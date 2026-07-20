Neuro Signals
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Neuro Signals is a high-precision, trend-following technical indicator designed to capture explosive market moves and momentum shifts. Built upon modified adaptive ATR (Average True Range) volatility calculation principles, Neuro Signals identifies clean entry and exit points across various financial markets.
Key Features:
- Adaptive Volatility Tracking: Utilizes dynamic sensitivity levels to reduce noise and false breakouts.
- Clean Visualization: Plots clear Buy (Up Arrow) and Sell (Down Arrow) signals directly on your chart.
- Dual Volatility Engine: Separately tracks buy/sell momentum sensitivity.
- No Repaint: Signals are fixed once the candle closes.
- Versatile Utility: Suitable for scalping, day trading, or swing trading on all timeframes.