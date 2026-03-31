Spike Alert Pro

Spike Alert Pro - Advanced Volatility & Market Spike Detector

Stay ahead of sudden market movements with Spike Alert Pro, a powerful, highly responsive, and meticulously coded indicator designed to detect high-volatility market spikes in real time.

Whether you are trading Forex or Gold (XAUUSD), catching rapid price expansions is crucial for successful trading. Spike Alert Pro acts as your personal market monitor, ensuring you never miss a critical trading opportunity by delivering instant sound and pop-up alerts the moment a market spike occurs.

 How It Works

Spike Alert Pro is engineered to continuously monitor price action and volatility. When the market experiences a sudden, extreme movement (a "spike"), the indicator immediately triggers an alert.

What makes this indicator truly unique and powerful is its Continuous Alert Mechanism. As long as the market remains in a highly volatile spike condition, the indicator will persistently notify you at a specific, user-defined time interval (e.g., every 10 seconds). This guarantees that you stay fully engaged and aware during critical moments of explosive market momentum.

 Key Features

  • Real-Time Spike Detection: Instantly identifies sudden, aggressive market movements and volatility blasts.
  • Continuous Loop Alerts: Automatically repeats the alert at your specified interval (e.g., every 10 seconds) as long as the market remains in a spike condition.
  • Precision Timing: You have full control over the specific second-timing for the alert intervals.
  • Audio & Visual Notifications: Supports standard MetaTrader pop-up boxes and sound alerts to grab your attention immediately.
  • Non-Repainting Logic: Extremely fast, reliable, and strictly non-repainting.
  • Lightweight & Optimized: Runs smoothly without causing any lag to your trading terminal.

 Recommended Assets & Timeframes

  • Ideal Instruments: Highly recommended for Gold (XAUUSD) and major Forex pairs (GBPUSD, EURUSD, GBPJPY).
  • Ideal Timeframes: Exceptionally effective on lower timeframes (M1, M5, M15) where catching rapid spikes is vital for scalpers and day traders.

 Input Parameters

  • Spike Sensitivity / Threshold: Define the exact volatility level or points required to trigger a "Spike" alert.
  • Alert Repeat Interval (Seconds): Set the specific time (e.g., 10) for how often the alert should sound while the spike is active.
  • Enable Pop-up Alerts: Toggle terminal pop-up messages (True/False).
  • Enable Sound Alerts: Toggle audio notifications (True/False).
  • Alert Sound File: Choose your preferred notification audio.

 Why Choose Spike Alert Pro?

Trading high-impact news, market session opens, or unexpected institutional volume shifts requires sharp attention. You don't need to stare at the charts all day. Simply attach Spike Alert Pro to your charts, and let it do the hard work. It will actively track the market and aggressively remind you when the real action begins!

Pro Tip: Feel free to adjust the emojis or headers slightly depending on how you want it to look on the MQL5 site. Let me know if you would like me to add or modify any specific details!


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Индикаторы
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Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
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Индикаторы
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Neuro Power
Dayanand Pandey
Эксперты
Neuro Power is a neural network-based Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to analyze the psychology of buyers and sellers by studying market behavior through advanced neural network logic. Instead of relying on traditional indicators alone, the EA evaluates multiple market conditions simultaneously to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The system continuously processes price action, momentum, volatility, and other market conditions to estimate where institutio
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