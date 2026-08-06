M1 Prime Scalper

M1 Prime Scalper (No-Repaint) is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for traders who want a more selective and structured approach to XAUUSD scalping.

Gold can move quickly. A signal may appear during a temporary pullback, a narrow range or an already extended move. Entering too early, trading too often or chasing a strong candle can turn a good-looking setup into an unnecessary loss.

M1 Prime Scalper is designed to help traders slow down the decision process and focus on more meaningful market situations instead of reacting to every candle.

Special launch price: $69 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $139. Next price: $79.

Complete Buyer Kit included at no additional cost.

- M1 Prime Execution Lite - a manual execution companion tool.

- 43 Professional Resources - MT5 Indicator Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years of developing structured XAUUSD trading workflows.

After purchase, please message me via MQL5 inbox. Your Complete Buyer Kit will be delivered within 24 hours.

Designed to Support Better Decisions

M1 Prime Scalper is built around the questions a trader should be asking before every entry - not around producing an arrow for its own sake. Is the market moving clearly enough to justify a trade, or is this just noise? Where exactly would the trade be invalidated if it doesn't work out, and how will profit be managed if price does move as expected?

Under the hood, the indicator works through more than 30 internal market conditions and confirmations to help answer those questions - evaluating market direction, price behavior, momentum, and the overall quality of the current trading environment. The goal isn't to put a signal on every candle. It's to cut down on the situations that quietly erode an account over time: repeated entries during choppy markets, jumping in before direction is actually confirmed, buying after price has already moved too far, taking trades against the broader market context, impulsive decisions triggered by a sudden XAUUSD spike, or simply leaning too hard on a single arrow or candle.

The indicator doesn't make these decisions for you. What it does is help you work through them more consistently, trade after trade.

    Closed-Bar Confirmation and No-Repaint Design

    M1 Prime Scalper confirms its primary trading signals on closed candles. Once a signal has been confirmed on a completed candle, the indicator is designed not to move, remove or rewrite that historical signal during normal recalculation.

    The current candle may still change while it is forming, and a new setup may remain in WAIT status until the candle closes. This is intentional. It keeps the analysis aligned with confirmed market information rather than unfinished price movement.

    When the market is unclear, the indicator may display fewer signals. This selective behaviour is intentional.

    Mobile Push Notifications

    M1 Prime Scalper includes optional Mobile Push Notifications through MetaTrader 5. When correctly configured, confirmed signal alerts can be sent from the running desktop terminal or VPS to the connected MT5 mobile application.

    Notifications can include the BUY or SELL direction, reference entry price, market context, setup quality, signal class and confirmation status. Traders can select the signal classes they want to receive, including Primary, Continuation, Reaction and Pullback, and can set a minimum interval between notifications.

    Push Notifications keep you informed when you are away from the chart. They do not open, modify or close trades. The connected desktop terminal or VPS must remain running and correctly configured for alerts to be delivered.

    Built for XAUUSD Trading

    M1 Prime Scalper is primarily designed for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe, where timing and discipline are especially important.

    It may also be tested on other forex pairs, indices, commodities and MetaTrader 5 symbols. However, signal frequency and behaviour may vary depending on the instrument, broker, spread, timeframe and trading session.

    Clearer Entry Planning

    The indicator provides a visual reference entry level to help traders organise their decisions before execution.

    The current version does not automatically provide reference stop-loss or take-profit levels. Traders should define their own SL and TP according to their strategy, account size, market conditions and risk tolerance.

    A practical workflow may include:

    1. Wait for a confirmed entry indication.
    2. Define the stop loss before entering.
    3. Set a planned take-profit objective.
    4. If price moves beyond the entry area, consider moving the stop loss toward breakeven.
    5. Consider taking partial profit according to the trading plan.
    6. Manage any remaining position manually.

    Reference stop-loss and take-profit features are planned for future product updates.

    What You See on the Chart

    The chart displays BUY and SELL signals confirmed on closed candles, a reference entry level, market-direction context and a compact panel with the main setup readings. Optional desktop and mobile alerts are available when you cannot watch the chart continuously. Signal and filtering sensitivity can also be adjusted to suit different trading preferences.

    M1 Prime Scalper is designed for traders who work with XAUUSD on M1 or similar lower timeframes and want fewer, more selective signals instead of reacting to every candle. It is a visual decision-support tool for manual trade planning, execution and position management.

    Important Notes

    M1 Prime Scalper does not open, modify or close trades automatically, set stop-loss or take-profit levels, guarantee profits or replace a complete trading strategy. Traders remain responsible for reviewing the entry price, stop-loss, take-profit, position size, spread, execution conditions and maximum acceptable account risk.

    Signal behaviour can vary between brokers, symbols, timeframes, spreads and market conditions. Test the indicator on a demo account across trending, quiet, volatile and sideways sessions before using real funds. Past chart behaviour does not guarantee future results.

    Risk Disclaimer

    Trading financial markets involves substantial risk. M1 Prime Scalper is a technical-analysis and decision-support tool. It does not provide financial advice or risk-free trading.

    The trader remains responsible for all decisions, including entry, stop loss, take profit, position size, breakeven management and partial profit-taking. Past chart behaviour does not guarantee future results.

    Gold Algo Lab builds practical, risk-first MT5 tools for XAUUSD traders. Shaped by 8 years of live trading and system development, our focus is clear information, safer decision support, no hype, and no profit guarantees.
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