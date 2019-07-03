ZigZag Scalper Pro

Version 16:

- Hide SL_TP: True/False

- HideTrailing: True/False

- Best with XAUUSD, low Spread/ less Slippage Brokers, M5 Chart

- Remove EA out of from chart when touch Max Loss or Max DD





Version 12:

- Fixed error of Trading Time

- Fixed Lotsize, check free margin

- Trade continuously until finish breaking out.



Version 11:

- Buy/Sell directly instead of BuyStop/SellStop (Avoid rejecting of platform)

- Fixed all errors

- EA default settings for 3digits platform. If your platform is 2 digits please remove 1 zero

Eg: XAUUSD: Stoploss: 5000 (3digits Platform) means 5000 points (4700.000 +/- 5000= 4705.000/4695.000)

==> 500 (2digists Platform) means 500 points (4700.00 +/- 500= 4705.00/4695.00)

EA is suitable with breakout market, including before/after News, excluding no liquidity, Slippage, Widen Spread

============

Please Note that: We design this EA default for XAUUSD