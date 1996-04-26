EurUsd Force Index
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
EurUsd Force Index is a specialized momentum and strength indicator designed to reveal the underlying pressure between the Euro and the US Dollar. Instead of looking at EURUSD alone, the indicator analyzes multiple related currency pairs to estimate the broader strength of both currencies. It then combines this information with a market momentum component to produce a clearer view of directional pressure. The result is a dynamic oscillator displayed in a separate window with a 0–100 scale and a median reference level at 50.
The orange histogram represents USD strength derived from correlated USD pairs, while the green histogram reflects the market momentum of EURUSD adjusted by relative currency strength. The dotted median line helps identify whether conditions are neutral, bullish, or bearish.
How to use it:
When USD strength rises strongly above the median level, it suggests increasing selling pressure on EURUSD. When the weighted momentum line rises, it indicates growing bullish pressure for the pair. Traders often watch for strong divergence between the two plots, shifts around the 50 level, or extreme readings to identify potential momentum changes.
The indicator can also trigger alerts when predefined thresholds are reached, helping traders monitor significant strength conditions without constantly watching the chart. It is best used as a confirmation tool alongside price action, support and resistance, or trend analysis.