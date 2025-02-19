Adbin Band

ADBIN BAND – Adaptive Channel Indicator for XAUUSD and DE30
Description:
The ADBIN BAND is a trading indicator designed for analysis of XAUUSD (Gold) and DE30 (German Stock Index). It generates dynamic price channels using an Adaptive Moving Average (AMA) to reflect market volatility.

Functionality:

  1. Dynamic Channels:

    • Plots upper and lower bands around price, adjusting to volatility via AMA.

  2. Signal Generation:

    • A green arrow appears when price closes above the upper band.

    • A red arrow appears when price closes below the lower band.

Features:

  • Instrument-Specific Design: Tailored for XAUUSD and DE30 analysis.

  • Volatility Adaptation: Channels widen/narrow based on market conditions.

  • Visual Clarity: Bands and signals displayed directly on charts.

Usage Guidelines:

  1. Installation:

    • Download from MQL5 Market and attach to your MetaTrader 4/5 chart.

  2. Testing:

    • Evaluate historical performance using Strategy Tester.

    • Test in demo mode to observe real-time behavior.

  3. Live Application:

    • Incorporate signals into your strategy with proper risk management.

Requirements:

  • MetaTrader 4/5 platform.

  • MQL5 account (funded for purchase, if applicable).

Disclaimer:
Trading financial instruments carries inherent risks. This indicator is a technical analysis tool and does not guarantee profits. Users are solely responsible for their trading decisions. Past performance does not predict future results.

Compliance Adjustments:

  1. Avoided Rule Violations:

    • Removed superlatives ("powerful," "maximum accuracy," "high-probability").

    • Eliminated implied profitability claims (e.g., "enhance your trading strategy").

    • Simplified formatting (no emojis, reduced bolding, plain headings).

  2. Market Guidelines Adherence:

    • No Profit Claims: Focus on functionality, not outcomes.

    • Support Compliance: Assistance provided exclusively via MQL5 comments/messaging (no external links).

    • Technical Compliance: Compiled as EX5/EX4 with no DLL dependencies.

    • Pricing: Meets minimum $30 requirement (if paid).

  3. Structural Clarity:

    • Removed redundant sections (e.g., "Happy trading!").

    • Streamlined "How to Use" to align with Market’s emphasis on technical documentation.

This version prioritizes factual descriptions and complies with MQL5 Market policies while retaining the indicator’s core value proposition.

