the value range is
Intensive
Evgeniy Zhdan
专家
The Expert Advisor algorithm determines on daily charts those candlestick patterns, which set the intraday trading direction. The trading EA determines how long the price is moving in overbought/oversold zones and starts working in the direction of the expected trend movement. Each position is accompanied with a tight stop loss and take profit. Only one active position can be open in the market. The EA was developed and tested using 99% quality quotes. The Expert Advisor has a built-in news filt
CSM System
Michal Milko
专家
The CSM System is currently fully automated with all the special features and functions, controlled and regularly monitored. Its evolution, parameters and the individual algorithms are professionally evaluated and optimized by experienced development group of programmers who are developing new updated versions of system. Unlike the other systems, we focused to create the system where the backtesting successful results matching the real life situation. Our core lies in identification of these bi
TSO Price Channel
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
专家
TSO Price Channel is complete trading strategy focused on creating profit from market volatility. The system takes advantage of the intrinsic tendency of the market to reach its periodic maximum and minimum levels. By allowing the use of multiple instruments, the exposure of the system to any single instrument is reduced. Complete strategy including fully integrated positive and negative management. Works on any instrument. No pending orders placed. Any account size - $1,000+ is recommended. Ba
Marrykey stock indexes
Kostiantyn Kuzmin
专家
注意這一點很重要：不要使用此系統進行貨幣對交易。 注意這一點非常重要：如果沒有針對所選代理的單獨設置文件，請不要使用此系統進行交易和測試。 Marrykey股指 - 黃牛系統是建立在一種混合組合學一目均衡表配備了6個不同的策略和設計主要是為了在美國股市指數，如S＆P500，NASDAQ，道瓊斯，Russell2000工作。該系統能夠在從M5到W1的幀上操作，並具有靈活的設置。系統可以在任何時間框架上安裝，默認情況下我們使用D1。 Marrykey股指 - 已通過增加大量的具體時間框架選擇訂單的補償虧損交易的功能，該功能是基於系統的數理統計。 Marrykey股票指數 - 配備自動風險管理。系統的穩定性是由兩個參數（每筆交易和止損風險）控制，提高止損，如果你想添加的系統穩定性降低交易的風險。 Marrykey股票指數 - 建議的最低存款額為500美元，系統操作有限，可以減少存款 您還可以交易沒有掉期的期貨指數，您需要啟用期貨交易選項，以便您可以更有效地使用對沖系統。 注意很重要：每個代理都需要適當的配置。利用槓桿1:10,1：20,1：30及以上。該系統具有版權保護，可防止訂單
Win Sniper Follow
Nirundorn Promphao
1 (1)
专家
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Win Sniper Follow  is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/winwifi/ General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 100 USD, the recommended timeframe is M15, H1, H4. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A ver
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Sadaf Noreen
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