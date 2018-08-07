FasterShark

5

Idea

I programmed this tool out of the necessity to be constantly informed about what is going on. Before I sometimes forgot to set a stopp loss, this is impossible with this tool. Further this tool allows you to make distributed entries, eg. with a first feeler with 0.1 contracts and when the direction is the right one you just put more contacts into the game. Money- and risk management is built in. If you use more then the predetermined number of contracts there is a warning. You are constantly informed about your win/loss situation. The tool warns you, if your wins grow too big or you enter trades with too many contracts. It informs you about the state of the ADX-Indicator, so that you are warned about illiquid states of the market.


Features

  • No single trade is without stop loss and take profit.
  • Stop and limit orders are easily started.
  • You can chose the number of contracts with one click.
  • You see the profit/loss of every asset separately.
  • You can cancel all open orders.
  • You can cancel all stop and limit orders.
  • You get a warning if you trade with too many contracts.
  • You get a warning if your wins are too big (euphoria is very dangerous, you don't see dangers any more)
  • You are informed about ADX and Di+ and Di-.
  • You are informed about the spread.


Installation

You have to unchecked "Chart in foreground" in the properties menu. Otherwise it might prevent you to click the buttons if there is some chart element over it.

The default Values are set for Indices (Dax, Dow etc.). Be aware that you have to change the settings for currencies as follows:

distance stop buy from 2 to about 0.00005 (5 Pipettes)

stop loss from 1500 to about 30 (Points)

please test the settings first in a demo account. Save your settings in a.set file.


Learning to use

Just practice the tool in a demo account. Be aware that there are "one click orders", which might be very dangerous.

Before you Buy/Sell you have to select the volume by clicking on the blue buttons. You cannot buy/sell, if the volume is set

to 0. By default the volume is reset after 50 ticks to zero for security reasons.

If you click "Buy" without selecting a volume you get the following message: Buy() method failed. Return code=10014. Code description: invalid volume


Inputs

  • Funds at morning (enter your funds when you start trading)
  • Max allowed contracts (if you have more than the allowed number app will say "too many contracts"
  • Max daily win (you can enter your maximal win, so that you know when to stop trading, think of euphoria!)
  • distance stop buy (distance from ask for stopp buy or limit buy)
  • distance stop sell (distanc from bid for stopp sell or limit sell)
  • Stop Loss *100 (Stop Loss in points, eg. Dow = 15 points = 1500)
  • Take Profit * 100 (Take profit in points, eg. Dow = 60 points = 6000)
  • Contracts Button 1 - 3 (assign number of contracts to button 1 to 3)
  • Initialize number contracts (Default 0, number of contracts are reset to this value, can be 0.1 or 1, too)
  • Start trading broker time (for security, not that you trade e.g. at night when the spread is 7 points)
  • Stop trading broker time (afterwards no trading possible, for security reasons)
  • Positioning of Buttons x coord (you can position the buttons)
  • Positioning of buttons y coord
  • Some colors to choose
  • Number of ticks to reset contract number to zero
  • Max slippage (Maximum slippage allowed)
  • Seconds to reset timer for contracts (reset number of contracts)
  • talk (activate talked warnings)
  • Font size vor UHD screens


Issues

Lines in the graph may obstruct the buttons (chose "Chart in Foreground")

Applicaton may start only 1 to 2 minutes after installation

I use this tool for about one year, there are no serious issues. Be sure to test the application in a demo account first.

For security reasons the contract number is reset after 50 ticks (default), sound says "contracts reset to zero". You have to select the contract number again after that.

Be sure to have the chart drawn in the background. The chart in the foreground could prevent you from clicking the buttons. Also be sure to have "Auto Trading" to on.

The tool does not prevent you from losing money! Just be careful, the quick clicks might lead you to overtrading.


Disclaimer

This tool does not guarantee any success. It is your own responsibility to use it correctly.

Contact me over the messages of mql5.

3.9.2022, Terence V. Gronowski "SwissTrader".

Reviews 2
pretty-lady
154
pretty-lady 2020.11.07 14:41 
 

Excellent!!! Thank you very much.

Recommended products
Prop Edge Heartbeat
Nuno Madeira Amaro Pire Costa
Utilities
EA to prevent inactivity violations on prop firms. This EA will scout for your most recent trade and if it is older than the number of days defined, will enter a micro lot position size 0.01 on the pair defined. It is recommended to use a tight spread pair like EURUSD. This EA will not act as long as you have at least one trade in the last X days (defined on config). This EA will not place other trades or modify existing position.
FREE
Swiss VWAPsimple
Terence Gronowski
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Swiss VWAPsimple Motivation Did not find free VWAP that works, the one that I found craseh. So I created a VWAP which calculates values only for the actual day. So computer resouces are not over stressed. What is VWAP, how is it used?  VWAP stands for Volume Weighed Average Price, it calculates the running sum of tick volume and the runnung sum of price times tickvolume. The division of these sums result in a weighed price (Sum P*V/Sum V). The calculation starts normally at midnight. The values
FREE
Yperion EA
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Experts
YPERION EA — Ichimoku Trend Confluence with Adaptive Risk Trade Ichimoku Kinko Hyo trend signals filtered by RSI confluence, with ATR-adaptive stops, built-in pyramiding, breakeven, and a streak-based dynamic risk engine. Designed for traders who want a rules-based trend follower that scales risk with performance, not guesswork. OVERVIEW YPERION EA combines the full Ichimoku cloud (Tenkan, Kijun, Senkou A/B, Chikou) with RSI confluence to filter out weak signals and only trade confirmed trend
FREE
Smart Position Manager
Jonathan Mboya Kinaro
5 (1)
Utilities
Overview Helios Smart Position Manager is a professional trade synchronization tool for MetaTrader 5. When you modify the stop loss or take profit on any position, the EA automatically detects the change and applies it to all other positions on the same symbol. This eliminates the need to manually update each position individually, saving time and preventing errors when managing multiple trades on the same instrument. How It Works The EA continuously monitors all open positions and maintains a s
FREE
RiskCalc Panel
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Indicators
RiskCalc Panel — Position Size & Risk Calculator Overview RiskCalc Panel is a lightweight on-chart calculator that removes the guesswork from position sizing. Set an entry, stop loss, and take profit either from the live market price or a manual price you choose, and the panel instantly shows the exact lot size needed to risk a fixed percentage of your equity or a fixed amount in your account currency. No trading operations: this tool does not open, close, or manage any position. It is a decisio
FREE
Closed All
Yan Jian Luo
Utilities
Close all open orders, delete all pending orders, and clear the entire account's orders. Please use caution! After clicking the button, the account order will be 0! Help us quickly clear account orders! As it is a free version, only the function of closing all orders is available. If other functions are needed, customization is required! The paid version has more features!
FREE
QuickTrade Manager MT5
Surendra Tamang
Utilities
QuickTrade Manager for MT5 Professional One-Click Trade Execution & Management Panel for MetaTrader 5 Trade faster. Manage smarter. Execute with precision. QuickTrade Manager is a powerful chart-side trading panel built for traders who want instant execution, cleaner workflow, and precise control over every position directly from the chart. No more slow manual adjustments. No more cluttered order management. Everything you need is in one professional panel . NEW IN THIS VERSION Modern Profession
FREE
The Optimal Lot Calculator
Alec Hilton Silva Couto
1 (1)
Utilities
With this indicator you have displayed on the chart the optimal lot size for the forex pair. No need for manual calculations or losing time on websites where you have to input the values to get the optimal lot size. The indicator values are preset for maximum percentage risk is 2% and for maximum pips loss is 50. For a customizable version you can buy using the this LINK . ATTENTION: This only works with forex pairs and it doesn't work on account deposits in YENS!!!!!!
FREE
Gold Candle Direction Signal
Lorenz Haemmerli
Indicators
Hourly xx:00 Candle Direction Signal for MT5 Know the direction of every hourly opening candle. The Hourly xx:00 Candle Direction Signal automatically analyzes the candle that starts exactly at xx:00 on your selected timeframe (M1–H1) and instantly tells you whether it closed LONG , SHORT , or DOJI . Designed for traders who want a simple and reliable hourly bias, the indicator displays clear chart signals and can send real-time notifications to your desktop or mobile device. Features Detects
FREE
Support and Ressistance
Raphael Lorenz Baumgartner
Indicators
Last Day Support & Resistance Platform: MetaTrader 5 Type: Custom Indicator Display: Chart Window (Overlay) Functions: Calculates Support and Resistance zones based on high/low patterns of the previous day. Uses a sliding sampling window ( SampleWindowSize ) to detect recent price ranges. Detects potential support if current price range is significantly below previous highs. Detects potential resistance if price range is significantly above previous lows. Updates four output buffers: LDResistanc
FREE
Scripts Close Position
Hong Thai Pham
Utilities
Script Name: Close All Positions Language: MQL5 Type: Utility Script Primary Function: Instantly close all open positions on the current trading account Purpose The “Close All Positions” script is a lightweight and efficient tool designed for traders using MetaTrader 5. Its main purpose is to help users quickly exit all active trades with a single click, especially during volatile market conditions or when risk management requires immediate action. Instead of manually closing each position on
FREE
FiT Panel Pro
Thonglak Janyakorn
Utilities
Overview FiT Panel Pro is a professional-grade trade management panel designed for MetaTrader 5 traders who demand speed, precision, and full control over their trades. Built with a modern dark-theme UI, it combines one-click execution with advanced risk management, visual SL/TP drag lines, automatic Fibonacci-based levels, and comprehensive order management — all in a single, compact panel. Whether you are a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, FiT Panel Pro gives you the edge you need to exec
FREE
Timeleftdisplay
Michael Joller
Utilities
The Expert Advisor "TimeLeft Display" shows the remaining time until the close  of the current candle in a digital display. The time is displayed in days, hours, minutes, and  seconds.      Features: Time Calculation:  Calculates the remaining time until the close of the current candle based on the  current timeframe of the chart. Digital Display:  Shows the remaining time in a digital format. Customizable Font and Size:  Allows selection of the font (Arial, Arial Black, Aptos Display, Tahoma, 
FREE
GOM Trade Manager
Wannapach Chinnaprapa
Utilities
GOM Trade Manager helps you execute trades the way you want it. Works on all instruments Forex, Commodities, & Crypto. It helps you with lot calculations, spread addition and balance calculations so you can just focus on actual trading. For full automatic planned management, stackable triggers and spread widening protection >> check out GOM Trade Manager Pro . ------------------------------------------NOTABLE FEATURES------------------------------------------ You set everything based on bid
FREE
Professional Trading Dashboard
Khac Thanh Bui
Utilities
Professional Trading Dashboard A professional account monitoring panel for MetaTrader 5 that consolidates real-time account data, daily trade history, and monthly statistics into a single on-chart display. Professional Trading Dashboard is a utility indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to give traders a clear, structured view of their account at all times. Instead of navigating between multiple terminal windows, all essential information is presented in one organized canvas panel directly on the
FREE
Countdown Candle Pro
Michael Joller
Indicators
Candle Countdown Pro – Multi-Timeframe Candle Countdown for MetaTrader 5 Candle Countdown Pro is a professional multi-timeframe indicator for MetaTrader 5 that displays the remaining time until the next candle closes across multiple timeframes simultaneously. The indicator features a clean and easy-to-read countdown panel directly on the chart and supports all major timeframes from M1 to W1 . This allows you to instantly see when the next candle will close on every selected timeframe. The panel
FREE
RSI talking to save your eyes
Terence Gronowski
Indicators
RSI talking, use all your senses while trading! The idea When trading your eyes might be very stressed. Therefore I programmed the RSItalking. Trade what you see and what you hear ! Function This indicator says "rsioverbought" when rsi is over a threshold value (default 75%) and "rsioversold" if it is under a lower threshold (default 25%). When you keep a long position be adviced to realize profit when the indicator tells you "rsioverbought" and vice versa. You will find an explanation of the
FREE
Liquidity Seeker
Augustine Mwathi
Utilities
Liquidity Seeker EA  Why You MUST Have This EA Unlock the power of ICT (Inner Circle Trader) methodology with the most advanced Smart Money Concept trading system available. This EA transforms complex institutional trading concepts into automated precision, giving you the unfair advantage that professional traders use to consistently profit from liquidity manipulation and market structure shifts. START trading WITH market makers using their own playbook. You don't need to do much other than to
FREE
Position Selective Close MT5
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Utilities
The Position Selective Close is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe script used to close simultaneously various positions.  General Description   The Position Selective Close   possesses   three operation modes (Intersection,   Union   and All) that control the way   as   four position features (symbol, magic number,   type   and profit) are used. The modes, available through the Selection Mode input parameter, relate to the features, available through the “Select by Feature” and “Feature” input pa
FREE
Account Risk Manager
Marco Savia
Utilities
Risk Manager – Account Protection Tool Risk Manager is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to protect your trading account by applying automatic risk management rules. This tool does not open trades . It continuously monitors your account and enforces predefined limits to help prevent excessive losses and maintain disciplined trading. Risk Manager works in the background and can manage positions opened by manual trading or other Expert Advisors. It is particularly useful for: • Manual tr
FREE
RiskGuard Quantum Simulator
MONTORIO MICHELE
5 (1)
Utilities
Quantum Simulator – Discover the Power of Quantum Dynamic Risk Quantum Simulator is an Expert Advisor designed to demonstrate the effectiveness of the Quantum function, fully integrated into the RiskGuard Management system. Through a simple interface, you can simulate an equity curve starting from a fixed balance of €100,000 , using your own custom statistics: Win Rate (%) Average Risk/Reward Ratio Number of Trades Maximum Allowed Drawdown (Optional) Minimum Accepted Drawdown The EA performs a
FREE
CopyStar MT5
Markus Bischoff
3 (1)
Utilities
CopyStar – File-based Trade Copier (MT5 Master/Slave, MT4-compatible) Short description CopyStar mirrors changes to your open net positions from the master to any slaves – quickly, robustly, and without network configuration. Communication runs via common files (shared file folder), enabling CopyStar to support MT5↔MT5, MT5→MT4, MT4→MT4, and MT4→MT5. Supports symbol mapping, lot multiplication, optional SL/TP copying, magic/comment filters, and a clear chart status display including heartbeat.
FREE
SessionRangeBox
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Indicators
Session Range Box — Session High/Low Visualizer Overview Session Range Box draws live, color-coded rectangles on your chart marking the high and low reached during the Asia, London, and New York trading sessions. As each session unfolds, its box grows in real time to reflect the range built so far, then locks in place once the session closes. A simple on-chart control panel lets you show or hide any session instantly, so you can study one session's range in isolation or view all three overlaid a
FREE
Scientific Calculator MT5
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Utilities
The Scientific Calculator is a script designed to compute science, engineering and mathematics expressions.  General Description   The expression to calculate must obey syntax rules and precedence order, being constituted by the following elements:   Integer and real numbers.  Mathematical operators for addition (+), subtraction (-), multiplication (*), division (/) and exponentiation (^).  Mathematical and trigonometric functions .  Curved parentheses (()) to define the precedence and contain
FREE
LotCalculatorIndicator
Autthapon Kawpom
Indicators
QDragon Lot Calculator & Risk Manager is a premium, interactive utility designed for MetaTrader 5 to simplify your risk management and lot size calculations. No more manual calculations, spreadsheet checks, or guessing lot sizes before entering a trade. Simply drag the lines on your chart and let the indicator do the math! Why Risk Management Matters The secret to consistent trading is keeping your risk controlled. With QDragon Lot Calculator, whether your Stop Loss is 10 points or 1000 points
FREE
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.57 (14)
Indicators
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
Trade Dock
Sovannara Voan
5 (3)
Utilities
A bot utility designed to streamline trade management. It offers auto lot calculation based on money, account risk, or fixed lot size, with order setup featuring draggable take profit, stop loss, and entry price to fit your plan. It supports Buy/Sell market, Buy/Sell limit, and Buy/Sell stop orders, with or without stop loss and take profit. Additional features include single-click breakeven, deleting positions/orders, and more, making trade management efficient and easy.
FREE
ChartWall
Yury Kulikov
4.75 (12)
Utilities
ChartWall is intended for displaying and automatic changing of wallpapers on a chart. It supports JPG and BMP formats.  A file and a display style are selected via the built-in panel, which can be opened by clicking on the application icon (hidden button) that appears in the bottom left corner of the chart (main window) as you move the cursor to that area. Using the built-in panel you can also set a period for the rotation of images in minutes. Image files are selected randomly from the folder t
FREE
Matrix Trade Condition Monitor
Joshy Antony
Utilities
================================================================ MATRIX CONDITION MONITOR Live Trade Condition Panel for MetaTrader 5 Fully Automatic -- Works with ALL Matrix EAs ================================================================ NEVER MISS A TRADE SETUP AGAIN Matrix Condition Monitor is a free utility that attaches to any chart and automatically checks all 10 trade conditions in real time -- showing you exactly why a trade will or will not open, and alerting you the moment ever
FREE
SG Quick Closer MT5
Aleksandr Blinov
Utilities
Скрипт для быстрого закрытия рыночных и отложенных ордеров. Этот зацикленный скрипт гарантированно закроет все выбранные ордера. Он будет работать, пока не закроет все выбранные позиции и удалится когда сделает свою работу. Если у Вас много открытых позиций этот скрипт поможет вам. Интуитивно понятный интерфейс 1) Просто бросьте его на график. 2) Выберите ордера, которые надо закрыть. По умолчанию выбраны все! 3) нажмите кнопку "Close". Если вы забыли включить Авто торговлю, будет выдано сообщен
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (216)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (673)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT5 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, crypto, or future
Astro Trade MT5
Indra Maulana
5 (2)
Utilities
25% discount on the release of the tool: only for the next 3 buyers AstroTrade Trading Assistant AstroTrade is a comprehensive multi-functional trading utility developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates essential tools for trade execution, risk management, and technical monitoring into a single unified interface. The application is designed to assist traders in managing their daily operations through a visual and structured environment. Visual Trade Execution and Risk Management T
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.97 (146)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account. It supports both public and private Telegram channels, and you can conn
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (167)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (5)
Utilities
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
4.5 (8)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 5. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT5 terminal. An MT4 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.71 (17)
Utilities
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! SIMPLE. FASTEST. INTUITIVE. MAX AUTOMATED. Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description   ::  demo-version  :: 60-sec-video-description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss and take-profit  functions - Invalidation leves - Intuitive, a
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 5 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader . COPYLOT allows you to copy Forex trades between MT4 and MT5 terminals with support for Hedge and Netting accounts. COPYLOT MT5 version supports: - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting to MT5 Netting - MT4 to MT5 Hedge - MT4 to MT5 Netting MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files H
Signal Trading View to MT5 Pro
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
4.5 (2)
Utilities
Signal TradingView to MT5 Pro  Instant professional execution between TradingView and MetaTrader 5 Automate your trading strategy with the most robust communication bridge between TradingView alerts and real execution in MT5. Designed for traders who demand speed, flexibility, and impeccable risk management, this Expert Advisor transforms any alert message into a precise market or limit order.   Install and TEST the TRIAL version HERE STRENGTHS AND ADVANTAGES Universal Parsing Engine (Propriet
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.58 (52)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT5," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT4" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (7)
Utilities
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trade Copier Ultimate
Janitha Sandaruwan Amaradasa Wickramasingha Arachchilage
5 (4)
Utilities
Trade Copier Ultimate - Telegram to MT5 Signal Copier Trade Copier Ultimate automatically copies Telegram trading signals into MetaTrader 5. The EA can read signal messages, detect the symbol, order type, entry price, Stop Loss, Take Profit levels and selected update commands, then execute or manage the trade in MT5 using your lot and risk settings. It is more than a basic Telegram to MT5 copier. TCU also supports Bot API and user-account Bridge workflows, Discord signal routing, local MT5 to MT
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (8)
Utilities
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Global Investing FX Terminal
Santiago Nicolas Pla Casuriaga
Utilities
The Global Investing FX Terminal is an all-in-one FX dashboard for MetaTrader 5 — CB policy rates, CFTC COT positioning, carry rankings, economic surprises, options skew, retail sentiment, and correlations, thirteen panels in total — rendered on a single zero-flicker canvas overlay and refreshing every 10 seconds from one attached EA. No external software required. Professional FX analysis requires simultaneous access to data that normally lives in separate platforms: rate derivatives, governmen
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Utilities
Premium Trade Manager - The Trade Panel With a Coach Built In Premium Trade Manager puts a trading coach inside your chart, with a full execution engine underneath it. Set the trade up the way you always do, then let Max, your AI trading coach, read that exact setup against your live account and give you a straight verdict before you commit: is the stop disciplined, is the risk sane, is a high-impact release minutes away, are you near a prop-firm limit. Below sits the engine that runs everything
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Utilities
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356404 - Farmed Hedge Yield V Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2357156 * Before purchasing, please feel free to send me a message if you have any questions about the product or setup. ** After purchase,  Contact me via private message to receive t
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.73 (22)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the "Grid manual" will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. F
Trading Chaos Expert
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (11)
Utilities
This software has no equals in the world and represents a universal trade "console" covering trading signals, automated market entry, setting of Stop Loss and Take Profit, as well as Trailing Profit for multiple trades at the same time in a single open window. Intuitive control of the Expert Advisor in "three clicks" ensures a comprehensive use of all its functions on different computers, including tablets PCs. Interacting with additional signal indicators that mark the chart to give a real mark
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Power Candles Strategy Scanner - Self-Optimizing Multi-Symbol Setup Finder Power Candles Strategy Scanner runs the same self-optimizing engine that powers the Power Candles indicator - on every symbol in your Market Watch, side by side. One panel tells you which symbols are statistically tradable right now, which strategy wins on each, the optimal Stop Loss / Take Profit pair, and pings you the moment a fresh signal fires. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max
Trade Manager Panel Pro MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (5)
Utilities
Message me after purchase to receive the complete manual kit + 3-day OpenAI API trial to test the AI features + Another bonus gift The current price is a limited discount for August Relaunch Update — secure your edition now before price go up. Next Price: $340 This is completely different from any trading panel you’ve tried or seen on the market. It’s one of the most innovative AI-powered trading panels available in the retail market right now. Imagine connecting   AI directly to your chart   —
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Risk Manager Pro MT5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (8)
Utilities
Risk Manager Pro MT5 is an account protection Expert Advisor for traders who want strict risk control inside MetaTrader 5. The utility monitors your account equity, daily and weekly results, drawdown, open positions, trade count, consecutive losses, and trading hours. When a configured limit is reached, it can automatically close positions, cancel pending orders, stop other EAs, send notifications, or close the terminal. Instead of relying on discipline during a stressful trading session, you de
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Utilities
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
More from author
Important Lines
Terence Gronowski
4.88 (24)
Indicators
This indicator displays Pivot-Lines, preday high and low, preday close and the minimum and maximum of the previous hour. You just have to put this single indicator to the chart to have all these important lines, no need to setup many single indicators. Why certain lines are important Preday high and low : These are watched by traders who trade in a daily chart. Very often, if price climbs over or falls under a preday low/high there is an acceleration in buying/selling. It is a breakout out of a
FREE
Swiss VWAPsimple
Terence Gronowski
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Swiss VWAPsimple Motivation Did not find free VWAP that works, the one that I found craseh. So I created a VWAP which calculates values only for the actual day. So computer resouces are not over stressed. What is VWAP, how is it used?  VWAP stands for Volume Weighed Average Price, it calculates the running sum of tick volume and the runnung sum of price times tickvolume. The division of these sums result in a weighed price (Sum P*V/Sum V). The calculation starts normally at midnight. The values
FREE
Swiss ORIndicator
Terence Gronowski
Indicators
Opening Range Indicator   Idea Toby Crabel introduced this way of trading in the ealy ninties in his book "Day Trading with Short Term Price Patterns and Opening Range Breakout". In simple terms this means to trade the brekouts from the limits of the first trading hour with the stop loss at the opposite side. I.e. if the first hourly candle meausres 40 points (Crabel calls this the "stretch") you set the stop loss at breakout level minus 40 points and the take profit at the breakout level plus 4
FREE
Swiss CandleTime
Terence Gronowski
5 (2)
Indicators
Swiss CandleTime What ist CandleTime for This indicaor just displays the remaining time for a candle to build. It is best used if you trade with timframes from 3 minutes. I use it in M3 to keep postions. If I have two following red candles i usually liquidate the position. Timeframes M1 to H1 Inputs Arrow displayed => Edit your arrow string Arrow for waiting conditions => Arrow if chart is offline Text Color => color of the text Tell if there is a trend change => tells you, if the two preciding
FREE
Swiss ParabolicWarn
Terence Gronowski
Indicators
Normal Parabolic SAR with label of long or short state. Tells also "Parabolic long" and "short". Can be used in multitimeframe layouts together with Swiss HolyGrail indicator or in different timeframes. So, if all the indicators show "long" or "short" you can be sure that the risk of a wrong direction is small. The standard values for Parabolic SAR are 0.02 for step and 0.2 for maximum. You may experiment with changing the maximum to get smother curves.  Note that changes in parabolic SAR are la
FREE
Swiss HolyGrail
Terence Gronowski
3 (1)
Indicators
Swiss Holy Grail Indicator Motivation and functioning The HolyGrail indicator serves to optimize an entry. At that very moment I caught myself, that I went short in an uptrend, so I got into a trade in an anti-cyclical way. Or I have entered into a much too mature trend. This indicator should prevent such errors: One should always be aware of whether it is pro- or anticyclic entry, and one must always know about the maturity of the trend. Don't enter an old trend. Linda Raschke advises to buy th
FREE
M5 Breakout Indicator
Terence Gronowski
3 (1)
Indicators
Shows min and max of last M5 Candle. Can be used to trade breakouts of last M5 candle.  The M5 Candle Breakout Strategy avoids to stay too long in a sindways phase. See documentation on  @swisstrader3713, where you can follow my live trading. The only parameters are the color of the lines defining the M5 stretch. Best use the indicator in M1 timeframe. The M5 Breakout Strategy has helped me to reduce overtrading.
FREE
Swiss InsideOutsideBar
Terence Gronowski
5 (1)
Indicators
Swiss InsideOutsideBar Imortance of Inside- and Outside Bars Inside bars are completely engulfed by its previous bar. The pattern is also known as "harami" (pregnant). Outsidebars engulf the previous bar. Inside bars might mark situations before an outbreak. They are a condensed form of a symmetrical triangle. Symmetrical triangles represent a battle between bulls and bears. There can be an outbreak to either side, mostly the outbreak is in direction of the main trend. The combination of inside
FREE
RSI talking to save your eyes
Terence Gronowski
Indicators
RSI talking, use all your senses while trading! The idea When trading your eyes might be very stressed. Therefore I programmed the RSItalking. Trade what you see and what you hear ! Function This indicator says "rsioverbought" when rsi is over a threshold value (default 75%) and "rsioversold" if it is under a lower threshold (default 25%). When you keep a long position be adviced to realize profit when the indicator tells you "rsioverbought" and vice versa. You will find an explanation of the
FREE
Filter:
pretty-lady
154
pretty-lady 2020.11.07 14:41 
 

Excellent!!! Thank you very much.

[Deleted] 2019.01.14 07:19 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review