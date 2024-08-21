DailyBox2

DailyBox2 is an advanced automated trading system designed based on trend-following and hedging strategies. This EA executes up to two trades per day and utilizes a smart recovery feature to minimize losses and maximize profits. Its risk management feature ensures safe trading by aligning with the user’s specified risk levels. When used in conjunction with IAMFX-Agent, it can achieve both risk management and profit maximization.

Additionally, when used alongside our BandPulse, it can lead to highly profitable trades.

Please feel free to contact me via private message if you need the manual.

Recommendations

  • Major currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD
  • Time frame: M15
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Minimum deposit: $1,000
  • Account leverage: 1:500
  • Broker selection: Since it is sensitive to spread and slippage, use a reliable broker that offers low spreads and fast order execution.
  • Account type: It is preferable to use an ECN, Raw, or Razor account with very low spreads.
  • Use of VPS: To ensure the EA operates 24/7, use a VPS (highly recommended). A stable connection is essential to maximize the EA’s performance.
  • Time zone: GMT +2 (If your broker’s server time is in a different GMT+ time zone, you will need to adjust the time settings.)
  • It is recommended to trade during VPS server time (03:00 to 23:00).

Input Parameters

  • BASIC PARAMETERS: Includes key parameters such as the EA’s unique number, risk management, and lot size adjustment, determining the risk profile under which the EA operates.
  • PERFORMANCE PARAMETERS: Allows for detailed adjustment of trading strategies such as trailing stop, stop loss, and take profit, and includes options for enabling algorithmic trading.
  • BOX DEFINITION PARAMETERS: Defines boxes across various timeframes and determines how trading will be conducted within these boxes. This box-based strategy is useful for maximizing profits by leveraging market volatility.
  • TRADE TIME AND DAY PARAMETERS: Allows you to decide whether to trade on specific days, such as Fridays or during major economic data releases. This helps restrict trading to specific times and conditions.

Risk Warning

  • Past performance does not guarantee future profitability. Losses may occur even when using the EA, and users should be aware of this and thoroughly plan their risk management strategies.
  • Recommended monitoring, periodic monitoring and control are necessary. This helps to prepare for unexpected market fluctuations.

Risk Management System Provided

DailyBox2 is not just focused on pursuing profits but is designed as an advanced trading system that protects traders’ assets and efficiently manages risks.

The IAMFX-Agent and IAMFX-Center provided alongside DailyBox2 integrate seamlessly to manage multiple MT5 accounts and offer easy order management features such as market, stop, and limit orders. Additionally, with features like order and position management, filtering by symbol, magic number, date, and real-time position monitoring, users can systematically manage positions, including unrealized profits and losses, asset value, and margin levels.

This integrated system helps traders execute stable and strategic trading even in various market conditions.



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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Experts
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Experts
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Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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