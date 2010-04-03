FiboSens MT5

FiboSens

FiboSens is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 built not around formal Fibonacci plotting, but around deep market structure analysis. It automatically identifies meaningful anchor points, selects the most reliable configuration for drawing the Fibonacci grid, and works only with scenarios where price action still follows a coherent structural logic. Where manual analysis often turns into hesitation, inconsistency, and imprecise execution, FiboSens provides a clear, disciplined, and technology-driven framework in which every structure must pass internal validation before it can serve as the basis for a trading decision.

Key Advantages

Advanced anchor point selection system
FiboSens does not build Fibonacci grids from random highs and lows. It analyzes market structure and selects truly meaningful anchor points, resulting in a working, logical, and relevant Fibonacci framework.

Multi-layer anchor point filtering
The system is not based on a single primitive algorithm, but on a multi-layer selection process. The EA evaluates both local and larger market segments, compares them, and chooses the configuration that best reflects the current market picture. This helps preserve context and prevents the system from getting trapped in minor market noise.

Adaptive market analysis depth
FiboSens adjusts the depth of anchor point analysis to the current price structure. In some areas, the market requires finer precision; in others, a broader view is more appropriate. As a result, the Fibonacci grid is not built mechanically, but in line with actual market conditions.

Quality assessment of every anchor point pair
Before drawing the grid, the EA does not simply identify points — it evaluates them using a broad set of criteria: the strength of the move, the size of the price impulse, the distance between points, the coverage of the structure, the freshness of the end point, the quality of the extremes, and the overall fit with current market structure. The system does not use the first pair it finds, but the one that truly deserves to become the foundation of the Fibonacci setup.

Protection against weak, outdated, and invalidated structures
If the selected structure has already lost relevance, become overstretched, appears too small, is outdated, or has been invalidated by subsequent price action, FiboSens does not continue relying on it. The EA detects problematic configurations and discards them before they can turn into weak trading decisions.

End anchor point control
Special attention is given to the final anchor point — the one that determines whether the Fibonacci grid is still alive and relevant. If the market has already formed a fresher and stronger reference point, FiboSens can update the structure so the grid remains aligned with the current move rather than an already completed impulse.

Structure re-evaluation when reversal conditions emerge
When the market changes character, the EA can do more than simply preserve the existing grid — it can rebuild the structure logic around the new scenario. This is an important safeguard against one of the most common problems: when the previous Fibonacci structure has already lost meaning, but standard algorithms continue trading it by inertia.

Protection against false anchor points and internal distortions
FiboSens checks whether the selected anchor points are truly the extremes of their working segment, whether the starting reference has been retested, whether the initial point has shifted too far, and whether the overall structure has become distorted in time or scale. This helps preserve clean Fibonacci geometry.

Structure recovery system
If the active configuration starts losing quality, the EA can quickly switch to a more stable working structure. This is especially important in live markets, where price action is rarely perfect. Instead of following a rigid scheme, FiboSens uses a flexible rebuilding mechanism.

Precise post-structure tracking
If the market continues developing its impulse after the anchor points have been selected, FiboSens can correctly update the final part of the structure so that the Fibonacci grid does not lag behind price. This helps keep the levels relevant and makes the EA’s logic much closer to real market dynamics.

Trend and reversal trading modes
Once the structure is selected, the EA can operate either in the direction of the main move or within reversal scenarios, depending on your settings and trading approach.

Entry quality control at the level
A trade is not opened merely somewhere near a Fibonacci level. The EA controls the distance to the selected level, helping to filter out late touches and weakened entries.

Flexible trade management and protective controls
FiboSens supports limits on the number of open positions, spacing between entries, trading-hour filters, profit-based position management, and classic trade handling logic. This makes the system not only precise in structure building, but also disciplined in execution.

Conclusion

FiboSens was created for traders who value not superficial simplicity in an algorithm, but internal precision. It is a tool for traders who care about structure, discipline, and the quality of the setup, because these details are what define a serious approach to the market. Before using it on a live account, it is recommended to test the EA and adjust its parameters to match your instrument, trading style, and acceptable risk level.

Input Parameters Explained

=== General Settings ===
• Lot Size — trading lot size.
• Max Open Buy Orders — maximum number of simultaneously open buy positions.
• Max Open Sell Orders — maximum number of simultaneously open sell positions.
• Magic Number — unique identifier for the EA’s orders.

=== Startup Delay Settings ===
• Enable startup trade delay — enables a delay before allowing new trades after startup.
• Delay before allowing new trades (MM:SS) — delay time before new trades are allowed.

=== Analysis Settings ===
• Limit Trades by Bars — limits entry frequency by number of bars.
• Bars Between Trades — minimum number of bars between new trades.
• Trade with Trend (false = Reversal Trading) — trend-following mode; when disabled, reversal logic is used.
• Max Pips from Level to Open Trade — maximum distance from the Fibonacci level allowed for opening a trade.

=== Time Filter ===
• Use Time Filter — enables trading only during specified hours.
• Start Trading Hour — trading start hour.
• End Trading Hour — trading end hour.
• Continue if Orders Open After Hours — continues managing open positions after trading hours end.

=== Risk Management ===
• Use Stop Loss — enables Stop Loss.
• Stop Loss (pips) — Stop Loss size in pips.
• Use Take Profit — enables Take Profit.
• Take Profit (pips) — Take Profit size in pips.

=== Equity Close Settings ===
• Close All on Total Profit — closes all positions when total profit reaches the target.
• Total Profit Target ($) — target amount for total profit.
• Close Buys on Buy Profit — closes buy positions when total buy-side profit reaches the target.
• Buy Profit Target ($) — target profit for buy positions.
• Close Sells on Sell Profit — closes sell positions when total sell-side profit reaches the target.
• Sell Profit Target ($) — target profit for sell positions.

=== Fibonacci Open Levels ===
• Fibonacci Level for Opening Buy — Fibonacci level used to open buy positions.
• Fibonacci Level for Opening Sell — Fibonacci level used to open sell positions.

=== Fibonacci Close Levels ===
• Use Fibo Take Profit for Buy — enables Fibonacci-based Take Profit for buy positions.
• Fibo Take Profit Level for Buy — Fibonacci Take Profit level for buy positions.
• Use Fibo Take Profit for Sell — enables Fibonacci-based Take Profit for sell positions.
• Fibo Take Profit Level for Sell — Fibonacci Take Profit level for sell positions.
• Use Fibo Stop Loss for Buy — enables Fibonacci-based Stop Loss for buy positions.
• Fibo Stop Loss Level for Buy — Fibonacci Stop Loss level for buy positions.
• Use Fibo Stop Loss for Sell — enables Fibonacci-based Stop Loss for sell positions.
• Fibo Stop Loss Level for Sell — Fibonacci Stop Loss level for sell positions.

=== Display Settings ===
• Fibonacci lines color — color palette used for displaying Fibonacci lines.
• Show the diagonal line between the anchor points (start/end). — displays the diagonal line between the anchor points.


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MQL TOOLS SL
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XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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