Black Bull Gold

 Black Bull Gold – Your Edge in the XAUUSDm or XAUUSD Markets

Introducing Black Bull Gold, an advanced technical analysis-based Expert Advisor (EA) specifically crafted for high-frequency trading (HFT) on XAUUSD and DE30. This EA leverages sophisticated algorithms and real-time market data to enhance trading outcomes, making it an ideal tool for navigating the high volatility of these markets.

Key Features
  • Optimized for Volatile Assets: Black Bull  is built to handle the unique dynamics of XAUUSD (Gold)  responding quickly to market changes with precise trade entries and exits.
  • Advanced Technical Analysis: Using advanced trading signals, this EA continuously tracks technical indicators, enabling it to execute trades based on real-time market data.
  • High-Frequency Trading (HFT): Black Bull is optimized to execute a high volume of trades with efficiency, designed to capture gains from small, frequent market movements.
Account Requirement

Black Bull  is designed to function optimally only on Zero accounts only with Exness Broker. Using this EA on accounts with other spread types may significantly impact its performance and effectiveness, as the raw spread structure is essential to achieving the desired results in high-frequency trading environments.

Recommended Settings for Optimal Performance

To achieve the best results, please configure Black Bull Gold with the following parameters:

  • Take Profit (TP): Set to 0 to allow the EA to manage trade exits based on real-time market conditions rather than fixed targets.
  • Stop Loss (SL): Set to true to enable risk management features, safeguarding against unfavorable price movements.
  • Trailing Trigger Point: 500 for XAUUSD (Gold)  to lock in profits as the market moves in your favor.
  • Trailing Step: 250 points for XAUUSD  for finely-tuned trailing stop adjustments.

Note: It is highly recommended to maintain these settings at their default values for optimal performance. Adjusting these settings may impact the EA's performance and is not advised.

Important Disclaimer

Trading in financial markets carries inherent risks, including the risk of capital loss. Black Bull Gold is a sophisticated trading tool intended for experienced traders who understand the risks of high-frequency trading in volatile assets like XAUUSD  While Black Bull Gold employs advanced technical analysis to improve trading outcomes, it does not guarantee profits or prevent losses.

This EA is optimized for RAW SPREAD accounts and standrad only, and use on other account types may result in diminished performance. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Use Black Bull Gold responsibly and always manage risk in accordance with your financial strategy and risk tolerance.

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SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (10)
Experts
SomaGold is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). One chart, one EA, 32 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. This is my first published EA on MQL5. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD The price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Early buyers lock in the lowest price for the lifetime of the product. Concept Instead
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Experts
Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
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Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
Experts
Please note that I do not sell this EA through any third-party resellers, affiliates, or alternative distribution channels. Monitoring -  Live signal Public channel - Here This EA trades two symbols and looks for short-term imbalance between them. When the symbols move differently from their normal relationship, the EA can open trades and close them when the imbalance becomes smaller. This is not a grid EA. This is not martingale. The EA does not open many recovery orders. It uses only 1 positio
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patrickdrew
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patrickdrew 2025.11.18 08:29 
 

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