ZigZag Scalper Pro
- Experts
-
- Version: 16.0
- Updated: 17 April 2026
- Activations: 5
Version 16:
- Hide SL_TP: True/False
- HideTrailing: True/False
- Best with XAUUSD, low Spread/ less Slippage Brokers, M5 Chart
- Remove EA out of from chart when touch Max Loss or Max DD
Version 12:
- Fixed error of Trading Time
- Fixed Lotsize, check free margin
- Trade continuously until finish breaking out.
Version 11:
- Buy/Sell directly instead of BuyStop/SellStop (Avoid rejecting of platform)
- Fixed all errors
- EA default settings for 3digits platform. If your platform is 2 digits please remove 1 zero
Eg: XAUUSD: Stoploss: 5000 (3digits Platform) means 5000 points (4700.000 +/- 5000= 4705.000/4695.000)
==> 500 (2digists Platform) means 500 points (4700.00 +/- 500= 4705.00/4695.00)
EA is suitable with breakout market, including before/after News, excluding no liquidity, Slippage, Widen Spread
============
Please Note that: We design this EA default for XAUUSD
- https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/hieutv/all
- Broker 3 digits: eg: 1800.xxx
- Spread: <=200, eg:1800.000-1800.200 (if you use Broker 2-4 digits please delete 1 zero, eg: MaxSpread=200, => 20)
- Broker: Exness or any broker with small slippage, low spread. Type of Account: Pro or ECN
- Time Frame: M15
- Besides no need to correct any more (just use default setting)
- ZigZag Scalper Pro is an Expert Advisor based on ZigZag Indicator. It is a very simple automatic system that uses ZigZag Indicator and puts pending orders (buystop and sellstop) at last high and low position of ZigZag. It only opens trade when price breaks out the high or the low, then using Breakeven, Trailingstop, Takeprofit, Stoploss to close trades. EA has an automatic function of close trades with SmartTakeProfit or SmartStopLoss. It opens 1 trade only. No use Martingale, grid, hedging. It is very easy to use, does not need any complicated settings, just add it to a chart and it will run like clockwork for you.
- Magic: 20220101
- EA name: ZigZag Scalper Pro
- AutoLot:1
- FixLot: 0.01 ( Active when AutoLot=0) Lot= FixLot
- Risk (%) : 0.1(Active when AutoLot=1) Lotsize = Risk%* Equity/100. (If lotsize<Minlot, Lotsize=Minlot)
- TrailingStop (Points) = 2000 ;
- TrailingStep (Points) = 1000 ;
- MaxSpread = 0;
- Use_SmartTakeProfit =True
- SmartTakeProfit ($/0.01): 10 ; When Profit = 10 usd*lotsize/0.01 , EA close trades.
- Use_SmartStopLoss =True
- SmartStopLoss =5; When Loss = 5usd x Lotsize/0.01, EA close trade(s).
- ReturnBack (points)=5000 ;.
- StartHour = 0 ;
- EndHour = 24 ;
nice