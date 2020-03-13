Account Watcher Mobile

Save time and worries watching.

This EA will do this job for you.

Even you can configure some from this EA from your mobile instead of using the PC. To use this EA just drag from MetaTrader4 to any chart and timeframe (it will check continuosly no matter the timeframe). Configure some parameters according to the currency master to use configuration from your mobile and lots configuration but I would recommend to use the default ones.

Features for your trades and account:

Manage Account

Cash / Close your trades when Profit for all your trades are more or equal to your setpoint parameter



Cash / Close your trades when Equitity for your account reach this parameter



Close your trades in case Equitity is decreasing and get a setpoint parameter to save your account

Safe your Trades (only for main 27 Forex pairs)

(only for main 27 Forex pairs) Configure your BE (Break Even) in pips, all your trades in positive with these pips will be saved



Possible when BE to do partial close by configured lots



Configure Trail Stop in pips, all your trades will follow this value

Warnings

Configure message HIGH from your mobile when a Pair reaches a value, you will be warned



Configure message LOW from your mobile when a Pair reached a value, you will be warned

Some parameters are configurable from Mobile using the "pending orders" from a configured Pair.

Using "Buy Stop", "Sell Stop", "Buy Limit" or "Sell Limit" the EA gets the parameter from "Take Profit".

Please see some screenshots for some examples.





If you like to operate using "basket" concept just closing all your trades (good and bad ones) when reaching some global benefit when trading this is one of the benefits to use this EA as you will not be pending and this closure will be done automatically.

We have developped two concepts for "baskets":

1) Whenever Profit is reached by a fixed parameter that always could be the same. I.e. whenever I got profit 100$ close all my trades and next time do the same, so a parallell robot also can work and this EA will close all trades when reaching the desired benefit

2) When Equitity is reached only one time. Next time you will need to configure a new one as one is reached it should change (normally you should reach a higher one). I.e. my account now is Equitity = 2500$, if configured basket for 3000$ when Equitity is 3000$ all my trades will be closed and my Balance and Equitity will be 3000$, next target maybe could be to set Equitity to 4000$. It is good because you could set from your mobile device.

In addition we included the possibility to have your equitity safe by setting a minimum. I.e. if my current Equitity is 3000$ and the market gets crazy instead to have my account to zero I can set minimum equitity to i.e. 1000$ so when unluckily reaching this value it will close also all my trades puting in safe my account.

Let's allow this EA to help your open trades to put in safe by BE or Trailing Stop if you would like to do it automatically! Configure this option..

Other concern to be not watching or pending the market is to send you warning when your pair is HIGH or LOW. Let's configure by this EA to send you a message via Mobile. Just consider you need to allow send messages from your MetaTrader PC to your Mobile (enable this option and test before). That's also nice to configure this warnings via Mobile so you can decide when you want the configuration to have these warnings.

For the desired PAIR:

Configure HIGH Warnings with "Take Profit" as SetPoint

Configure LOW Warnings with "Stop Loss" As SetPoint

Regarding the currency master used, I recommend the one used by default otherwise you must think which one would be also appropiated to be able to have as most options of configuration possibles (I think a good currency one is that is low price so you can use TP as this is the parameter with low values).

Maybe for Lots parameters you need to take some notes when out of home in order to remember or change to ones you may remember in order to use into your mobile phone.
















































































