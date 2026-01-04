Sync Master

Sync Master  objects synchronization

1. 选择模式：
   - SYNC_MASTER：仅安装在一个图表上。它将对象复制到所有具有相同代码的其他图表。
   - SYNC_PEER：安装在您想要同步的每个图表上（必须是相同代码）。

2. 功能：
   - 复选框：选择要同步的对象类型。
   - 状态（活性/不活动）：开启或关闭同步。
   - 全面同步：强制立即复制所有现有对象。
   - 全部删除：删除目标图表上的所有绘制对象（保留面板）。

======================================================================
[EN] INSTRUCTIONS
======================================================================
1. CHOOSE MODE:
   - SYNC_MASTER: Install on ONE chart only. It copies objects to ALL
     other charts sharing the SAME symbol.
   - SYNC_PEER: Install on EVERY chart you want to sync (must have same symbol).

2. FEATURES:
   - Checkboxes: Select which object types to synchronize.
   - Status (Active/Inactive): Toggles synchronization on/off without
     removing the indicator.
   - Full Sync: Forces immediate copying of all existing objects.
   - Delete All: Deletes all drawn objects on target charts (keeps the panel).
作者的更多信息
Objects synchronization
Andrej Hermann
4.6 (5)
指标
The indicator synchronizes eight types of markings on several charts of one trading instrument. This indicator is convenient to use in conjunction with "Multichart Dashboard" or other similar assistant that allows you to work with several charts at the same time. "Multichart Dashboard" can be found under the link on my youtube channel. Settings: enable vertical line synchronization enable horizontal line synchronization enable Trend Line synchronization enabling Fibonacci Retracement synchron
FREE
Real and Tester Trading
Andrej Hermann
5 (13)
实用工具
Trade Simulator        With this toolbar you have both: a compact surface, which simultaneously shows you the most important information you need for trading.    You can use it with your real account or also in the strategytester mode. This toolbar allows you to trade in the strategytester as real as possible with every  option available from the MT4 platform.   Settings available: Magic Number - When the 'MagicNumber' number is 0, the toolbar will watch all orders without a 'MagicNumber'. If th
FREE
Objects synchronization for mt4
Andrej Hermann
4.25 (12)
指标
The indicator synchronizes eight types of markings on several charts of one trading instrument. This indicator is convenient to use in conjunction with "Multichart Dashboard" or other similar assistant that allows you to work with several charts at the same time. "Multichart Dashboard" can be found under the link on my youtube channel. Settings: enable vertical line synchronization enable horizontal line synchronization enable Trend Line synchronization enabling Fibonacci Retracement synchron
FREE
WOz
Andrej Hermann
5 (3)
实用工具
Universal trading advisor "WOz" with a built-in trading panel The EA's capabilities can be easily tested in the strategy tester in visual mode. The EA can simulate real trading with the ability to move the SL and TP levels.  The EA has 5 modes of operation:  1. AUTOTRADING automatic trading mode on a set signal  2. ONLY SIGNAL mode of tracking the set signal without auto trading  3. RANGE MODUS mode of automatic placement of equidistant orders on Bayi Sell at a specified time  4. HAND MODUS
FREE
Clonify PRO
Andrej Hermann
实用工具
Clonify PRO - MT5和MT4的本地交易复制器 用于在MT5和MT4账户之间复制交易的专业工具(通过共享文件夹"Common")。 功能: 1. 发送端(Sender): 实时导出交易 发送所有内容(无过滤器) 不需要任何额外设置 2. 接收端(Receiver): 复制交易。 Magic Number(魔术号码): 使用发送端的账户ID(默认)或自定义号码。 手数模式: Analogous(相同模式): 与发送端完全相同的交易量。手数乘数允许减少或增加传输的手数。 Proportional(比例模式): 按照净值的风险百分比成比例。 Fixed(固定模式): 固定手数。 Max Deviation(最大偏差点数): 开仓时价格的最大偏差。 重试系统: 在出错时重复尝试开仓,最多重试'Max Retries'次,并阻止有问题的订单号。 符号映射: 自动搜索后缀(EURUSD -> EURUSD.m)。手动映射(S1=R1, S2=R2)。 通知: 要使通知功能工作,需要在MetaTrader 5终端中配置两项内容: 推送通知: 转到工具 -> 选项 -> 通知。启用"推送通
Clonify PRO MT5
Andrej Hermann
实用工具
Clonify PRO - MT5和MT4的本地交易复制器 用于在MT5和MT4账户之间复制交易的专业工具(通过共享文件夹"Common")。 功能: 1. 发送端(Sender): 实时导出交易 发送所有内容(无过滤器) 不需要任何额外设置 2. 接收端(Receiver): 复制交易。 Magic Number(魔术号码): 使用发送端的账户ID(默认)或自定义号码。 手数模式: Analogous(相同模式): 与发送端完全相同的交易量。手数乘数允许减少或增加传输的手数。 Proportional(比例模式): 按照净值的风险百分比成比例。 Fixed(固定模式): 固定手数。 Max Deviation(最大偏差点数): 开仓时价格的最大偏差。 重试系统: 在出错时重复尝试开仓,最多重试'Max Retries'次,并阻止有问题的订单号。 符号映射: 自动搜索后缀(EURUSD -> EURUSD.m)。手动映射(S1=R1, S2=R2)。 通知: 要使通知功能工作,需要在MetaTrader 5终端中配置两项内容: 推送通知: 转到工具 -> 选项 -> 通知。启用"推送通
筛选:
无评论
回复评论