Chip and Dale GOLD AI

Key Features

Four built-in trading logics that can respond to different market conditions

AI-based entry filtering to reduce unnecessary trades

Dynamic lot adjustment based on AI confidence

Built-in profit expansion and breakeven protection features

A high-frequency structure designed for short-term Gold trading

Backtest Performance

In the strategy tester, under the conditions of XAUUSDm, M5, from January 1, 2025 to March 18, 2026, the EA recorded the following results:

Total Net Profit: 18,618.42 USD

Profit Factor: 1.76

Total Trades: 35,975

Winning Trades: 33,022 ( Win Rate: 91.79% )

Max Equity Drawdown: 251.96 USD ( 2.10% )

Average Holding Time: 5 minutes 38 seconds

This EA is designed as a high-frequency system that combines fast trade turnover with AI-enhanced trade selection.

Who This EA Is For

This EA is suitable for traders who want to pursue frequent profit opportunities, but do not want a system that simply trades all signals without filtering. It aims to balance entry quality and trade frequency by automating the kind of fine decision-making that is difficult to maintain with discretionary trading.

Disclaimer

The above results are based on a specific backtest environment and do not guarantee future performance. Actual results may vary depending on market conditions, spread, and execution environment.

Short Version

A Gold-focused automated trading EA that uses AI to select and execute four trading logics.

It reduces lot size during weaker market conditions and aims to capitalize when stronger opportunities appear.

In backtesting, it recorded a Profit Factor of 1.76, a 91.79% win rate, and 35,975 total trades.