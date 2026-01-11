Volume Delta Guard EA

Professional Volume-Based Trading System with Risk Control

Volume Delta Guard EA is an automated trading advisor for MetaTrader 5 that uses tick volume analysis (Volume Delta) in combination with volatility and trend filters (ATR and ADX).

The advisor trades only under favorable market conditions and is equipped with an advanced risk management system.

General concept

Volume Delta Guard EA is a fully automated trading expert advisor designed to operate in markets with sufficient liquidity.

The algorithm is based on an analysis of tick volume dynamics , which allows us to assess the activity of buyers and sellers at the current moment.

The advisor doesn't trade continuously . It enters the market only when conditions regarding volume, volatility, and price movement structure coincide.

Volume Delta (BUY/SELL)

Instead of simple indicators, volumes are divided according to the direction of the candle :

BUY signal Increased tick volume Bullish candle (close > open)

SELL signal Increased tick volume Bearish candle (close < open)



This approach allows you to filter out random movements and work only with real market participation.

Intelligent Market Filters

The advisor automatically blocks entries if the market is in an unfavorable state:

ATR filter – protection against low volatility

ADX filter – protection against weak or absent trends

Anti-Flat filter - elimination of narrow ranges

Anti-Spread Filter – protection against widened spreads

If at least one filter fails, the deal will not open.

Risk management

Volume Delta Guard EA is equipped with a professional money management system:

Calculating position volume as a % of Equity

Stop Loss and Take Profit in points

Built-in Trailing Stop

One position per character

This makes the advisor convenient for both private traders and prop trading conditions.

Trading characteristics

Trading type: automatic

Directions: BUY and SELL

Timeframes: any (M15–H1 recommended)

Instruments: XAUUSD, Forex, Indices, Crypto (with sufficient liquidity)

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Account type: Hedge / Netting

Main parameters

Risk % of Equity

Stop Loss (points)

Take Profit (points)

Trailing Stop (points)

Volume Delta Parameters

ATR/ADX filters

Anti-Flat and Anti-Spread





Important information

Trading in financial markets involves risks.

Past performance does not guarantee future returns.

Before using on a real account, it is recommended to test on a demo account.

