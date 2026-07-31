Fibonacci 61 8 EA

Fibonacci 61 8 EA and Fibo scalping strategy

(Click here to download the set file)
This EA based on ATR, RSI, AO and fibo levels.
Fibonacci theory in trading uses the Fibonacci sequence and associated ratios to identify potential support and resistance levels, and thus, entry and exit points for trades. This EA apply this theory by plotting Fibonacci retracement levels on charts, which are derived from the Fibonacci sequence and the golden ratio. These retracement levels (e.g., 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 78.6%) are thought to be areas where a price move might pause or reverse before continuing in the original direction. 61.8%: A highly regarded level, often associated with stronger retracements.

This EA can open many buy and sell positions at the same time, if there are signals based on fibo levels. Also test this EA if you have time.

There is a parameter called fibo_level = 61.8 in the input section. You can adjust the risk level using this setting. Increasing this number can help reduce risk, while decreasing it can increase risk.

Write me to get set file or download it on comment section or click here to get set file for gold XAUUSD

This EA can work smoothly untill 30 th May, test and try untill this time.

Also it can open many position along with the trend according to free margin level and if account equity is higher than account balance.

I recommend you using cent account in hedging. If you deposit 500$, it will be 50 000 cents. I checked this in Exness standard cent account and I may recommend this broker for you also. I strongly recommend you to use Cent account type because my EA is high risky that's why it is good risking your cents.

This EA can work any pairs, but I recommend you to use only XAUUSD (Gold), because this instrument has high volatility in the market and this EA can work very well in the highest volatility.

 for: only XAUUSD (Gold) instrument.

use Cent account  500$ equal 50 000 cents (for example Exness standart cent account type). 

minimum deposit: 50 000 cents. (not just 500$ there is difference in digits), (This highly recommended))

If you can't afford to lose money, don't risk it.

Also test this EA if you have time.

  1. SL_Percent (20.0): Stop Loss percentage. Closes all trades if 20% of the total account balance is lost.

  2. TP_Percent (5.0): Take Profit percentage. Closes all trades once the account reaches a 5% profit.

  3. fibo_level (61.8): Fibonacci level. Indicates that the strategy opens positions based specifically on the 61.8% correction level.

  4. Daily EquityTarget (50000): The target equity amount to be achieved within various timeframes (1 hour, 4 hours, etc.).

  5. min_close_order_1 ... 6: The minutes for deleting pending orders. If you want not delete them change all 66 minute or any higher than 60.

  6. foyda_darajasi Sets the profit target as a specific fixed amount or as a percentage.

  7. isTradeallowedtrendbuy / sell (true): Permits the robot to execute buy or sell orders following the trend.

  8. Moving_average_timeframe (15 Min): The Moving Average (MA) indicator is analyzed on a 15-minute chart.

  9. ATR_low/medium_risk (2.5 / 4.5): Defines the risk level based on market volatility. If volatility exceeds 2.5, it reduces the number of trades; if it exceeds 4.5, it stops opening new positions and holds existing ones until they can be closed in profit.

  10. RSI_number (14): The standard period for the RSI indicator.

  11. RSI_number_volume_low (35) / high (75): RSI levels. Above 35 serves as a buy signal; below 75 serves as a permission signal for trades to limit risk and avoid buying at the peak due to high buy volume.

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