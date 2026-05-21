MACD Ultimate MTF PRO

MACD Ultimate MTF PRO is a MetaTrader 5 indicator built for traders who use MACD but want more context than a simple crossover.

A common issue with the standard MACD is that a crossover may look clear, while momentum is still weak, the histogram is fading, or higher timeframes are not aligned. This can happen often on XAUUSD, M5/M15 charts, and other fast-moving symbols.

Current price: $69 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $119. Next price: $79.

Complete Buyer Kit: 42 Professional Resources included at no additional cost.

MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years of developing structured XAUUSD trading workflows.

After purchase, please message me via MQL5 inbox. Your complete Buyer Kit will be delivered within 24 hours.

This Pro version keeps the classic MACD structure and adds a practical decision-support layer with multi-timeframe confirmation, Smart Score, dashboard status, alerts, chart arrows, and EA/iCustom friendly buffers.

What the indicator does

The indicator displays and evaluates:

  • MACD line and Signal line
  • 4-state MACD histogram
  • Bullish and bearish crossover points
  • Histogram expansion and fading
  • Zero-line context
  • Multi-timeframe MACD alignment
  • Smart Score from 0 to 100
  • Optional chart arrows
  • Compact dashboard on the main chart
  • Alert conditions for selected MACD events

The goal is not prediction. The goal is to make MACD momentum easier to read.

Core logic

MACD Ultimate MTF Pro is based on the classic MACD model:

  • Fast EMA
  • Slow EMA
  • Signal line
  • MACD histogram

The Pro layer adds:

  • Histogram state classification
  • MACD versus Signal direction
  • Zero-line reading
  • Histogram strength filter
  • Multi-timeframe confirmation
  • Smart Score classification
  • Closed-bar alert option
  • Filtering for mixed or conflicting conditions

The Smart Score helps classify the current condition into:

  • Weak
  • Normal
  • Strong
  • Very Strong

This helps avoid treating every MACD crossover as the same quality signal.

Multi-timeframe confirmation

The dashboard can show MACD status from selected timeframes, such as:

  • M15
  • H1
  • H4

This is useful when trading lower timeframes but still needing broader market context.

For example, a bullish MACD cross on M5 may look good, but if H1 or H4 is still bearish, the condition may be mixed rather than strong.

The MTF module is used as a context filter. It does not force entries.

Dashboard

The indicator includes a compact dashboard on the main chart showing:

  • Selected timeframe
  • MACD condition
  • Histogram state
  • Zero-line context
  • MTF agreement
  • Smart Score
  • Timeframe summary

The panel is placed on the left side by default and is designed to stay readable without covering too much price action.

Chart arrows and alerts

Optional chart arrows can be shown when selected conditions are met.

Arrow and alert conditions can be filtered by:

  • Minimum Smart Score
  • MTF confirmation
  • Mixed-condition filter
  • Closed-bar logic

Supported alert options include:

  • Popup alert
  • Sound alert
  • Push notification
  • Email alert

Alert cooldown settings are included to reduce repeated notifications.

EA and iCustom usage

The indicator includes additional buffers for advanced users and EA developers.

Buffers can help read:

  • Qualified buy signal
  • Qualified sell signal
  • Smart Score
  • MACD state
  • Histogram phase
  • MTF confirmation state

Users should test all buffer behavior carefully before using it in any automated workflow.

Typical use cases

MACD Ultimate MTF Pro can be useful for:

  • XAUUSD M5/M15 intraday analysis
  • Checking whether a MACD cross has enough momentum
  • Avoiding weak or mixed MACD conditions
  • Confirming lower timeframe signals with H1/H4 context
  • Combining MACD momentum with support and resistance tools
  • Using dashboard status instead of reading every MACD detail manually

Platform compatibility

Platform:

  • MetaTrader 5

Works on:

  • Gold/XAUUSD
  • Forex pairs
  • Indices
  • Other broker-supported symbols

Recommended timeframes:

  • M5/M15 for intraday reading
  • M30/H1 for broader momentum context
  • H4 for higher timeframe confirmation

Default settings are practical for XAUUSD, but users should adjust parameters depending on symbol, broker digits, spread, volatility and trading style.

Related products

You may also find these useful tools:

WaveTrend Clarity ProMomentum oscillator for wave-style momentum reading.

Support Resistance Break Zones PROSupport and resistance zone tool for breakout, retest and fakeout context.

Gold Trade Manager PROManual trade management tool with SL/TP, break-even, partial close and control features.

Gold ATR Risk Calculator MT5Risk and position sizing utility using ATR-based logic.

Gold One Click Trader MT5Manual execution panel for faster chart-based order control.

Important notes

MACD Ultimate MTF Pro is an indicator, not an Expert Advisor.

It does not:

  • Open trades
  • Close trades
  • Manage positions
  • Guarantee profitable signals
  • Replace risk management
  • Provide financial advice

If you notice different results across accounts or brokers, this is often related to execution differences rather than settings.

A deeper explanation: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/769009

Trading financial markets involves risk. This indicator provides technical information about MACD momentum and multi-timeframe context. It should be tested in a demo environment before live use.

Not sure where this tool fits in your trading process?

Each Gold Algo Lab tool is built to solve one specific part of the trading workflow. The Gold Algo Lab Tool Map shows how our MT5 tools connect across 6 practical stages for XAUUSD traders: market context, setup selection, risk planning, trade execution, position management and account protection.

Gold Algo Lab Tool Map: Where to Actually Start With MT5 Tools for XAUUSD

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/771930

You do not need every tool. Start with the stage where your process breaks down most often, then build your workflow one layer at a time.

Gold Algo Lab builds practical, risk-first MT5 tools for XAUUSD traders. Shaped by 8 years of live trading and system development, our focus is clear information, safer decision support, no hype, and no profit guarantees.
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Israr Hussain Shah
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Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
Precision Spike Detector
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (2)
Indicators
Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, please contact me through the MQL5 messaging system to receive the order management tool
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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