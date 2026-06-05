Most traders know exactly what their daily loss limit should be. They just don't stop when they hit it.

One more trade. Just recovering a little. This feels different. That's how a manageable drawdown turns into a devastating session.

Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $89. Next price: $49. Complete Buyer Kit: 37 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years of developing structured XAUUSD trading workflows. After purchase, please message me via MQL5 inbox. Your complete Buyer Kit will be delivered within 24 hours.

I built Gold Equity Protector MT5 because I kept watching the same pattern - experienced traders, solid setups, but no hard stop on the account level. Gold moves fast. XAUUSD doesn't care about your stop loss if you keep re-entering after it gets hit. The real damage usually happens in the hour after the first bad trade.

This utility doesn't trade for you. It doesn't give signals. It watches your account and enforces the rules you already know you should be following.

What It Actually Does



Think of it as a circuit breaker sitting between you and an overtraded session.

You set your limits. When the account hits them - daily loss, equity drawdown, floating loss, or profit target - the tool reacts: closes managed positions, removes pending orders, locks the account, and alerts you. Then it holds that lock until the next reset, so one bad decision can't spiral into ten.

Account Protection Rules

Daily loss protection by percentage, fixed dollar amount, or both running together. Equity drawdown from peak equity, with the same flexibility between percentage and fixed money. Floating loss protection across all managed positions so a cluster of open trades doesn't quietly exceed your risk threshold. Daily Profit Guard to lock in a winning session before the market takes it back.

Lock and Discipline Controls

Hard Lock Until Next Reset keeps the account locked after a trigger, no exceptions until the daily reset hour arrives. Manual Lock Now lets you hit the brakes directly from the chart the moment you feel the urge to revenge trade. Safe Unlock with confirmation checks so the lock isn't bypassed accidentally. Close All for immediate manual intervention when you need it. Custom daily reset hour matched to your broker's server time.

Execution and Alert Handling

Retry logic handles failed close and delete requests caused by broker latency, market status or execution context - it doesn't give up after one failed attempt. Cooldown enforcement prevents repeated trade requests during volatile windows. Alerts via popup, sound, push notification and email. A lightweight event log so you can review exactly what triggered and when.

The Dashboard



The panel was redesigned in v1.1 with the Blue Utility Theme. No clutter, no noise - just what a trader actually needs to see when the market is moving.

Equity shows the live account balance so you always know where you stand. Daily P/L gives you today's gain or loss at a glance. Daily Loss tracks current drawdown against your configured limit in real time. Equity DD shows the percentage and dollar distance from your peak equity. M.Float shows the combined floating P/L across all managed positions. Risk Room tells you exactly how much space remains before each protection limit fires. Open displays active positions and pending orders currently being monitored. Peak Equity records the highest equity reached during the session. Next Reset shows the exact time the daily baseline will clear. Reason tells you in plain text why the tool is currently Safe, Triggered, or Locked.

Everything visible in a single panel. No mental math required when the pressure is on.

Why Version 1.1 Matters



The original release was a functional equity monitor. Version 1.1 is something more useful in real trading conditions.

Persistent state across restarts. VPS reboot, chart reload, terminal restart - the daily baseline, peak equity, trigger state and lock status are all preserved. The tool doesn't forget what happened earlier in the session just because MT5 restarted.

Better close and delete handling. If a protective close request fails the first time - brief market closure, broker latency, trade context issue - the retry logic continues working based on your configured settings. One failed attempt doesn't mean the protection stops.

Cleaner information hierarchy. Risk room, drawdown distance, position count and reset time are visible in a single view. The most important numbers are always front and center, not buried.

Who This Is For



Manual XAUUSD traders who need a hard stop at the account level, not just on individual trades.

Scalpers who take multiple positions in a session and need floating loss protection across the entire book.

EA users who want an account-level safety layer running alongside their automated strategies - something that steps in when the EA has already done enough damage for the day.

Traders with a daily loss rule who want something that enforces it, not just reminds them.

Anyone who has ever said "just one more trade" after the session was already finished.

Practical Setup



Attach to any XAUUSD chart on MT5. Set your daily loss limit in percentage, fixed amount, or both. Configure equity drawdown protection from peak. Set Daily Profit Guard if protecting profitable sessions matters to you. Enable Hard Lock if you want the account to stay closed until the next reset, no manual override. Test everything on a demo account before going live.

The tool works on any MT5 symbol your broker supports, not only gold.

Important Notes



Gold Equity Protector MT5 is a risk management utility. It is not a trading robot, signal system or market prediction tool.

The tool does not open trades automatically, does not provide entry signals, does not analyze market direction, and does not guarantee profit. It monitors account and position conditions and reacts according to the rules you configure.

Execution depends on broker conditions, spread, liquidity, market status and server response. The tool can request protective actions, but no utility can guarantee execution in every possible market condition. Results may vary across brokers due to execution differences rather than settings.

Test all settings on a demo account before using on a live account.

For a detailed breakdown of the protection logic: https://www.mql5.com/ en/blogs/post/769009

Not sure where this tool fits in your trading process?

Each Gold Algo Lab tool is built to solve one specific part of the trading workflow. The Gold Algo Lab Tool Map shows how our MT5 tools connect across 6 practical stages for XAUUSD traders: market context, setup selection, risk planning, trade execution, position management and account protection.

→ Gold Algo Lab Tool Map: Where to Actually Start With MT5 Tools for XAUUSD

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/771930

You do not need every tool. Start with the stage where your process breaks down most often, then build your workflow one layer at a time.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading financial markets, including gold and XAUUSD, involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Gold Equity Protector MT5 is designed to assist with monitoring and enforcing pre-defined risk limits inside the MetaTrader 5 platform. It does not remove trading risk, guarantee execution, or ensure any particular outcome. You are solely responsible for your trading decisions and account management. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose. Always test new tools on a demo account before applying them to a live trading environment.