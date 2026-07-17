SuperTrend in Meta Trader 5

SuperTrend Indicator for MetaTrader 5 "BEST IN INDUSTRY" PLEASE LEAVE A REVIEW BELOW

The SuperTrend Indicator is a trend-following technical indicator designed to help traders identify the current market direction using the Average True Range (ATR). It automatically plots dynamic support and resistance lines that adjust according to market volatility, making it suitable for both trending and volatile market conditions.

Unlike fixed moving averages, the SuperTrend adapts to changing price movements by combining the Median Price (HL2) with the ATR and a user-defined multiplier. The result is a clean and responsive trend line that changes direction only when market conditions justify a reversal.

The indicator draws separate bullish and bearish trend lines directly on the chart and optionally displays Buy and Sell arrows whenever the trend changes.

Features

TradingView-style SuperTrend visualization

ATR-based dynamic trend calculation

Adjustable ATR Period

Adjustable ATR Multiplier

Optional Buy and Sell signal arrows

Clean chart visualization

Works on all symbols

Works on all timeframes

Lightweight and fast calculations

Easy to customize

Input Parameters

ATR Period

Defines the period used to calculate the Average True Range.

ATR Multiplier

Controls the distance between price and the SuperTrend line.

Show Signals

Enable or disable Buy and Sell arrows.

Recommended Usage

The indicator performs best in trending markets and can be used as:

Trend direction filter

Dynamic support and resistance

Trade confirmation tool

Exit management

Swing trading

Intraday trading

Compatibility

MetaTrader 5

Forex

Gold (XAUUSD)

Indices

CFDs

Cryptocurrencies

Notes

This indicator is intended to assist traders in identifying market trends. It should be used together with proper risk management and additional market analysis rather than as a standalone trading system.