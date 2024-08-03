Trend Protector

Product Description

In the world of trading, every trader seeks an edge, a way to maximize their strategy’s potential. Our Expert Advisor (EA) is that edge. It’s not just a tool, but a companion in your trading journey, designed to protect the trend and convert any strategy into a highly profitable one. What sets our EA apart is our commitment to regular updates and optimizations to the parameters, capturing characteristic trends that present themselves in the markets.

Trading Strategy

Every trader faces risks. Our EA is designed to manage those risks effectively. It reduces the position in three stages, allowing you to get the most out of the trend at multiple stages of the life cycle of a potential exponential gain, while protecting profits along the way.

Risk Management

Through the use of our EA, your PnL (profit and losses) undergoes a transformation. It captures the unlimited potential of your trades without being capped by a take profit. This transformation illustrates the benefits and value of our product, making it a persuasive addition to your trading toolkit.

This EA is a tool designed to enhance your existing strategy and should be used as such. 


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如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is a Demo version of this panel Dashboard Currency Strength Meter AdvancedDemo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . The Dashboard Currency Strength Meter Advanced gives you a quick visual guide to which currencies are strong, and which ones are weak over the customized 4 time-frames and period.
Dashboard Genesis Matrix Trading
Wang Yu
2 (2)
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Genesis Matrix Trading Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . This system basically utilizes Genesis Indi Set (TVI, CCI, GannHilo, and T3) as the core indicators to generate trading signal mainly on time-frame M15. The signal will be further filtered a
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