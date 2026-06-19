FalconX

FalconXAdvanced Gold Trading EA for MT5


Trade XAUUSD with a disciplined trend-following strategy powered by multi-timeframe analysis, advanced market filters, and professional risk management.


No Martingale.

No Grid.

No Hedging.


FalconX is designed to identify high-probability trading opportunities while maintaining strict risk controls and consistent trade management.


Overview

FalconX is a professional Expert Advisor developed exclusively for MetaTrader 5. It combines multiple moving averages, trend confirmation, momentum analysis, volatility filtering, and automated risk management to execute trades based on objective market conditions.

The EA is designed to eliminate emotional decision-making while providing traders with extensive customization and risk control.


Key Features

• No Martingale, Grid, or Hedging
Every trade is independent and managed with predefined risk parameters.

• Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis
Uses moving averages across multiple timeframes to identify trend direction and entry opportunities.

• Advanced Market Filters
Includes configurable RSI, ADX, ATR, and Directional Movement filters to help avoid low-quality setups.

• Automatic Risk-Based Position Sizing
Lot sizes are calculated automatically based on account balance, stop loss distance, and selected risk percentage.

• Breakeven Protection
Automatically moves stop loss to breakeven after a defined profit threshold is reached.

• Dynamic Trailing Stop
Locks in profits while allowing trades room to develop during strong market trends.

• Spread Protection
Avoids trading during periods of excessive spread.

• Daily Trade Limits
Control the maximum number of trades executed each day.

• Trading Session Control
Trade only during your preferred market hours.

• Loss Cooldown Protection
Pauses trading after a losing trade to help avoid unfavorable market conditions.

• Maximum Drawdown Protection
Stops opening new trades if account drawdown exceeds the user-defined limit.

• Margin Safety System
Built-in margin verification helps prevent trade execution failures caused by insufficient margin.


Recommended Setup

Symbol: XAUUSD

Recommended Timeframe: M1

Recommended Broker: IC Markets

Default setting have been coded to match the backtest result

Always test on a demo before using live 


FalconX has been optimized primarily for XAUUSD. While it may operate on other symbols, performance may vary significantly and additional optimization is recommended.


How FalconX Trades

FalconX uses a multi-timeframe moving average crossover strategy to identify potential trend reversals and continuation opportunities.

Trade entries are confirmed using optional momentum and trend-strength filters, including RSI and ADX. An additional trend filter moving average can be used to align trades with the prevailing market direction.

Optional ATR-based volatility filtering helps avoid periods of excessive market volatility and can enforce a minimum crossover strength before allowing trades.

Once a valid setup is detected, FalconX calculates position size automatically based on the selected risk percentage and places stop loss and take profit levels using a configurable risk-to-reward ratio.

Open trades can be managed automatically using breakeven protection and trailing stop functionality.


Key Trading Logic

• Multi-timeframe moving average crossover entry system.

• Optional higher-timeframe trend filter for directional confirmation.

• Optional RSI filter to avoid weak momentum conditions.

• Optional ADX filter to confirm trend strength.

• Optional Directional Movement (DI+/DI-) confirmation.

• Optional ATR volatility filter and minimum crossover strength requirement.

• Trading hour restrictions.

• Maximum spread filter.

• Maximum open trades control.

• Daily trade limit protection.

• Automatic lot sizing based on risk percentage.

• Configurable stop loss and risk-to-reward ratio.

• Breakeven and trailing stop management.

• Loss cooldown protection.

• Drawdown and margin safety protections.

• No Martingale, Grid, or Hedging.


Recommended Minimum Account Size

FalconX has been tested on accounts from $1,000 using the default 1% risk setting.

The EA automatically calculates position sizes according to account balance and risk settings. Actual requirements may vary depending on broker leverage, margin requirements, spread conditions, and symbol specifications.


Always test on a demo account before trading live.

Version Information

Current Version: v1.94

Latest improvements include enhanced margin protection, improved validator compatibility, additional trade safety controls, ATR-based crossover validation, and expanded risk management features.


Disclaimer

Trading leveraged financial products involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

FalconX is an automated trading tool and does not guarantee profits. Users are solely responsible for their trading decisions, risk management, and account outcomes.

Always perform your own testing and evaluation before using any Expert Advisor on a live account.

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Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Experts
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Precision. Structure. Execution. Financial markets do not reward emotions. They reward discipline, structure, consistency, and the ability to make decisions based on objective data. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA was built around this philosophy. It is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to operate on two of the most popular instruments in the financial markets: • XAUUSD (Gold) • EURUSD The system independently analyzes market conditions, opens and manages
AI Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (6)
Experts
AI Scalping EA for EURUSD and BTCUSD Promo Price The EA is currently available at a discounted price. Only 3 slots are left at this price. After the discount period, the regular price will be $1999 . JOIN GROUP: Click here Input Guide: Open the input guide Setfile: Download the recommended setfile Live signal: [ Click Here ] Other EAs you may like: AI Aurum Pivot | Vega Bot | Bitcoin Scalping !!! When purchasing this EA, you may have a chance to receive Diamond Quant and bonus EAs from the priva
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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