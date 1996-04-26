EurUsd Force Index

The orange histogram represents USD strength derived from correlated USD pairs, while the green histogram reflects the market momentum of EURUSD adjusted by relative currency strength. The dotted median line helps identify whether conditions are neutral, bullish, or bearish.

How to use it:

When USD strength rises strongly above the median level, it suggests increasing selling pressure on EURUSD. When the weighted momentum line rises, it indicates growing bullish pressure for the pair. Traders often watch for strong divergence between the two plots, shifts around the 50 level, or extreme readings to identify potential momentum changes.

The indicator can also trigger alerts when predefined thresholds are reached, helping traders monitor significant strength conditions without constantly watching the chart. It is best used as a confirmation tool alongside price action, support and resistance, or trend analysis.