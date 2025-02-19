Adbin Band
- Indicators
- Dayanand Pandey
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
ADBIN BAND – Adaptive Channel Indicator for XAUUSD and DE30
Description:
The ADBIN BAND is a trading indicator designed for analysis of XAUUSD (Gold) and DE30 (German Stock Index). It generates dynamic price channels using an Adaptive Moving Average (AMA) to reflect market volatility.
Functionality:
-
Dynamic Channels:
-
Plots upper and lower bands around price, adjusting to volatility via AMA.
-
-
Signal Generation:
-
A green arrow appears when price closes above the upper band.
-
A red arrow appears when price closes below the lower band.
-
Features:
-
Instrument-Specific Design: Tailored for XAUUSD and DE30 analysis.
-
Volatility Adaptation: Channels widen/narrow based on market conditions.
-
Visual Clarity: Bands and signals displayed directly on charts.
Usage Guidelines:
-
Installation:
-
Download from MQL5 Market and attach to your MetaTrader 4/5 chart.
-
-
Testing:
-
Evaluate historical performance using Strategy Tester.
-
Test in demo mode to observe real-time behavior.
-
-
Live Application:
-
Incorporate signals into your strategy with proper risk management.
-
Requirements:
-
MetaTrader 4/5 platform.
-
MQL5 account (funded for purchase, if applicable).
Disclaimer:
Trading financial instruments carries inherent risks. This indicator is a technical analysis tool and does not guarantee profits. Users are solely responsible for their trading decisions. Past performance does not predict future results.
