Gold Scalper Cow

5

I built this EA in order to capture the scalping segment of FX trading, well... EA/algo/bots are way better at handling trades with discipline in 5 minute timeframe than manually. I have put all the necessary strategy from my learnings of 7+ years into this EA.

I am basically treating this EA as a XAUUSD CashCow... structuring it to withdraw after certain milestone regularly. This EA is designed to be used only on XAUUSD. Specially with XAUUSD being volatile currently it has adapted to trade perfectly to execute positions in these conditions.

This is EA is only to be used in 5min XAUUSD chart. Regular update and adaption will be done for this EA, this is a far sighted strategy. If you are back testing this EA, contact me for best set file. 


Suggestions to the user of this EA:

1) Account balance can start from min. $1,000 Recommended leverage is 1:500. Please ask for parameter set file before going live. I will provide exact needed inputs for various levels of capital. 

2) Use RAW/ECN accounts only.

3) VPS is MANDATORY, as scalping is game of speed... if you have high latency, high chances profitability will be cut. 

4) Regularly withdrawing in milestone, like 50% ROI or 80% ROI and re-running the EA with recommended initial balance. 

5) This EA is programmed to trade in London and NY session, so please remember to set the time period accordingly with reference to your broker time. 


PLEASE after the purchase message me to get the perfect parameters, and inputs option to your risk appetite. Always DEMO TEST FIRST with proper parameters before going live.

If you have any question, please ask me right away... I will be more than happy to help you. Join my telegram channel for daily updates.

Not financial advice, past results doesn't guarantee future returns. 

Reviews 1
RJ_ Vdw
147
RJ_ Vdw 2026.07.30 17:45 
 

EA is been worked on. had some good periods. but needs more polishing. Developper is very active and hardworking.

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RJ_ Vdw
147
RJ_ Vdw 2026.07.30 17:45 
 

EA is been worked on. had some good periods. but needs more polishing. Developper is very active and hardworking.

Andrew Pun Magar
478
Reply from developer Andrew Pun Magar 2026.08.02 11:18
Thanks! Continuous progress is inevitable.
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