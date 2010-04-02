Golden Vulture

Golden Vulture EA
Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold), DE30 (German DAX Index), and US30

 Golden Vulture EA is a trading algorithm designed to automate trading strategies for XAUUSD (Gold), DE30 (German DAX Index), and US30. This Expert Advisor utilizes specific market conditions to generate entry and exit signals, manage risk through automatic stop-loss placement, and implement a trailing stop mechanism.

Important: This EA is optimized for RAW SPREAD accounts with selected brokers. It may not function as expected on other account types or brokers. Please review the instructions carefully before purchasing.

Key Features:

  • Auto Stop Loss (Auto SL): Automatically sets stop-loss levels based on consecutive candle patterns to help manage risk.
  • Trailing Stop Mechanism: Uses a trailing stop to potentially protect profits as the market moves.
  • Strategic Entry Signals: Monitors market conditions to identify possible entry points based on price movements and specific thresholds.
  • Customizable Settings: Allows for adjustments to parameters such as consecutive candles, point thresholds, and take-profit levels to suit your preferences.
  • Visual Trade Indicators: Displays arrows on the chart to indicate trade entries, helping with visual analysis.

Settings and Parameters

  • General Settings:

    • TakeProfit: Take profit level in points (0 to disable).
    • AutoSL: Enable automatic stop-loss based on candle patterns (Default: true).
    • StopLoss: Manual stop-loss in points (used if AutoSL is false).
    • TrailingTrigger: Profit in points at which trailing stop activates (500 for gold and 40 for DE30 and US30).
    • TrailingStep: Step size in points for the trailing stop (250 for gold and 20 for DE30 and US30).
    • LotSize: Fixed lot size for all trades (Default: 0.01). For each $500.
    • Slippage: Maximum slippage allowed in points (Default: 10).
    • AccountType: Should be set to "Raw Spread" for compatibility.

  • Symbol-Specific Settings

    • For XAUUSD (Gold):

      • TrailingTrigger: Set according to your risk management plan (500 for gold).
      • TrailingStep: Set according to your risk management plan (250 for gold).
      • Notes: Use the provided settings or adjust based on market conditions for Gold.

    • For DE30 (German DAX Index) and US30:

      • TrailingTrigger: 40 (important for performance).
      • TrailingStep: 20 (important for performance).
      • Other Settings: Should remain the same as in the provided settings for Gold.
      • Notes: Adjusting the TrailingTrigger and TrailingStep is important for DE30 due to its volatility.

Important Information:

  • Broker Compatibility: This EA is designed for use with RAW SPREAD accounts from selected brokers. Using it on other account types or brokers may result in unexpected behavior.
  • Market Conditions: The EA is optimized for specific market conditions in XAUUSD and DE30. Understand these conditions before using the EA.
  • Testing: It is highly recommended to test the EA on a demo account to familiarize yourself with its behavior and adjust settings as needed.
  • Platform Requirements: The EA requires the latest version of MetaTrader 5. Ensure your platform is up to date.

Disclaimer:

  • Risk Warning: Trading financial instruments like forex, commodities, and indices involves risk and may result in financial losses. The Golden Queen EA is a tool designed to assist in making trading decisions, but it cannot eliminate the risks inherent in trading.
  • No Guarantee of Profit: Past performance is not indicative of future results. There is no assurance that the EA will generate profits or avoid losses.
  • Market Volatility: Financial markets can be volatile, and rapid price changes can lead to losses.
  • Responsibility: You are solely responsible for any investment decisions you make using the Golden Queen EA. The developers are not liable for any financial losses.
  • Due Diligence: Before using the EA, ensure you understand how it works and the risks involved. Consult a financial advisor if necessary.
  • Broker and Account Type: The EA is designed specifically for RAW SPREAD accounts with selected brokers. Using it with other brokers or account types may result in suboptimal performance.

Before You Purchase:

  • Read Carefully: Ensure you thoroughly read and understand all the provided information about the EA, including its settings, requirements, and risks.
  • Compatibility Check: Confirm that you have access to a RAW SPREAD account with a selected broker.
  • Demo Testing: Test the EA on a demo account to assess its performance and compatibility with your strategy.
  • Understand the Risks: Acknowledge the risks involved in trading and make sure you are comfortable with potential losses.


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3.92 (37)
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DeepMatrix FX
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5 (1)
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The price is gradually increasing up. Only 2 copy remains available at the current price,  next price increase to $1999 . Hello, traders!, the newest and a very powerful Spider Gold MT5 of Expert Advisors. My specifically designed to run on the XAUUSD/GOLD pair. Spider Gold MT5  EA is more selective and accurate in signal entry and better in managing existing transactions.  Spider Gold  MT5 EA analyzes markets based on trends, imbalances areas and price action. Spider Gold  MT5 EA can identify
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Real monitoring   : EA Miracolo  1 Real monitoring     : EA Miracolo   2 Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / BTCUSD ( Timeframe M15 / M30) IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Imagine an experienced trader monitoring the market daily, waiting for prices to break through key levels, and immediately opening a position. Th
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Mahmoud Hashem Abdelhakim Sweilem
Experts
GoldRatchet MT5 Professional Automated Execution Engine for MetaTrader 5 The market decides. GoldRatchet responds. Most Expert Advisors begin working after they believe they have found an opportunity. GoldRatchet is built around a different philosophy. It does not attempt to predict the next market direction. It prepares for it. Before price reaches an execution level, GoldRatchet has already organized its execution framework around the market. When price reaches a predefined level, execution b
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4.2 (10)
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Description. This product was created as part of a project " PULSE OF MARKET ". EA "Undefeated Triangle" is an advanced system that exploits unique fluctuation between AUD, CAD, and NZD currencies. Historically results show that these pairs used in composition always return back first moved pair after fast movement in one direction. This observation can allow us to include a grid-martingale system where can get maximum points of these unique situations. EA "Undefeated Triangle" uses only 3 pai
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