My Fx Statistics
- Utilities
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Eduardo CumplidoHello there! I'm a chemical engineer with a fervor for the financial markets. Since 2010, I've been delving into the exhilarating realm of forex trading, seamlessly blending my technical expertise with the dynamic challenges of finance. My journey includes collaborations with various financial
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
With My Fx STATISTICS you will be able to see your account´s performance directly on the chart of Metatrader 4, and refresh the data even every minute.
No need of external analyzer webpages.
Information provided:
- DAILY, WEEKLY AND MONTHLY PROFIT.
- PROFIT FACTOR
- % OF PROFITABLE TRADES
- AVERAGE PROFIT / LOSS TRADE (MONEY AND PIPS)
- BEST PROFIT / LOSS (MONEY AND PIPS)
- EXPECTANCY (AVERAGE PIPS PER TRADE)
- AND ALSO YOU WILL SEE THE ACTUAL PROFIT OF EACH CURRENCY PAIR
Input parameters
- Refresh_data_minutes: Minutes between updates.
- Initial_Balance: Balance from what you will like to see the account percent values.
- From: Date from you want to get account information.