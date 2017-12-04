My Fx Statistics

  • Utilities
  • Eduardo Cumplido
    Eduardo Cumplido

    Eduardo Cumplido

    5 (9)
    Hello there! I'm a chemical engineer with a fervor for the financial markets. Since 2010, I've been delving into the exhilarating realm of forex trading, seamlessly blending my technical expertise with the dynamic challenges of finance. My journey includes collaborations with various financial
    2 products
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

With My Fx STATISTICS you will be able to see your account´s performance directly on the chart of Metatrader 4, and refresh the data even every minute.

No need of external analyzer webpages.

Information provided:

  • DAILY, WEEKLY AND MONTHLY PROFIT.
  • PROFIT FACTOR
  • % OF PROFITABLE TRADES
  • AVERAGE PROFIT / LOSS TRADE (MONEY AND PIPS)
  • BEST PROFIT / LOSS (MONEY AND PIPS)
  • EXPECTANCY (AVERAGE PIPS PER TRADE)
  • AND ALSO YOU WILL SEE THE ACTUAL PROFIT OF EACH CURRENCY PAIR


Input parameters

  • Refresh_data_minutes: Minutes between updates.
  • Initial_Balance: Balance from what you will like to see the account percent values.
  • From: Date from you want to get account information.
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Averager for MetaTrader 4 — advanced trade recovery and position series management system A professional Expert Advisor created for traders who need a controlled way to average losing positions, build a structured trade basket, and manage exits with more flexibility. Averager is designed to open additional trades when positions move into drawdown, helping you improve the average entry price and manage the entire series as one coordinated structure. This is not just another averaging utility. It
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Magic Detailed
Eduardo Cumplido
Utilities
Do you need detailed info from different magic numbers trading on the same account? This is your product. Detailed Magics, allows you to know profit, profit factor... of each magic number, so you will know which strategy is working best. Here are the specific information provided for each magic number: Profit. Number of trades. Profit factor. Expectancy (average pip per trade). Recovery factor (profit/drawdown). Max drawdown. Days that this magic number is trading on the account. Number of trade
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