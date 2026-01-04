Sync Master
- 지표
- Andrej Hermann
- 버전: 9.1
- 활성화: 20
Sync Master objects synchronization
1. 모드 선택:
- SYNC_MASTER: 하나의 차트에만 설치합니다. 동일한 심볼을 공유하는 모든 다른 차트에 객체를 복사합니다.
- SYNC_PEER: 동기화하려는 모든 차트에 설치합니다(동일한 심볼이어야 함).
2. 기능:
- 체크박스: 동기화할 객체 유형을 선택합니다.
- 상태(활성/비활성): 표시기를 제거하지 않고 동기화를 켜거나 끕니다.
- 전체 동기화: 기존의 모든 객체를 즉시 복사합니다.
- 모두 삭제: 대상 차트에 그려진 모든 객체를 삭제합니다(패널은 유지).
======================================================================
[EN] INSTRUCTIONS
======================================================================
1. CHOOSE MODE:
- SYNC_MASTER: Install on ONE chart only. It copies objects to ALL
other charts sharing the SAME symbol.
- SYNC_PEER: Install on EVERY chart you want to sync (must have same symbol).
2. FEATURES:
- Checkboxes: Select which object types to synchronize.
- Status (Active/Inactive): Toggles synchronization on/off without
removing the indicator.
- Full Sync: Forces immediate copying of all existing objects.
- Delete All: Deletes all drawn objects on target charts (keeps the panel).