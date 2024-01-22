SuperNova HFT Prop Firm EA

SuperNova HFT, a trading EA designed to trade High-Frequency Trading (HFT) evaluations and challenges set by proprietary trading firms (prop firms).

After purchasing the EA once, you can then use it an unlimited number of times in order to pass challenges for over 10 support HFT Pro Firms.





Please use at your own risk. Do your due diligence, read prop firm reviews and take responsibility.





SuperNova HFT can achieve challenge targets within a very short timeframe. SuperNova HFT specialises in high volatility markets, using Stop Orders and tight StopLosses to trade the market.

The best use is the US30 at New York Opening, with the increase of volatility at the open, SuperNova HFT can pass a challenge within 15 minutes for prop firms that don't have a lotsize cap.





HFT Available Prop Firms

Kortana - (I have have received a pay out) (no longer accepting MT4)

Quantec - (I have have received a pay out)

Nova Funding

Infinity Forex Funds





How To Backtest/Demo Account?

- Important to use ICMarkets for Demo testing, other brokers give different results

- For Backtesting any broker can be used.

- Download the Free Demo

- Open MT4, Strategy Tester, Select SuperNova HFT, Select US30, Set the Date (typically test 1 day at a time), Select Visual mode with 1 Min as the TimeFrame

- Run with Default Settings





How To Use

- It's best to use a VPS to run SuperNova HFT

- Each Prop Firm has it's own SetFiles, please contact me for them

- Main difference between the firms are the lotsizes

- SuperNova HFT should only be used to pass the Prop Firm Challenges





Please Note: that each Prop Firm has their own rules, the EA should only be used to pass the challenges. Many Firms do not allow HFT on their Funded Accounts. This is not intended to be used on a live account