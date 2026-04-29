NEXA Ha Trend Master PRO

NEXA HA Trend Master PRO

NEXA HA Trend Master PRO is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5.
The product is designed to analyze trend direction, pullback areas, and re-entry conditions on GOLD charts.

The EA uses a combination of Heiken Ashi, EMA, ADX, DI, ATR, and Parabolic SAR to evaluate market conditions.
It first checks the main trend direction on higher timeframes, then evaluates whether pullback and re-alignment conditions are formed on the lower timeframe.

This product is a trading automation tool and does not guarantee any specific trading result.
Trading results may vary depending on market conditions, broker execution, spread, slippage, settings, and testing period.

Strategy Overview

NEXA HA Trend Master PRO is based on a trend-following and pullback re-entry structure.

On the M30 timeframe, the EA uses EMA89 and ADX to check the main trend direction and trend strength.
The H1 timeframe is used as an additional direction filter.
On the M15 timeframe, the EA evaluates entry conditions using Heiken Ashi, EMA21, DI direction, and Parabolic SAR position.

If the required conditions are not met, the EA does not open a trade.
Spread, daily trade limit, entry cooldown, and volatility conditions are also checked before entry.

Main Features
  • Designed for GOLD charts
  • M30 trend direction filter
  • H1 additional direction filter
  • M15 pullback and re-entry structure
  • Heiken Ashi confirmation logic
  • EMA89 trend filter
  • ADX and DI direction filter
  • ATR-based stop loss calculation
  • Reward-to-risk based take profit calculation
  • Break Even management
  • Parabolic SAR based trailing management
  • Spread filter
  • Daily trade limit
  • Entry cooldown control
  • Fixed lot or risk percent lot mode
Entry Logic

BUY conditions are evaluated when an upward trend is detected and the M15 chart shows re-alignment after a recent pullback.

SELL conditions are evaluated when a downward trend is detected and the M15 chart shows re-alignment after a recent rebound.

The EA does not enter a trade based on a single condition.
It checks trend direction, trend strength, Heiken Ashi direction, EMA position, DI direction, SAR position, ATR condition, and spread condition together.

Position Management

The EA calculates the initial SL distance using ATR.
TP is calculated based on the configured reward-to-risk value.

When a position moves a defined distance in a favorable direction, the EA checks the Break Even condition.
If the trend continues, Parabolic SAR based trailing stop management can be used.

Users can adjust lot mode, risk value, maximum lot, SL limit, spread limit, BE start distance, and trailing start distance according to account size and trading conditions.

Recommended Use

Recommended symbol: GOLD
Recommended chart timeframe: M15

The EA internally uses M30 as the main trend timeframe and H1 as an additional direction filter.

Some brokers may use different names for GOLD symbols.
If needed, users can enter the exact trading symbol name in InpSymbol .

Input Parameters

General Settings

InpSymbol sets the trading symbol. If left empty, the current chart symbol is used.
InpMagicNumber is the unique number used to identify EA orders.
InpAllowBuy enables or disables BUY entries.
InpAllowSell enables or disables SELL entries.
InpSlippagePoints sets the allowed slippage range in points.

Lot & Risk

InpLotMode selects the lot calculation method.
InpRiskValue is used as either a fixed lot value or a risk percent value depending on the selected lot mode.
InpMaxLotCap limits the maximum lot size used by the EA.

Strategy Core

InpADXMin sets the minimum ADX value used for trend strength filtering.
InpMinATRPoints sets the minimum ATR condition in points.
InpATRSLMultiplier sets the ATR multiplier used for SL calculation.
InpMinRR sets the minimum reward-to-risk value used for TP calculation.
InpMaxSLPoints limits the maximum SL distance. Set it to 0 to disable this limit.
InpHAConfirmBars sets the number of Heiken Ashi confirmation bars.

Trade Filters

InpMaxSpreadPoints sets the maximum allowed spread.
InpUseTimeFilter enables or disables the server-time trading filter.
InpTradeStartHour sets the trading start hour.
InpTradeEndHour sets the trading end hour.
InpUseH1DirectionFilter enables or disables the H1 direction filter.
InpMaxTradesPerDay limits the maximum number of entries per day.
InpMinBarsBetweenEntries sets the minimum number of M15 bars between entries.

Position Management

InpBEStartPoints sets the distance where Break Even logic becomes active.
InpTrailStartPoints sets the distance where trailing stop logic becomes active.
InpTrailStepPoints sets the minimum SL movement step.
InpSARExitMode sets the Parabolic SAR based exit or SL management mode.

How to Use

Attach the EA to a GOLD M15 chart.
Make sure automated trading is enabled in MetaTrader 5.
Before using the EA on a live account, test it in the Strategy Tester.
Check your broker’s spread, contract size, minimum lot, and execution conditions before adjusting the settings.

Important Notice

This product does not guarantee any specific profit or trading result.
Past test results do not represent future performance.
Financial market trading involves risk, and losses may occur.
Users are responsible for selecting suitable settings according to their account conditions and risk tolerance.


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Katrin Tange 2026.04.30 09:27 
 

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