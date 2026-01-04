Sync Master
- 指标
- Andrej Hermann
- 版本: 9.1
- 激活: 20
Sync Master objects synchronization
1. 选择模式：
- SYNC_MASTER：仅安装在一个图表上。它将对象复制到所有具有相同代码的其他图表。
- SYNC_PEER：安装在您想要同步的每个图表上（必须是相同代码）。
2. 功能：
- 复选框：选择要同步的对象类型。
- 状态（活性/不活动）：开启或关闭同步。
- 全面同步：强制立即复制所有现有对象。
- 全部删除：删除目标图表上的所有绘制对象（保留面板）。
[EN] INSTRUCTIONS
======================================================================
1. CHOOSE MODE:
- SYNC_MASTER: Install on ONE chart only. It copies objects to ALL
other charts sharing the SAME symbol.
- SYNC_PEER: Install on EVERY chart you want to sync (must have same symbol).
2. FEATURES:
- Checkboxes: Select which object types to synchronize.
- Status (Active/Inactive): Toggles synchronization on/off without
removing the indicator.
- Full Sync: Forces immediate copying of all existing objects.
- Delete All: Deletes all drawn objects on target charts (keeps the panel).