After downloading, message me via MQL5 inbox to receive your FREE User Kit - setup guide, practical checklist, and workflow resources built specifically for XAUUSD traders. Let me be honest with you - most indicators either clutter your chart with noise or give you signals so late that the move is already done by the time you act. I built Trend Flip Detector after spending years staring at gold charts, watching perfectly good setups get ruined by one thing: not knowing whether price was still close to the baseline or already stretched too far to chase. Let me be honest with you - most indicators either clutter your chart with noise or give you signals so late that the move is already done by the time you act. I built Trend Flip Detector after spending years staring at gold charts, watching perfectly good setups get ruined by one thing: not knowing whether price was still close to the baseline or already stretched too far to chase.

This tool doesn't try to predict the market. What it does is give you a clean, compact read of the current chart bias, trend strength, distance from the baseline, and a Do Not Chase warning when price has moved too far for a fresh entry to make sense. That's it. No clutter, no noise - just the information you actually need to make a cleaner decision.

If you trade XAUUSD, indices, or any fast-moving instrument manually, you know how quickly a good-looking setup turns into a late entry. This indicator was built specifically for that problem.

What It Shows You



The panel sits quietly in the corner of your chart and answers a few key questions at a glance:

Is the chart currently leaning bullish, bearish, or neutral? The bias updates in real time based on where price sits relative to the baseline, filtered through an ATR-based neutral zone to reduce false flips during choppy conditions.

Has the trend recently changed? Bull and Bear flip markers are drawn directly on the chart so you can see exactly where the bias shifted without digging through history.

How far is price from the baseline right now? The distance is shown in ATR units so it scales naturally across instruments and timeframes. You're not guessing - you can see it.

Is this a strong move or a weak one? Trend strength reads as Weak, Normal, or Strong. A bearish bias with Strong strength means real selling pressure. A bearish bias with Weak strength deserves more caution.

Should you wait, or is it already too late? The Do Not Chase warning fires when the ATR distance becomes extended. It doesn't mean price will reverse - it simply tells you that chasing here carries elevated timing risk, and waiting for a pullback toward the baseline might be a better read.

What's New in Version 1.1



Version 1.1 sharpened several things that annoyed me in early testing.

The ATR anti-chop filter got a proper neutral zone. Instead of the baseline switching Bull to Bear on every minor touch, the indicator now holds the current bias until price crosses by a meaningful ATR margin. On a fast instrument like gold, this makes a real difference - you stop reacting to every wiggle and start reading the actual lean of the market.

The Do Not Chase warning was recalibrated to match the ATR distance logic shown on the panel. The warning and the number now tell the same story, which makes them easier to use together.

The panel itself was also rebuilt: cleaner blue layout, better text spacing, more compact height, the distance reading added, and a Next Bar countdown line. When the market is closed, the panel shows that status instead of sitting on 00:00 like something is broken.

How to Use It



Add it to your chart, glance at the panel, and use what you see as a decision filter alongside your own method.

If your analysis already points bearish and the panel confirms a Bearish bias with Strong strength, that alignment gives you more confidence. If the panel simultaneously shows Do Not Chase at 4.97 ATR distance, you have useful information - the trend is real, but this specific moment may not be the cleanest entry point.

This indicator works well alongside support and resistance, price action, session analysis, structure reading, or whatever framework you already trust. It does not tell you where to put your stop, how much to risk, or when to exit. That part is yours.

What the Free Version Includes



- Single-timeframe trend bias (Bullish, Bearish, Neutral)

- Colored baseline with optional visibility control

- Bull and Bear flip markers on the chart

- ATR anti-chop filter for more stable bias reading

- Do Not Chase warning with ATR distance display

- Trend strength reading (Weak, Normal, Strong)

- Quality condition readout

- Next Bar countdown and closed-market status

- Compact blue panel designed for fast chart reading

What's Reserved for the Pro Version



Multi-timeframe (MTF) trend alignment, Clarity Score, Retest and Pullback Zone, Entry State, advanced alert system, and EA-ready hidden buffers are not included in this Free version. These features are reserved for the Pro version.

A Note on Execution



The indicator behaves the same way regardless of broker, but real trading results are also shaped by spread, pricing model, and latency. A detailed explanation of execution differences: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/769009

Not sure where this tool fits in your trading process?



Each Gold Algo Lab tool is built to solve one specific part of the trading workflow. The Gold Algo Lab Tool Map shows how our MT5 tools connect across 6 practical stages for XAUUSD traders: market context, setup selection, risk planning, trade execution, position management and account protection.

→ Gold Algo Lab Tool Map: Where to Actually Start With MT5 Tools for XAUUSD

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/771930

You do not need every tool. Start with the stage where your process breaks down most often, then build your workflow one layer at a time.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading involves substantial risk and is not suitable for all traders. Past indicator behavior does not guarantee future results. Market conditions can shift rapidly, especially on volatile instruments such as gold. Always test on a demo account first, understand how this tool behaves on your specific broker's data feed, and apply proper risk management based on your own trading plan. This indicator does not open, close, or manage trades. It is not a signal service and should never be the sole reason for entering a position.