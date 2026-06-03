Gold Market Structure PRO MT5

Gold Market Structure PRO MT5 is a market structure indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders read confirmed swing highs, swing lows, HH, HL, LH, LL, BOS and CHoCH directly on the chart.

Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $89. Next price: $49.

Complete Buyer Kit: 38 Professional Resources included at no additional cost.

MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years of developing structured XAUUSD trading workflows.

After purchase, please message me via MQL5 inbox. Your complete Buyer Kit will be delivered within 24 hours.

The main purpose of this tool is simple: reduce manual structure marking and make the current market context easier to read. This can be useful on XAUUSD, where price often moves quickly, pulls back sharply and changes structure faster than many traders can mark by hand.

Version 1.1 is a major update focused on cleaner structure reading, closed-bar confirmation, visual break markers, alerts, EA/iCustom buffers and a compact Blue Utility panel.

This is an analysis and visualization tool. It does not open trades and does not manage positions.

Main Features

  • Automatic swing high and swing low detection
  • HH, HL, LH and LL market structure labels
  • Current market state: uptrend, downtrend, range or transition
  • Bias reading: bullish, bearish or neutral
  • BOS detection with closed-bar confirmation
  • CHoCH detection for structure shift context
  • Historical BOS/CHoCH markers on the chart
  • Structure lines connecting confirmed swing points
  • Compact Blue Utility dashboard with gold title
  • Popup, sound, push and email alert support
  • EA/iCustom friendly hidden buffers for structure data access

The panel shows market state, action context, bias, structure condition, BOS/CHoCH status, confirmation mode and the last confirmed structure point.

What Changed in Version 1.1

Version 1.1 improves both the internal structure logic and the way information is displayed on the chart.

The update includes cleaner HH/HL/LH/LL classification, closed-bar BOS/CHoCH confirmation, historical break markers, structure line mapping, improved object layering, better panel wording and a more practical Blue Utility Theme.

The indicator also now includes hidden buffers that can be accessed through EA/iCustom workflows. These buffers are useful for users who want to read structure state, bias, BOS, CHoCH and related values from another tool or Expert Advisor.

Practical Use

Gold Market Structure PRO can help traders answer basic structure questions more quickly:

  • Is the market building HH/HL or LH/LL?
  • Is the current condition trending, ranging or shifting?
  • Where was the last confirmed structure point?
  • Has price broken a previous structure level?
  • Is the current chart context clear enough to continue analysis?

BOS and CHoCH markers are not automatic buy or sell signals. They are structure events that should be interpreted together with your own trading plan, timeframe, risk rules and market conditions.

Inputs and Customization

The indicator includes adjustable swing sensitivity, minimum swing distance, wick/body mode, recent label display, structure lines, historical break markers, alert options and panel settings.

BOS and CHoCH are confirmed on closed bars by default to reduce noise from the active candle. A live preview option is also available for users who prefer earlier visual feedback.

Product Guide

Want to understand this tool before adding it to your workflow?

Every Gold Algo Lab product includes a comprehensive MQL5 Product Guide covering real trading scenarios, workflow, limitations, FAQs, and practical usage.

👉 Read the full guide here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/772064

Not sure where this tool fits in your trading process?

Each Gold Algo Lab tool is built to solve one specific part of the trading workflow. The Gold Algo Lab Tool Map shows how our MT5 tools connect across 6 practical stages for XAUUSD traders: market context, setup selection, risk planning, trade execution, position management and account protection.

Gold Algo Lab Tool Map: Where to Actually Start With MT5 Tools for XAUUSD

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/771930

You do not need every tool. Start with the stage where your process breaks down most often, then build your workflow one layer at a time.

Important Notes and Risk Disclaimer

Gold Market Structure PRO MT5 is a market structure analysis tool only. It does not execute trades, close trades, manage risk or guarantee market direction.

Different brokers may show small differences because of candle data, digits, spread, session history and symbol settings. Test the indicator on a demo account first and adjust the inputs to match your symbol and timeframe.

Detailed explanation: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/769009

Trading financial markets involves risk. This indicator provides structure visualization and market context inside MetaTrader 5. It does not guarantee profit and should not be used as a standalone trading strategy.

Gold Algo Lab builds practical, risk-first MT5 tools for XAUUSD traders. Shaped by 8 years of live trading and system development, our focus is clear information, safer decision support, no hype, and no profit guarantees. 
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Zaha Feiz
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Indicators
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Temirlan Kdyrkhan
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Currency Strength Wizard MT5
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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
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The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
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Most bad gold trades don't start with a bad strategy. They start with a bad moment - spread sitting at 35 points, London session not yet open, structure that hasn't confirmed anything, or a setup that was fine on paper but wrong in context. The strategy was fine. The timing wasn't. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $79 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 37 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF G
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