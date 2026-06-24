Most bad gold trades don't start with a bad strategy. They start with a bad moment - spread sitting at 35 points, London session not yet open, structure that hasn't confirmed anything, or a setup that was fine on paper but wrong in context. The strategy was fine. The timing wasn't.

Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $79. Next price: $49. Complete Buyer Kit: 37 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years of developing structured XAUUSD trading workflows. After purchase, please message me via MQL5 inbox. Your complete Buyer Kit will be delivered within 24 hours.

Gold Decision Assistant MT5 is built for XAUUSD traders who have been there. The tool doesn't try to generate more signals. It does the opposite: it helps you slow down, check the current context, and decide whether conditions are actually clean enough to act - or whether you're about to force something that isn't there yet.

Rather than showing a simple arrow and calling it a signal, the panel gives you a structured view of what's happening right now: Market, Decision, Filter Status, Trade Preview, and Governor. The goal isn't more trades. It's fewer bad ones.

Main Features



Decision Clarity

READY, WAIT, and BLOCKED decision state

Blocker reason shown clearly when a setup is not valid - not just a red light, but the actual reason: wrong timeframe, session closed, spread too high, weak trend, missing structure

Quality score and readiness percentage so you can tell the difference between a borderline setup and a clean one

Filter breakdown so you can see exactly what's holding the setup back, not just that something is

Market Context

Spread, ATR, session state, and market bias

EMA and higher timeframe context for trend awareness

Separate filter status for spread, session, volatility, trend, structure, and movement

Break volume row for structure confirmation quality

Designed first for XAUUSD on M15 - other setups can work, but this is where it was built

Visual Trade Preview

Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines drawn directly on the chart when a setup is forming

Direction, lot size, RR, SL and TP distances shown in the panel

Useful before you press anything - you can see the full trade structure first, not just a number in a box

Lines are hidden automatically when there's nothing actionable

Broker Safety Layer

This is one of the more practical additions in v1.1, and it's easy to overlook until the moment it matters.

XAUUSD is not the same instrument at every broker. Contract size, tick value, spread, stop level, and freeze level requirements vary - sometimes significantly. A setup that looks fine on one account can produce an unexpected rejection or a wider-than-expected SL on another.

Version 1.1 handles this properly. Risk preview is calculated using broker-side data instead of rough point estimates. Before any execution attempt, the tool checks margin availability, stop level, and freeze level against the actual broker specifications. The order either meets the broker's requirements or it doesn't go through.

Daily Governor

Maximum trades per day

Consecutive loss guard

Cooldown timer and lock status

Today's P/L tracking

Daily protection logic

Blocker shown clearly when trading is restricted for the day

Workflow Modes



Three modes, each for a different level of involvement:

SIGNAL ONLY - Panel and alerts only. No execution logic runs at all. Use this if you want the decision view without any automated workflow in the background.

ASSIST (recommended starting point) - Panel, alerts, and trade preview active. Execution is available but stays in your hands. This is the right mode to start with - it lets you understand how the blocker logic and preview behavior work before you consider anything else.

AUTO - Optional execution mode. The tool can assist with order placement when conditions align. Only use this after running ASSIST mode long enough to understand how the tool behaves on your broker and on your chart.

There's no correct mode for everyone. Most traders who use this tool stay in ASSIST.

Version 1.1 - What's New



This update is focused on three things that directly affect daily usability: decision clarity, alerts, and broker safety.

Cleaner Blue Utility panel layout - easier to read under pressure

Decision banner priority fixed - the right blocker now surfaces in the right order

Structure break validation corrected - prior levels used instead of including the signal candle in its own breakout reference

Closed-bar signal option added - for traders who want confirmed candle closes before the decision updates

Volume confirmation added for structure breaks

Entry, SL, and TP reference lines drawn on chart

Popup, sound, and push notification alerts added

Broker-aware risk preview using broker-side calculation

Margin, stop level, and freeze level validation before execution

Improved symbol keyword support for XAUUSD and GOLD broker naming formats

Governor display improved - daily protection, cooldown, and loss guard shown more clearly

Market panel layout improved with separate Session and Break Volume rows

Suggested Use



Attach the tool to an XAUUSD M15 chart. Start in ASSIST mode and leave it there for a while.

Before any trade, look at the Decision section first. If it shows BLOCKED, read the reason before doing anything else. If the blocker is spread or session, that's a timing problem - waiting costs nothing. If the setup is WAIT, the conditions are building but not ready yet. Let the market come to you.

If the panel shows trade preview lines, use them as a reference for how the Entry, SL, and TP are structured. Then make your own call.

This tool won't replace a trading plan. It's not supposed to. It keeps you aware of what's actually happening right now - spread, session, structure, risk - before you act on an idea.

Important Notes



This is a decision-support and execution-assist utility. It is not a complete trading system on its own.

The tool does not predict the market. A READY state means conditions are aligned - it does not mean the trade will work. Gold can reverse sharply even when everything looks clean. That is the nature of the instrument.

Different results across brokers are usually related to execution differences, not settings. The broker safety layer in v1.1 reduces this, but it does not eliminate it.

Full documentation: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/769009

No martingale. No grid. If you enable AUTO mode, test it on a demo account first - properly, not just for one day.

Not sure where this tool fits in your trading process?



Each Gold Algo Lab tool is built to solve one specific part of the trading workflow. The Gold Algo Lab Tool Map shows how our MT5 tools connect across 6 practical stages for XAUUSD traders: market context, setup selection, risk planning, trade execution, position management and account protection.

→ Gold Algo Lab Tool Map: Where to Actually Start With MT5 Tools for XAUUSD

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/771930

You do not need every tool. Start with the stage where your process breaks down most often, then build your workflow one layer at a time.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading financial markets involves significant risk. Gold Decision Assistant MT5 is a decision-support tool designed to help organize market conditions, preview risk, and support the decision process inside MetaTrader 5. It does not ensure profitability and should not be considered financial advice or a guaranteed trading method.

Always test on a demo account before using in live trading.

Gold Algo Lab builds practical, risk-first MT5 tools for XAUUSD traders. Shaped by 8 years of live trading and system development, our focus is clear information, safer decision support, no hype, and no profit guarantees.

