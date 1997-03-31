Super Trend With AI

Super Trend Indicator – Trend Following Tool

Description:

The Super Trend Indicator is a trend-following tool designed to assist traders in identifying market trends. Utilizing the Average True Range (ATR), it dynamically adjusts to market volatility and generates visual signals. The indicator plots lines directly on the chart, changing color based on trend direction. Crosses between the price and indicator line may suggest potential trend shifts.

Key Features:

Dynamic trend detection using ATR.

Visual color-coded signals (green for uptrend, red for downtrend).

Adjustable parameters: ATR period and multiplier for customization.

Compatible with all timeframes and trading strategies.

Non-repainting calculations for real-time analysis.

How to Use:

Installation: Download the indicator from the MQL5 Market.

Attach it to your chart via MetaTrader 5/4. Configuration (Optional): Adjust ATR period (default: 10) to control sensitivity.

Modify the multiplier (default: 3.0) to set trend line distance. Signal Interpretation: Uptrend (green line): Price above the indicator line.

Downtrend (red line): Price below the indicator line.

Crosses may indicate potential reversals. Recommended Practices: Combine with additional technical tools (e.g., Moving Averages, RSI) for confirmation.

Apply risk management strategies.

Requirements:

MetaTrader 4/5 platform.

MQL5 account with sufficient funds for purchase.

Disclaimer:

Trading financial instruments carries inherent risks. This indicator is a technical tool and does not guarantee profits. Users are solely responsible for their trading decisions. Past performance does not predict future results. The developer assumes no liability for financial losses incurred through the use of this product.

Compliance Notes:

No Profit Claims: Description avoids guarantees of profitability or superlative language.

Formatting: Plain text without emojis, excessive bolding, or special characters.

Support: Assistance provided exclusively via MQL5 comments/messaging (no external links).

Technical Compliance: Compiled as EX5/EX4 with no DLL dependencies.

Pricing: Meets the minimum $30 requirement (if applicable).



