Gold Previous Week High Low MT5

After downloading, message me via MQL5 inbox to receive your FREE User Kit - setup guide, practical checklist, and workflow resources built specifically for XAUUSD traders.

If you've been trading Gold long enough, you already know the drill. Before the session opens, you pull up the chart and start looking for the same levels you've been marking every week: previous week high, previous week low, the midpoint, and yesterday's high and low. You draw them manually, label them, and keep an eye on them throughout the session. It works - but it eats into your focus, especially when you're jumping between timeframes or reopening charts mid-session.

That's exactly why I built this tool. Not to replace your analysis. To get the housekeeping out of the way so you can focus on what actually matters.

What It Does



Gold Previous Week High Low Free v1.1 automatically plots the five reference levels I use most on XAUUSD intraday charts:

Previous Week High (PWH)

Previous Week Low (PWL)

Previous Week Midpoint (MID)

Previous Day High (PDH)

Previous Day Low (PDL)

All five levels are drawn from completed W1 and D1 candles. No repainting. No guesswork. What you see is the same reference frame that institutional desks and experienced price action traders have been using for decades.

What the Panel Shows You



The compact on-chart panel gives you a live snapshot without cluttering your workspace:

Current distance to each level (in price, points, or pips)

Which level price is nearest to right now

Where price sits within the weekly range - above PWH, inside the range, or below PWL

Real-time context as price moves through your session

When you're in the middle of a fast-moving Gold trade, having this information visible at a glance is the difference between hesitation and confidence.

Alerts That Don't Spam You



The alert system is designed around how real traders actually work. You get notified when price touches or breaks a key level, with optional closed-bar break confirmation so you're not reacting to every wick. A cooldown setting prevents repeated alerts from the same level. Optional sound alerts are included if you step away from the screen.

Every alert state is tracked per level, so the tool remembers what has already been triggered and doesn't repeat itself unnecessarily.

Version 1.1 - What Changed



This version focuses on reliability and cleaner day-to-day use:

Safer W1 and D1 history readiness checks mean the levels load correctly even when chart history is still being built. Cached weekly and daily updates reduce unnecessary recalculation. Per-level alert state tracking keeps the alert system clean across the session. Improved distance text makes the panel easier to read at a glance. And when you remove the indicator, it cleans up completely - no leftover lines or labels on your chart.

If you used version 1.0, you'll notice the difference immediately.

Who This Is For



This tool is built for traders who already have a method and want cleaner higher-timeframe context without the manual setup. It works best for:

XAUUSD intraday analysis on any timeframe

Price action traders who use weekly and daily levels as reference

Breakout and rejection setups where level interaction matters

Anyone who prefers a clean chart over a cluttered one

It also works on Forex pairs, indices, commodities and other MT5 symbols, depending on your broker's data quality.

What It Does Not Do



This is an analytical reference tool. It does not open trades, manage positions, place orders, or generate buy and sell signals. Every decision stays with you.

Advanced features - session levels, historical range overlays, liquidity sweep logic, Telegram alerts and multi-symbol dashboards - are not part of this Free version.

A detailed explanation of how the levels are calculated, how to use them in your analysis, and notes on execution differences between brokers (spread, pricing, latency) that can still affect real outcomes even with the same setup is available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/769009

Not sure where this tool fits in your trading process?



Each Gold Algo Lab tool is built to solve one specific part of the trading workflow. The Gold Algo Lab Tool Map shows how our MT5 tools connect across 6 practical stages for XAUUSD traders: market context, setup selection, risk planning, trade execution, position management and account protection.

→ Gold Algo Lab Tool Map: Where to Actually Start With MT5 Tools for XAUUSD

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/771930

You do not need every tool. Start with the stage where your process breaks down most often, then build your workflow one layer at a time.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading financial markets involves substantial risk of loss. Previous week and previous day levels are reference points based on historical price data - they do not guarantee future price behavior or profitable results. Past performance of any level or setup is not indicative of future results. Always test on a demo account first and confirm that displayed levels match your broker's chart data before applying this tool in a live trading environment. Trade responsibly and never risk more than you can afford to lose.