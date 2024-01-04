ProSignal Ultimate EA

ProSignal Ultimate EA - Advanced Multi-Order Management with Intelligent Trailing Stop | MT4 Expert Advisor

Automate your trading with a professional 3-Tier Strategy (1:1, 1:2, 1:3 RR), dynamic ATR Stop Loss, and individual Trailing Stops for every order. Maximize profits while managing risk automatically.

Unlock the Power of Algorithmic Trading with the ProSignal Ultimate EA

Are you tired of emotional trading decisions or missing opportunities while you sleep? The ProSignal Ultimate EA is a cutting-edge MT4 Expert Advisor designed to automate the most profitable trend-following strategies with military-grade precision. This is not just a standard trading robot; it is a comprehensive risk management system that executes your strategy without hesitation.

Built for traders who demand consistency, this EA opens three separate orders per signal, each tailored with specific Take Profit targets and individual trailing stop settings. Whether you are looking for quick scalps or long-term trend riding, the ProSignal EA handles every stage of the trade lifecycle automatically.

Why Choose the ProSignal Ultimate EA?

Most EAs place a single trade and hope for the best. The ProSignal EA uses a smart 3-Tier Profit Strategy:

  1. Order 1 (1:1 RR): Secures quick profit to reduce risk exposure immediately.
  2. Order 2 (1:2 RR): Targets moderate trends to build equity.
  3. Order 3 (1:3 RR): Captures massive market movements for maximum ROI.

Each order manages its own Trailing Stop independently, giving you full control over how aggressively you want to lock in profits for each trade level.

Key Features and Specifications:

  • Multi-Order Execution: Automatically opens 3 orders per signal with distinct TP levels (1:1, 1:2, 1:3).
  • Individual Trailing Stop: Customize Start, Stop, and Step parameters for each of the 3 orders separately.
  • Adaptive ATR Stop Loss: The Stop Loss adjusts dynamically based on market volatility using the Average True Range (ATR), protecting you from noise.
  • Trend Confirmation Strategy: Utilizes a robust EMA Crossover + RSI Filter to ensure you only trade high-probability setups.
  • Visual Dashboard: Monitor your live Balance, Equity, Spread, Win Rate, and Daily/Weekly Profit directly on the chart.
  • Smart Filters: Includes customizable Spread Filter and Trading Time Filter to avoid high-fee periods or low-volatility hours.
  • Backtest Ready: Optimized for accurate backtesting on H1 and H4 timeframes.

The Strategy Behind the Robot

This EA is built on a proven EMA & RSI Trend Strategy. It identifies strong market direction changes using Exponential Moving Averages (9 & 21) and confirms momentum strength with the RSI. Once a signal is confirmed, it calculates the precise entry and volatility-based Stop Loss. It then projects three Take Profit levels, allowing the algorithm to scale out of positions efficiently.

By separating orders, this EA simulates professional money management, securing "bird-in-hand" profits early while letting the market run for the big wins.

Input Parameters (Highly Customizable):

  • Strategy Settings: EMA Periods, RSI Levels, ATR Multiplier.
  • Money Management: Lot size per order, Max simultaneous trades.
  • Trailing Stop Settings: Individual configuration for TP1, TP2, and TP3 orders.
  • Risk Filters: Max Spread allowed, Trading Hours (Start/End).

Ideal For:

  • Traders seeking Passive Income Forex.
  • Investors looking for the Best Forex EA for MT4.
  • Those wanting to remove emotional trading from their decisions.
  • Users interested in H1 and H4 Swing Trading automation.

Technical Requirements:

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4).
  • Timeframe: M1 (for signals) but optimized for H1/H4 results.
  • Account Type: Any (ECN recommended for lower spreads).

Disclaimer: Trading Forex and CFDs involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance of this Expert Advisor is not indicative of future results. Please trade responsibly and test thoroughly on a demo account first.

Add this powerful automated tool to your portfolio today and let the ProSignal Ultimate EA trade for you.

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Mohamed Nasseem
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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The Expert Advisor itself uses anomalies in momentum to identify short term bursts within the market to capture profit. With the use of the standard deviation and variance, the EA looks for changes in the Average True Range in order to place trades at peaks and troughs within the market that have the highest probability of establishing a new trend. It uses a number of different mathematical principles as well as embedded custom indicators.   When using this expert advisor, there are four require
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Phong Vu
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Введение в Smart Trade Price Action Smart Trade Price Action — это экспертный советник (EA) с разнообразной стратегией работы, который функционирует на 15 валютных парах с временными рамками H4. Это повышает шансы на устойчивый рост и снижает риск зависимости от одной пары или отдельных сделок. Управление рисками строго контролируется. Вам не нужны специальные знания, так как конфигурация очень проста и не требует оптимизации. Не нужно беспокоиться о том, следует ли активировать EA, поскольку ег
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Yang Wu
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Советник Multiday Overlay Strategy позволяет торговать параллельно на всех основных и кросс-парах Форекс. Этот советник довольно уникален, поскольку он способен "следить за рынком", что означает: оптимизация не требуется; одинаковые входные параметры подходят для всех пар; не нужно менять входные параметры, даже если меняются рыночные условия. Эти 3 особенности означают, что советник не нужно "вручную адаптировать" к определенной паре на определенном таймфрейме, как это обычно происходит при опт
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Mehmet Haluk Tunc
Эксперты
Price Action EA for scalping. Open trades by bar height when bar height meet complex math calculations. Timerame is fundamentally M1 and works all forex symbols. Percentage trailing system. Time limitation. Autolot by percentage of balance. Settings by ea automatically. Close safety by time in minutes and close your order after x minute even if it is not in profit or loss by you. Set stoploss and takeprofit values automatically market price. Every major settings can be set automatically by robo
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Mohamed Nasseem
Эксперты
"ANYWAY Plus EA" - это инструмент для управления сделками с другой концепцией, аналогично "ANYWAY EA". Но он ищет торговые возможности на 28 валютных парах и отображает данные на текущем графике. Советник не запускает трейлинг с фиксирования прибыли. Он просто переносит стоп-лосс на 1. SL будет перемещаться с шагом 1, поэтому с каждым пипсом SL будет устанавливаться на 19, 18, 17 и т.д. Все уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит можно скрыть от брокера, выбрав SLnTPMode = Client. Запустите советник на о
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Guojun Xu
Эксперты
Центральная стратегия советника основана на теории волн Эллиотта. При коррекции на второй волне вы можете открыть ордер в направлении трендовой линии и использовать колебания третьей волны для фиксирования прибыли. Стоп-лосс устанавливается на предыдущую максимальную или минимальную цену. Каждый ордер оснащен стоп-лоссом. Советник не применяет мартингейл, поэтому риск остается регулируемым. Параметры StoplossParameter: фактический стоп-лосс = теоретический стоп-лосс, умноженный на коэффициент с
Intensive
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Алгоритм советника определяет свечные фигуры дневных графиков, которые задают направление торговли внутри дня. Торговый эксперт определяет продолжительность нахождение цены в зонах перекупленности/перпроданности и начинает работу в сторону предполагаемого трендового движения. Каждая открываемая позиция имеет жесткие стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. В рынке может находиться только одна активная позиция. Разработка и тестирование советника производились на котировках 99% качества. Советник имеет встроенны
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Система CSM System в настоящее время полностью автоматизирована, обладает всеми специальными особенностями и функциями и регулярно контролируется. Ее эволюция, параметры и индивидуальные алгоритмы оцениваются профессионалами и оптимизируются группой опытных программистов, которые разрабатывают новые обновленные версии системы. В отличие от других систем, мы сосредоточили свое внимание на создании системы, в которой успешные результаты тестирования соответствуют реальной торговле. Основная идея
TSO Price Channel
Dionisis Nikolopoulos
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TSO Price Channel - полная торговая стратегия, направленная на получения прибыли от волатильности рынка. Система использует внутреннюю тенденцию рынка достигать своих периодических максимальных и минимальных уровней. Благодаря использованию нескольких инструментов, риск системы по любому отдельному инструменту снижена. Полная стратегия, включающая полностью интегрированное управление прибыльными и убыточными сделками. Работает на любом инструменте. Отложенные ордера не устанавливаются. Можно раб
Marrykey stock indexes
Kostiantyn Kuzmin
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ВНИМАНИЕ ЭТО ВАЖНО: Не используйте эту систему для торговли на валютных парах. ВНИМАНИЕ ЭТО ВАЖНО:  Не используйте эту систему для торговли и тестирования без индивидуальных set файлов для выбранного брокера.    Marrykey stock Indexes - это система скальпер построенная на гибридной комбинаторике Ichimoku Kinko Hyo снабжена 6 различными стратегиями и рассчитанная в первую очередь на работу на американских фондовых индексах таких как S&P500, NASDAQ, Dow Jones, Russell2000. Система способна работат
Win Sniper Follow
Nirundorn Promphao
1 (1)
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I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Win Sniper Follow  is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/winwifi/ General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 100 USD, the recommended timeframe is M15, H1, H4. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A ver
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