Aureon NASDAQ

Aureon NAS100 is a fully automated trading robot (Expert Advisor) for the NASDAQ 100 index (NAS100 / US100 / USTEC / US Tech 100) on MetaTrader 5. It is a rule-based, trend-following system: long only, on the H1 timeframe with an H4 higher-timeframe filter. One position at a time, always protected by a real stop loss and take profit. No martingale, no grid, no averaging.

It was built for traders who want a calm, transparent, long-term system on the US tech index — not a high-frequency gambler that hides its risk.

Transparency First — the way it should be

Most index EAs on the market hide how they really trade. Aureon NAS100 does the opposite:

  • A real stop loss and take profit are placed on the broker's server for every single trade. Your risk is defined before the trade is even open.
  • No martingale, no grid, no averaging down, no hidden lot multiplication. One position at a time, fixed risk.
  • The logic is identical in the Strategy Tester and in live trading. There is no special "tester mode" that inflates results. What you test is what you get.
  • No fake screenshots, no "guaranteed profit", no hype. Download the free demo, run it in the Strategy Tester yourself, and judge it on your own data first.

How It Works

Aureon NAS100 trades the NASDAQ 100 using a fixed set of rules based on price action and standard technical indicators. The primary signals are generated on the H1 timeframe and confirmed with the H4 higher timeframe, so the EA trades in the direction of the larger trend.

The strategy was developed and validated with walk-forward (out-of-sample) analysis — the rules are tested on data they were never optimized on, to reduce curve-fitting and favour logic that generalizes rather than memorizes the past.

When a valid setup appears, the EA opens a single long position with its stop loss and take profit attached, and manages that position until it closes. It never stacks positions or adds to a losing trade.

A Long-Term, Selective System

Please read this before buying: Aureon NAS100 is patient and selective. It only trades when its conditions are met, which means it can go through periods of inactivity — days or even weeks without a new position.

This is by design. A good system waits for its edge instead of forcing trades to look "active". Inactivity is not a malfunction; it is the EA protecting your account from low-quality setups. Evaluate it over months, not days, and ideally on a demo or a small live account first.

Money Management

You control the risk with a small, clear set of inputs. Two sizing modes are available:

  • Percent of equity — each trade risks a fixed percentage of your current equity, calculated from the stop loss. Position size grows as the account grows and shrinks in drawdown.
  • Fixed money — each trade risks a fixed amount of money, regardless of account size. Simple and predictable.

A maximum lot cap acts as a hard safety ceiling, and an optional maximum trades per day lets you limit activity. That is all — the strategy parameters themselves are locked to the validated configuration, so there is nothing to over-tune.

Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5 (works on both Hedging and Netting accounts).
  • NASDAQ 100 available at your broker.
  • Recommended: an ECN / Raw-spread account with low spreads on the index, leverage 1:100 or higher, and a VPS for uninterrupted 24/5 operation.
  • Suggested minimum deposit: from $1,000. In percent mode it scales with any account size.

Getting Started

  1. Attach the EA to your broker's NASDAQ 100 (NAS100) H1 chart.
  2. Choose your money-management mode (percent of equity or fixed money) and your risk.
  3. Enable AutoTrading. The EA does the rest.

What You Get

  • The Aureon NAS100 Expert Advisor, installed automatically from the MQL5 Market into your terminal.
  • A single-instrument, single-direction strategy with fixed risk and full transparency — ready to test and run.
  • Free updates within the version.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why hasn't it opened any trades for days? This is normal. Aureon NAS100 is a long-term, selective system and only trades when its conditions are met. Periods of inactivity are expected and part of the design.

Does it use martingale, grid or averaging? No. It opens one position at a time with a fixed risk, and every trade has a real stop loss and take profit on the broker's server.

Will the live results match the backtest? The trading logic is identical in the Strategy Tester and in live trading — there is no hidden tester behaviour. Real results also depend on your broker's spread, execution and swaps, so always test on a demo with your broker first.

What account type do I need? It works on MetaTrader 5, on both Hedging and Netting accounts.

My broker's NASDAQ symbol has a different name. Will it work? Yes. Just attach the EA to your broker's NASDAQ chart, whatever it is called (NAS100, NAS100.a, US100, USTEC…). The EA trades the symbol of the chart you attach it to, so there is no symbol name to configure.

What risk should I use? Start conservative. 1% of equity per trade, or a small fixed amount, is a reasonable starting point. Higher risk means higher drawdown. Test different settings on a demo first.

Do I need a VPS? It is strongly recommended so the EA can run 24/5 without your computer being on.

Can I run it on other symbols or timeframes? No. Aureon NAS100 was developed and validated specifically for the NASDAQ 100 on H1. Running it elsewhere is not supported.

Important: Trading involves risk and can result in the loss of your capital. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account first, use a broker with low spreads on the NASDAQ 100, and only trade with money you can afford to lose.

NAS100, NASDAQ, NASDAQ 100, US100, USTEC, US Tech 100, index, MetaTrader 5, MT5, Expert Advisor, trend, no martingale, stop loss, automated trading, long term EA

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EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
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Lo Thi Mai Loan
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Follow the channel for the latest update LIVE RESULT:  LIVE SIGNAL (XAU)   |   NAS100, NASDAQ, USTECH   IMPORTANT NOTICE: Only a limited number of copies are available at the current price.  Next Price: $1499.99  The price will soon increase to $4999.99 Download Setfiles Detail Guide BACKTEST GUIDE AI_MODULE !!! Special Offer: Purchase VEGA BOT today for a chance to receive EA AI Aurum Pivot (contact privately for details) !!! VEGA BOT – The Ultimate Multi-Strategy Trend Following EA Welcome
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