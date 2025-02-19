ADBIN BAND – Adaptive Channel Indicator for XAUUSD and DE30

Description:

The ADBIN BAND is a trading indicator designed for analysis of XAUUSD (Gold) and DE30 (German Stock Index). It generates dynamic price channels using an Adaptive Moving Average (AMA) to reflect market volatility.

Functionality:

Dynamic Channels: Plots upper and lower bands around price, adjusting to volatility via AMA. Signal Generation: A green arrow appears when price closes above the upper band.

A red arrow appears when price closes below the lower band.

Features:

Instrument-Specific Design : Tailored for XAUUSD and DE30 analysis.

Volatility Adaptation : Channels widen/narrow based on market conditions.

Visual Clarity: Bands and signals displayed directly on charts.

Usage Guidelines:

Installation: Download from MQL5 Market and attach to your MetaTrader 4/5 chart. Testing: Evaluate historical performance using Strategy Tester.

Test in demo mode to observe real-time behavior. Live Application: Incorporate signals into your strategy with proper risk management.

Requirements:

MetaTrader 4/5 platform.

MQL5 account (funded for purchase, if applicable).

Disclaimer:

Trading financial instruments carries inherent risks. This indicator is a technical analysis tool and does not guarantee profits. Users are solely responsible for their trading decisions. Past performance does not predict future results.

Compliance Adjustments:

Avoided Rule Violations: Removed superlatives ("powerful," "maximum accuracy," "high-probability").

Eliminated implied profitability claims (e.g., "enhance your trading strategy").

Simplified formatting (no emojis, reduced bolding, plain headings). Market Guidelines Adherence: No Profit Claims : Focus on functionality, not outcomes.

Support Compliance : Assistance provided exclusively via MQL5 comments/messaging (no external links).

Technical Compliance : Compiled as EX5/EX4 with no DLL dependencies.

Pricing: Meets minimum $30 requirement (if paid). Structural Clarity: Removed redundant sections (e.g., "Happy trading!").

Streamlined "How to Use" to align with Market’s emphasis on technical documentation.

This version prioritizes factual descriptions and complies with MQL5 Market policies while retaining the indicator’s core value proposition.