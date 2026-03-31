Spike Alert Pro

Spike Alert Pro - Advanced Volatility & Market Spike Detector

Stay ahead of sudden market movements with Spike Alert Pro, a powerful, highly responsive, and meticulously coded indicator designed to detect high-volatility market spikes in real time.

Whether you are trading Forex or Gold (XAUUSD), catching rapid price expansions is crucial for successful trading. Spike Alert Pro acts as your personal market monitor, ensuring you never miss a critical trading opportunity by delivering instant sound and pop-up alerts the moment a market spike occurs.

 How It Works

Spike Alert Pro is engineered to continuously monitor price action and volatility. When the market experiences a sudden, extreme movement (a "spike"), the indicator immediately triggers an alert.

What makes this indicator truly unique and powerful is its Continuous Alert Mechanism. As long as the market remains in a highly volatile spike condition, the indicator will persistently notify you at a specific, user-defined time interval (e.g., every 10 seconds). This guarantees that you stay fully engaged and aware during critical moments of explosive market momentum.

 Key Features

  • Real-Time Spike Detection: Instantly identifies sudden, aggressive market movements and volatility blasts.
  • Continuous Loop Alerts: Automatically repeats the alert at your specified interval (e.g., every 10 seconds) as long as the market remains in a spike condition.
  • Precision Timing: You have full control over the specific second-timing for the alert intervals.
  • Audio & Visual Notifications: Supports standard MetaTrader pop-up boxes and sound alerts to grab your attention immediately.
  • Non-Repainting Logic: Extremely fast, reliable, and strictly non-repainting.
  • Lightweight & Optimized: Runs smoothly without causing any lag to your trading terminal.

 Recommended Assets & Timeframes

  • Ideal Instruments: Highly recommended for Gold (XAUUSD) and major Forex pairs (GBPUSD, EURUSD, GBPJPY).
  • Ideal Timeframes: Exceptionally effective on lower timeframes (M1, M5, M15) where catching rapid spikes is vital for scalpers and day traders.

 Input Parameters

  • Spike Sensitivity / Threshold: Define the exact volatility level or points required to trigger a "Spike" alert.
  • Alert Repeat Interval (Seconds): Set the specific time (e.g., 10) for how often the alert should sound while the spike is active.
  • Enable Pop-up Alerts: Toggle terminal pop-up messages (True/False).
  • Enable Sound Alerts: Toggle audio notifications (True/False).
  • Alert Sound File: Choose your preferred notification audio.

 Why Choose Spike Alert Pro?

Trading high-impact news, market session opens, or unexpected institutional volume shifts requires sharp attention. You don't need to stare at the charts all day. Simply attach Spike Alert Pro to your charts, and let it do the hard work. It will actively track the market and aggressively remind you when the real action begins!

Pro Tip: Feel free to adjust the emojis or headers slightly depending on how you want it to look on the MQL5 site. Let me know if you would like me to add or modify any specific details!


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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Toro Eloso Trend Oscillator Toro Eloso is a premium, high-tech trend-following indicator designed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 platform. By combining the aggressive buying force of the Bull (Toro) and the strategic selling pressure of the Bear (El Oso), this indicator provides a clean, dual-force oscillator to help traders identify the true market direction with minimal lag. Unlike standard lagging oscillators, Toro Eloso analyzes real-time momentum shifts and filters out market noise, giv
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Black Bull Gold – Your Edge in the XAUUSDm or XAUUSD Markets Introducing Black Bull Gold, an advanced technical analysis-based Expert Advisor (EA) specifically crafted for high-frequency trading (HFT) on XAUUSD and DE30. This EA leverages sophisticated algorithms and real-time market data to enhance trading outcomes, making it an ideal tool for navigating the high volatility of these markets. Key Features Optimized for Volatile Assets: Black Bull  is built to handle the unique dynamics of XAUUS
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Super Trend Indicator – Trend Following Tool Description: The Super Trend Indicator is a trend-following tool designed to assist traders in identifying market trends. Utilizing the Average True Range (ATR), it dynamically adjusts to market volatility and generates visual signals. The indicator plots lines directly on the chart, changing color based on trend direction. Crosses between the price and indicator line may suggest potential trend shifts. Key Features: Dynamic trend detection using ATR.
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Product Name:   Quantum Core MT5 - Swing Trading EA for XAUUSD Description:   A swing trading expert advisor designed to execute 15-30 trades per month with built-in risk management parameters. Key Features: Algorithmic Strategy: Combines technical algorithms with market analysis for trade execution. Auto-Lot Sizing: Adjusts position sizes based on account equity (configurable). Risk Control: Options for manual SL/TP or dynamic risk parameters. Equity Limits: Built-in safety stop feature allows
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Speed Alert is a professional volatility-based indicator designed to detect fast market movements and high-speed candles in real-time. When the market suddenly accelerates and a candle moves with abnormal speed compared to recent price action, Speed Alert instantly notifies the trader. The indicator continuously analyzes recent candles to calculate the average price speed. When the current candle exceeds the defined speed threshold, it indicates strong momentum and increased volatility, which
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The Advance Sideways Detector is a specialized technical indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform with a single, focused purpose to accurately identify and filter out sideways range-bound markets. By isolating periods of low volatility and price consolidation, this tool helps traders avoid the whipsaws and false signals that often lead to losses, allowing them to focus on capturing strong directional moves. Unlike traditional oscillators that provide buy or sell signals, this detector ac
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MQL5 Market Listing: Bollinger Pro Bollinger Pro   is an advanced signal-based indicator designed to simplify market analysis by identifying high-probability entry points. Unlike standard Bollinger Band indicators that only show volatility channels, Bollinger Pro utilizes a proprietary algorithm to detect market conditions—whether the market is trending or sideways—and prints direct Buy/Sell signals on the chart. The indicator is designed for traders who seek a "clean chart" experience while mai
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