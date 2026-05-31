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I've been trading XAUUSD for years, and one thing I kept running into was this: Supertrend is a solid concept, but watching it in live market conditions is a different story. Price spikes through a level, a candle closes just barely on the wrong side, and suddenly your read flips - only to flip right back two bars later. On a 4H Gold chart during a news week, a plain red or green line just doesn't cut it.

That frustration is what led me to build Supertrend Clarity Free.

The idea is not to reinvent Supertrend or wrap it inside a black-box system. The idea is to make it actually readable on a live chart - the kind of chart where things move fast, setups can look clean and then fall apart, and you need to know at a glance what the trend is doing without squinting at a line color.

Supertrend Clarity Free v1.1 keeps the core Supertrend logic intact and layers on clean visual context: the current bullish or bearish regime, which side of price the active band is sitting on, and marked flip points when direction genuinely changes. That's it. No bloated dashboard, no signal overload, no pretending the indicator does more than it does.

What It Does



The indicator draws bullish and bearish Supertrend bands directly on your chart. A compact status label tells you the current regime - ST: BULLISH or ST: BEARISH - along with a helper line confirming whether the active band is below or above price. When Supertrend flips direction, a raw Buy or Sell arrow marks the bar.

You also get a choice of price source (Median or Close), ATR method (standard Wilder-style or SMA of True Range), popup alerts with closed-bar mode, and basic hidden iCustom buffers for trend and signal direction if you want to build on top of it programmatically.

Everything is validated at input level so you're not chasing weird behavior from edge-case parameter combinations.

Version 1.1 Highlights



Version 1.1 is about refining the daily-use experience. The status label is smaller and cleaner, and the helper text has better spacing so you can read the current state in a glance without it eating into your chart real estate.

Under the hood: alert handling is more stable, arrow spacing is tighter, input validation is more robust, max bars control works more predictably, and chart object cleanup is handled properly - including legacy object removal if you're updating from an older version. During extended chart sessions, this matters more than it sounds.

The goal wasn't to change what Supertrend does. The goal was to make what it's already doing easier to act on.

Practical Use



This tool earns its place on the chart when you want to:

Confirm the current Supertrend regime without guessing from the line color alone

See at a glance whether the active band is functioning as support or resistance

Spot raw trend flip points marked directly on the candle where they occurred

Use the band as a visual trailing structure reference during a running move

Keep XAUUSD or intraday charts clean and readable during fast, volatile sessions

Pull basic trend and signal direction values into an EA or script via iCustom

One thing worth saying plainly: a raw flip arrow is not a trade signal. Supertrend is a trend-following tool. It lags by design. It will flip during choppy ranges, it can print a false reversal right before a continuation, and it tends to get noisy around news and liquidity events. Treat the flips as structural context, not entries.

Inputs and Buffers



Inputs cover ATR period, multiplier, price source, ATR method, max bars, band colors, arrow style, label display, background state, signal text, and popup alerts.

For iCustom integration, v1.1 includes two basic hidden buffers:

Trend direction: 1 for bullish, -1 for bearish

Signal direction: 1 for Buy flip, -1 for Sell flip, 0 for no signal

These are provided for basic programmatic access only. The indicator does not open, close, or manage any trades.

Important Notes



Supertrend Clarity Free is an analytical chart indicator. It does not execute trades, manage positions, apply grid or martingale logic, or produce guaranteed results of any kind.

Use it as a visual support layer within your own trading process - not as a standalone system. Run it on a demo account first. Pair it with your own market structure reading, entry logic, and risk controls.

Execution differences between brokers (spread, pricing, latency) can still affect real outcomes even with the same setup. A detailed explanation of execution differences: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/769009

Not sure where this tool fits in your trading process?



Each Gold Algo Lab tool is built to solve one specific part of the trading workflow. The Gold Algo Lab Tool Map shows how our MT5 tools connect across 6 practical stages for XAUUSD traders: market context, setup selection, risk planning, trade execution, position management and account protection.

→ Gold Algo Lab Tool Map: Where to Actually Start With MT5 Tools for XAUUSD

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/771930

You do not need every tool. Start with the stage where your process breaks down most often, then build your workflow one layer at a time.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading financial markets involves substantial risk of loss. This indicator is designed to assist with chart interpretation inside MetaTrader 5. It cannot remove trading risk and is not a substitute for your own analysis, judgment, or risk management process. Past visual setups do not guarantee future results.