One sharp gold move can change the whole account situation in seconds. When several XAUUSD positions are open, daily loss, floating drawdown and risk room can move faster than most traders can calculate manually.

Current price: $59 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $119. Next price: $69. Complete Buyer Kit: 40 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years of developing structured XAUUSD trading workflows. After purchase, please message me via MQL5 inbox. Your complete Buyer Kit will be delivered within 24 hours.

Equity Protector Pro MT5 is built for that situation. It keeps the main account-risk numbers visible on the chart and helps the trader manage risk through predefined protection rules.

This is not a signal system. It does not predict market direction, does not generate buy or sell entries, and does not open trades as a trading strategy. Its purpose is account monitoring, drawdown control and reactive protection based on the settings selected by the user.

Main Features



Monitor

Balance, equity, floating P/L and account safety status

Daily loss, equity drawdown and remaining risk room

Peak equity, next reset time and protection reason

Open positions, pending orders, Net Lots and Day Lots

Composite stress score based on drawdown, exposure, margin and floating risk

Protect

Daily drawdown and maximum drawdown monitoring

Hard Lock behavior when selected risk conditions are reached

Keep-lock-until-next-day logic for daily risk protection

Optional Auto Guard action ladder

Optional actions such as block only, partial reduction, close losing positions, close worst position first or close all managed positions

Control

Manual buttons: Close All, Lock Now and Unlock

Popup, sound, push and email alert support

Safer reset behavior after a protection event

EA-to-EA lock signal through MetaTrader GlobalVariables

Clean Blue Utility panel with gold title and stable layout

Current Version Highlights



Version 1.1 focuses on stronger protection behavior, safer lock handling and clearer panel information.

The update adds Hard Lock logic, persistent daily lock behavior, safer reset handling, alert support, account-scoped GlobalVariable lock signals, GlobalVariable cleanup when the tool is removed, and a refined panel layout. The Inventory section was also improved with separate Net Lots and Day Lots information.

The result is a more practical protection panel for traders who want to see account risk clearly and react faster when conditions become unsafe.

Protection Logic



Equity Protector Pro MT5 can be used in different ways depending on your settings.

Some traders may use it only as a monitor and manual emergency panel. Others may enable Auto Guard so the tool can react when predefined limits are reached. The automatic protection actions are optional and depend on the inputs selected by the user.

For example, the tool can be configured to only show warnings, lock the account state, reduce exposure, close losing positions, close the worst position first, or close all managed positions. This makes it suitable for traders who prefer manual control as well as traders who want an additional reactive safety layer.

For users running other Expert Advisors, the tool can also export a lock state through MetaTrader GlobalVariables. Compatible EAs can read that state and decide whether to pause their own trading logic during a protection event.

Panel Information



The on-chart panel is designed to show the most important risk information without forcing the trader to switch between terminal tabs.

It shows account equity, daily profit/loss, daily loss usage, equity drawdown, risk room, floating exposure, open positions, pending orders, peak equity, reset time and current protection status.

The panel also includes direct control buttons for closing positions, locking the account state and unlocking when allowed by the configured protection rules.

Recommended Use



This tool is mainly intended for XAUUSD traders, manual traders who want a visible account safety panel, and EA users who want a separate account-level risk layer.

It can also be used on Forex pairs, indices, commodities and other broker-supported symbols, as long as the trader understands the symbol’s execution conditions and tests the settings carefully.

Detailed setup guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/769009

Important Notes



Equity Protector Pro MT5 is a risk management utility.

It does not provide entry signals, does not predict future price movement and does not guarantee profit. Protection behavior depends on user inputs, broker execution, spread, slippage, market liquidity, symbol specifications and account conditions.

Before using automatic protection actions on a live account, test the settings on a demo account and make sure the selected limits match your trading style.

Product Guide



Want to understand this tool before adding it to your workflow?

Every Gold Algo Lab product includes a comprehensive MQL5 Product Guide covering real trading scenarios, workflow, limitations, FAQs, and practical usage.

👉 Read the full guide here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/772025

Not sure where this tool fits in your trading process?



Each Gold Algo Lab tool is built to solve one specific part of the trading workflow. The Gold Algo Lab Tool Map shows how our MT5 tools connect across 6 practical stages for XAUUSD traders: market context, setup selection, risk planning, trade execution, position management and account protection.

→ Gold Algo Lab Tool Map: Where to Actually Start With MT5 Tools for XAUUSD

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/771930

You do not need every tool. Start with the stage where your process breaks down most often, then build your workflow one layer at a time.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading financial markets involves risk. Equity Protector Pro MT5 can help monitor and control risk inside MetaTrader 5, but it cannot remove trading risk or prevent all losses. Users remain responsible for their trading decisions, position sizing, broker selection and protection settings.