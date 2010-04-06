Bollinger Bands Speed mt

Crypto_Forex Indicator "Bollinger Bands Speed" for MT4, No Repaint.

Speed of Bollinger Bands - is a unique trend indicator.





- The calculation of this indicator is based on equations from physics.

- Speed is the 1st derivative of standard Bollinger Bands.

- Bollinger Bands speed indicator shows how fast BB middle line and BB borders change their directions.

- By default: Blue line is the speed of BB middle line, Red line - speed of bottom border, Green one - speed of top border.

- It is recommended to use BB Speed in trend strategies, if speed of BB middle line value is < 0: trend goes down, and if value is > 0: trend goes up.

- You can consider following trading entries:

- Open Buy trade when blue line is above 0 and green line crosses blue one upward.

- Open Sell trade when blue line is below 0 and red line crosses blue one downward.

- Indicator has built-in Mobile and PC alerts.





This is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.