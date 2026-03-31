Spike Alert Pro - Advanced Volatility & Market Spike Detector

Stay ahead of sudden market movements with Spike Alert Pro, a powerful, highly responsive, and meticulously coded indicator designed to detect high-volatility market spikes in real time.

Whether you are trading Forex or Gold (XAUUSD), catching rapid price expansions is crucial for successful trading. Spike Alert Pro acts as your personal market monitor, ensuring you never miss a critical trading opportunity by delivering instant sound and pop-up alerts the moment a market spike occurs.

How It Works

Spike Alert Pro is engineered to continuously monitor price action and volatility. When the market experiences a sudden, extreme movement (a "spike"), the indicator immediately triggers an alert.

What makes this indicator truly unique and powerful is its Continuous Alert Mechanism. As long as the market remains in a highly volatile spike condition, the indicator will persistently notify you at a specific, user-defined time interval (e.g., every 10 seconds). This guarantees that you stay fully engaged and aware during critical moments of explosive market momentum.

Key Features

Real-Time Spike Detection: Instantly identifies sudden, aggressive market movements and volatility blasts.

Instantly identifies sudden, aggressive market movements and volatility blasts. Continuous Loop Alerts: Automatically repeats the alert at your specified interval (e.g., every 10 seconds) as long as the market remains in a spike condition.

Automatically repeats the alert at your specified interval (e.g., every 10 seconds) as long as the market remains in a spike condition. Precision Timing: You have full control over the specific second-timing for the alert intervals.

You have full control over the specific second-timing for the alert intervals. Audio & Visual Notifications: Supports standard MetaTrader pop-up boxes and sound alerts to grab your attention immediately.

Supports standard MetaTrader pop-up boxes and sound alerts to grab your attention immediately. Non-Repainting Logic: Extremely fast, reliable, and strictly non-repainting.

Extremely fast, reliable, and strictly non-repainting. Lightweight & Optimized: Runs smoothly without causing any lag to your trading terminal.

Recommended Assets & Timeframes

Ideal Instruments: Highly recommended for Gold (XAUUSD) and major Forex pairs (GBPUSD, EURUSD, GBPJPY).

Highly recommended for and major Forex pairs (GBPUSD, EURUSD, GBPJPY). Ideal Timeframes: Exceptionally effective on lower timeframes (M1, M5, M15) where catching rapid spikes is vital for scalpers and day traders.

Input Parameters

Spike Sensitivity / Threshold: Define the exact volatility level or points required to trigger a "Spike" alert.

Define the exact volatility level or points required to trigger a "Spike" alert. Alert Repeat Interval (Seconds): Set the specific time (e.g., 10) for how often the alert should sound while the spike is active.

Set the specific time (e.g., 10) for how often the alert should sound while the spike is active. Enable Pop-up Alerts: Toggle terminal pop-up messages (True/False).

Toggle terminal pop-up messages (True/False). Enable Sound Alerts: Toggle audio notifications (True/False).

Toggle audio notifications (True/False). Alert Sound File: Choose your preferred notification audio.

Why Choose Spike Alert Pro?

Trading high-impact news, market session opens, or unexpected institutional volume shifts requires sharp attention. You don't need to stare at the charts all day. Simply attach Spike Alert Pro to your charts, and let it do the hard work. It will actively track the market and aggressively remind you when the real action begins!

Pro Tip: Feel free to adjust the emojis or headers slightly depending on how you want it to look on the MQL5 site. Let me know if you would like me to add or modify any specific details!