Golden Vulture EA

Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold), DE30 (German DAX Index), and US30

Golden Vulture EA is a trading algorithm designed to automate trading strategies for XAUUSD (Gold), DE30 (German DAX Index), and US30. This Expert Advisor utilizes specific market conditions to generate entry and exit signals, manage risk through automatic stop-loss placement, and implement a trailing stop mechanism.

Important: This EA is optimized for RAW SPREAD accounts with selected brokers. It may not function as expected on other account types or brokers. Please review the instructions carefully before purchasing.

Key Features:

Auto Stop Loss (Auto SL): Automatically sets stop-loss levels based on consecutive candle patterns to help manage risk.

Automatically sets stop-loss levels based on consecutive candle patterns to help manage risk. Trailing Stop Mechanism: Uses a trailing stop to potentially protect profits as the market moves.

Uses a trailing stop to protect profits as the market moves. Strategic Entry Signals: Monitors market conditions to identify possible entry points based on price movements and specific thresholds.

Monitors market conditions to identify entry points based on price movements and specific thresholds. Customizable Settings: Allows for adjustments to parameters such as consecutive candles, point thresholds, and take-profit levels to suit your preferences.

Allows for adjustments to parameters such as consecutive candles, point thresholds, and take-profit levels to suit your preferences. Visual Trade Indicators: Displays arrows on the chart to indicate trade entries, helping with visual analysis.

Settings and Parameters

General Settings: TakeProfit: Take profit level in points (0 to disable). AutoSL: Enable automatic stop-loss based on candle patterns (Default: true). StopLoss: Manual stop-loss in points (used if AutoSL is false). TrailingTrigger: Profit in points at which trailing stop activates (500 for gold and 40 for DE30 and US30). TrailingStep: Step size in points for the trailing stop (250 for gold and 20 for DE30 and US30). LotSize: Fixed lot size for all trades (Default: 0.01). For each $500. Slippage: Maximum slippage allowed in points (Default: 10). AccountType: Should be set to "Raw Spread" for compatibility.

Symbol-Specific Settings For XAUUSD (Gold): TrailingTrigger: Set according to your risk management plan (500 for gold). TrailingStep: Set according to your risk management plan (250 for gold). Notes: Use the provided settings or adjust based on market conditions for Gold. For DE30 (German DAX Index) and US30: TrailingTrigger: 40 (important for performance). TrailingStep: 20 (important for performance). Other Settings: Should remain the same as in the provided settings for Gold. Notes: Adjusting the TrailingTrigger and TrailingStep is important for DE30 due to its volatility.



Important Information:

Broker Compatibility: This EA is designed for use with RAW SPREAD accounts from selected brokers. Using it on other account types or brokers may result in unexpected behavior.

This EA is designed for use with RAW SPREAD accounts from selected brokers. Using it on other account types or brokers may result in unexpected behavior. Market Conditions: The EA is optimized for specific market conditions in XAUUSD and DE30. Understand these conditions before using the EA.

The EA is optimized for specific market conditions in XAUUSD and DE30. Understand these conditions before using the EA. Testing: It is highly recommended to test the EA on a demo account to familiarize yourself with its behavior and adjust settings as needed.

It is highly recommended to test the EA on a demo account to familiarize yourself with its behavior and adjust settings as needed. Platform Requirements: The EA requires the latest version of MetaTrader 5. Ensure your platform is up to date.

Disclaimer:

Risk Warning: Trading financial instruments like forex, commodities, and indices involves risk and may result in financial losses. The Golden Queen EA is a tool designed to assist in making trading decisions, but it cannot eliminate the risks inherent in trading.

Trading financial instruments like forex, commodities, and indices involves risk and may result in financial losses. The Golden Queen EA is a tool designed to assist in making trading decisions, but it cannot eliminate the risks inherent in trading. No Guarantee of Profit: Past performance is not indicative of future results. There is no assurance that the EA will generate profits or avoid losses.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. There is no assurance that the EA will generate profits or avoid losses. Market Volatility: Financial markets can be volatile, and rapid price changes can lead to losses.

Financial markets can be volatile, and rapid price changes can lead to losses. Responsibility: You are solely responsible for any investment decisions you make using the Golden Queen EA. The developers are not liable for any financial losses.

You are solely responsible for any investment decisions you make using the Golden Queen EA. The developers are not liable for any financial losses. Due Diligence: Before using the EA, ensure you understand how it works and the risks involved. Consult a financial advisor if necessary.

Before using the EA, ensure you understand how it works and the risks involved. Consult a financial advisor if necessary. Broker and Account Type: The EA is designed specifically for RAW SPREAD accounts with selected brokers. Using it with other brokers or account types may result in suboptimal performance.

Before You Purchase:

Read Carefully: Ensure you thoroughly read and understand all the provided information about the EA, including its settings, requirements, and risks.

Ensure you thoroughly read and understand all the provided information about the EA, including its settings, requirements, and risks. Compatibility Check: Confirm that you have access to a RAW SPREAD account with a selected broker.

Confirm that you have access to a RAW SPREAD account with a selected broker. Demo Testing: Test the EA on a demo account to assess its performance and compatibility with your strategy.

Test the EA on a demo account to assess its performance and compatibility with your strategy. Understand the Risks: Acknowledge the risks involved in trading and make sure you are comfortable with potential losses.



