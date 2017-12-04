With My Fx STATISTICS you will be able to see your account´s performance directly on the chart of Metatrader 4, and refresh the data even every minute.

No need of external analyzer webpages.

Information provided:

DAILY, WEEKLY AND MONTHLY PROFIT.

PROFIT FACTOR

% OF PROFITABLE TRADES

AVERAGE PROFIT / LOSS TRADE (MONEY AND PIPS)

BEST PROFIT / LOSS (MONEY AND PIPS)

EXPECTANCY (AVERAGE PIPS PER TRADE)

AND ALSO YOU WILL SEE THE ACTUAL PROFIT OF EACH CURRENCY PAIR





Input parameters

