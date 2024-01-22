SuperNova HFT Prop Firm EA

4

SuperNova HFT, a trading EA designed to trade High-Frequency Trading (HFT) evaluations and challenges set by proprietary trading firms (prop firms).

After purchasing the EA once, you can then use it an unlimited number of times in order to pass challenges for over 10 support HFT Pro Firms.


Please use at your own risk. Do your due diligence, read prop firm reviews and take responsibility.


SuperNova HFT can achieve challenge targets within a very short timeframe. SuperNova HFT specialises in high volatility markets, using Stop Orders and tight StopLosses to trade the market.

The best use is the US30 at New York Opening, with the increase of volatility at the open, SuperNova HFT can pass a challenge within 15 minutes for prop firms that don't have a lotsize cap. 


HFT Available Prop Firms

  • Kortana - (I have have received a pay out) (no longer accepting MT4) 
  • Quantec -  (I have have received a pay out)
  • Nova Funding
  • Infinity Forex Funds


How To Backtest/Demo Account?

- Important to use ICMarkets for Demo testing, other brokers give different results

- For Backtesting any broker can be used.

- Download the Free Demo

- Open MT4, Strategy Tester, Select SuperNova HFT, Select US30, Set the Date (typically test 1 day at a time), Select Visual mode with 1 Min as the TimeFrame

- Run with Default Settings


How To Use

- It's best to use a VPS to run SuperNova HFT

- Each Prop Firm has it's own SetFiles, please contact me for them

- Main difference between the firms are the lotsizes

- SuperNova HFT should only be used to pass the Prop Firm Challenges


Please Note: that each Prop Firm has their own rules, the EA should only be used to pass the challenges. Many Firms do not allow HFT on their Funded Accounts. This is not intended to be used on a live account


Reviews 8
Carlo MARGARIA
118
Carlo MARGARIA 2024.04.30 22:55 
 

Eccezionale indicatore! All'inizio è solo da capire bene; ma una volta trovate le giuste impostazioni... guadagni!

goiiss
19
goiiss 2024.02.25 15:15 
 

everything works perfectly!

jasondeh999
70
jasondeh999 2024.02.16 05:22 
 

Amazing bot! Claye has been really helpful pre and post purchase, always answering any questions I have had. Not to mention the bot works amazing and as advertised. Nothing but fabulous things to say about the seller and the product :)

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Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
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Profalgo Limited
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Experts
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BB Return mt4
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Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator
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Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.69 (67)
Experts
Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and
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RangeBreakout EA MT5
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No Martingale. No Grid. This genuine trading strategy is a Range Breakout Trading Robot specializing in capitalizing on time range trades. Typically, the market establishes its course in the early hours, continuing on this path throughout the day. This robot is crafted to leverage these morning breakouts for trend trading, although it's versatile enough to handle various time breakout strategies. Popular Strategies you can use this for: Session Breakouts, such as the Asian session breakout Op
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No Martingale. No Grid. This genuine trading strategy is a Range Breakout Trading Robot specializing in capitalizing on time range trades. Typically, the market establishes its course in the early hours, continuing on this path throughout the day. This robot is crafted to leverage these morning breakouts for trend trading, although it's versatile enough to handle various time breakout strategies. Popular Strategies you can use this for: Session Breakouts, such as the Asian session breakout Op
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Blue Horizon MT4
Claye Weight
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Blue Horizon: Ultimate Grid + Martingale Trading Robot Tired of overpriced Grid/Martingale robots with inflated promises? I got tired of seeing this so I thought why not make my own Grid/Martingale robot that is  10x better and 10x cheaper , so if people want to buy something like this, you don't have to pay the ridiculous prices. So I built Blue Horizon , which delivers superior performance at a fraction of the cost. Don't be fooled by the price! this EA matches and if not better than all the
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jamidodo
353
jamidodo 2025.04.30 17:27 
 

Zero Support , money waste , waste of time ..

Hermann Meindl
280
Hermann Meindl 2024.06.15 16:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Carlo MARGARIA
118
Carlo MARGARIA 2024.04.30 22:55 
 

Eccezionale indicatore! All'inizio è solo da capire bene; ma una volta trovate le giuste impostazioni... guadagni!

Claye Weight
90050
Reply from developer Claye Weight 2024.05.01 11:25
Thank you very much!!
goiiss
19
goiiss 2024.02.25 15:15 
 

everything works perfectly!

Claye Weight
90050
Reply from developer Claye Weight 2024.02.26 02:03
Thank you! Happy to hear you passed your challenge!
jasondeh999
70
jasondeh999 2024.02.16 05:22 
 

Amazing bot! Claye has been really helpful pre and post purchase, always answering any questions I have had. Not to mention the bot works amazing and as advertised. Nothing but fabulous things to say about the seller and the product :)

Nick Schueder
376
Nick Schueder 2024.02.08 13:49 
 

The bot works absolutely as advertised. The challenge was passed in about 30 minutes. Clayes' support has been outstanding so far, always there to help. I can really recommend that HFT Bot to get funded.

Collyn1221
19
Collyn1221 2024.02.06 04:11 
 

This is the best purchase I have ever made! It helped me pass my Kortana prop firm challenge in minutes. Also it's so simple to setup and use. The developer is a genius and is very helpful if you have any questions or need additional assistance. I highly recommend using this product if you want to pass a prop firm challenge super fast.

Rishab
21
Rishab 2024.02.04 10:48 
 

I recently purchased a product that has been instrumental in helping me pass prop firm challenge accounts by utilizing high-frequency trading (HFT) strategies. This product has truly exceeded my expectations and has proven to be an essential tool in my trading journey. One of the standout features of this product is its advanced algorithmic trading capabilities, which have allowed me to execute trades at lightning-fast speeds with precision and accuracy. The platform's low latency and high-speed order execution have given me a significant edge in the highly competitive world of prop firm challenges. Furthermore, the product's user-friendly interface and customizable settings have made it easy for me to tailor my trading strategies to suit my individual preferences and risk tolerance. The platform also offers comprehensive analytics and reporting tools that have helped me track my performance and make data-driven decisions to improve my trading results. Overall, I am extremely satisfied with this product and highly recommend it to anyone looking to enhance their trading performance and pass prop firm challenge accounts with flying colors. Its cutting-edge technology, ease of use, and robust features make it a valuable asset for any serious trader aiming to succeed in the fast-paced world of HFT.

Claye Weight
90050
Reply from developer Claye Weight 2024.02.04 12:49
Thank you! Happy to hear you also passed your 100k Kortana Challenge
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