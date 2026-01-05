AURX System — a professional next-generation algorithmic trading system for XAUUSD (M5). The system has no direct analogues in the Market and is built around strict market condition control, trading discipline, and precise selection of valid market phases. This is not an indicator-based Expert Advisor, not a template strategy, and not an adaptation of a popular trading approach, but an independent algorithmic system with its own proprietary decision-making logic. The algorithm is focused on analyzing the current market state and active price movement, working with real-time price behavior.

Algorithmic Foundation — AURX System is a comprehensive algorithm that combines analysis of price dynamics, current market state, volatility, movement phases, time constraints, and external factors. The system utilizes built-in session filters, news filters, spread filters, as well as trade frequency control and risk management mechanisms. This approach allows the system to filter out unsuitable market conditions and operate only in controlled trading environments.

Information Panel (HUD) — AURX System is equipped with its own information panel that displays the internal states of the algorithm in real time. All parameters shown on the panel are part of the trading logic and reflect the current market conditions, filter activity, and the algorithm’s readiness to execute trading actions. The information panel provides a clear visual representation of how the system evaluates the market at any given moment and allows the user to see under which conditions trading is allowed or blocked.

Trading Principles and System Purpose — AURX System does not use dangerous trading methods and is not designed for frequent trade execution. The algorithm strictly limits trading activity and focuses on trade quality rather than quantity. Each trading signal corresponds to a single trade, without repeated entries or chaotic position scaling. Every trade is opened with predefined risk conditions and a mandatory stop-loss. The system is designed for traders who prefer controlled, predictable, and professional algorithmic trading rather than aggressive trading strategies.

Testing Period Limitation and Annual Optimization — AURX System has been deliberately tested starting from 2020. This Expert Advisor belongs to the category of high-precision algorithmic systems with fine internal tuning, sensitive to changes in market structure, volatility, and trading conditions in the gold market. The XAUUSD market evolves over time, therefore the use of excessively old historical data does not reflect the realities of modern trading.

For this reason, AURX System requires annual optimization, which I conduct every January. Based on the optimization results, system parameters are adapted to the current market conditions of the past period and demonstrate stable and correct performance in the following trading year. This allows the system to be used in real trading without the need for constant manual parameter adjustments by the user.

Settings for each year are embedded directly into the EA code, ensuring correct system behavior both in backtesting and in real trading, without the use of set files or additional configurations. The user is not required to optimize the strategy independently — the system is delivered fully prepared for operation.

That is why AURX System testing is conducted on recent years rather than on 7–10 years of historical data. Older history often differs in quote quality, tick structure, and spreads, which reduces the practical value of such tests when evaluating system behavior today.

Limiting the testing period to recent years is an advantage rather than a drawback of AURX System. The system does not operate on “past market behavior” or outdated price patterns but works with current real-time price dynamics. Practice shows that strategies with ideal long-term historical results often lose effectiveness in live trading. Using a relevant testing period allows for an objective evaluation of AURX System under the conditions in which it will be used today and in the near future.

Setup, Default Operation and GMT Parameter (IMPORTANT) — AURX System is initially configured and optimized to operate without additional parameter tuning or the use of set files. The Expert Advisor is ready for use immediately after installation. In daily operation, the user only needs to set the trading volume or risk percentage. All other parameters are recommended to be left unchanged.

The GMT parameter is used by the system for correct alignment of the trading logic and news filter with the broker’s server time. By default, AURX System uses the most common server offset: GMT+2 during winter and GMT+3 during summer, which is used by the majority of popular brokers. In most cases, no additional GMT adjustment is required.

If your broker uses a non-standard server time zone (for example, GMT+0 as used by Exness) or if you are unsure about the correct GMT value, the parameter can be adjusted manually. Correct GMT configuration ensures stable and predictable operation of the algorithmic logic. If necessary, you may contact me before or after purchase, and I will assist you in correctly setting the GMT parameter for your broker.

Quote Quality and Broker Conditions (IMPORTANT) — AURX System is a high-precision algorithmic trading system and is sensitive to market quote quality. The algorithm operates on real-time price behavior; therefore, the accuracy of historical data, tick density, price flow structure, and order execution quality directly affect trading results.

The system was developed and tuned using high-quality market quotes with accurate historical data and stable trading conditions. When used with different brokers, the behavior of AURX System may vary due to differences in quote generation, tick structure, and specific trading conditions of each broker.

Before purchasing the Expert Advisor, it is strongly recommended to test AURX System with the broker intended for real trading. If the test results are satisfactory, the system will behave similarly in live trading with the same broker. Using brokers with sparse, smoothed, or inaccurate historical data may negatively affect system performance. This is a characteristic of high-precision algorithms, not a flaw of AURX System.

Main Requirements and Recommendations

Trading instrument: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M5

Minimum deposit: from 100 USD with a trading volume of 0.01 lots

Broker: any reputable ECN broker with high-quality quotes

Account type: ECN / RAW / Razor (Netting and Hedging modes supported)

VPS: recommended for stable and uninterrupted system operation

Recommended risk: from 1% to 7% per trade (risk calculated based on the stop-loss of a single trade)

Personal Bonus for AURX London Owners — Owners of AURX London (XAUUSD) receive a personal bonus. As part of user support, access is provided to a separate version, AURX Asian, developed for trading XAUUSD under Asian trading session conditions.

AURX Asian is not an additional set file or modification of the main version. It is an independent system implementation with individually selected parameters and logic adapted to the characteristics of the Asian market. This version is designed for gold trading and differs from the AURX London configuration.

The personal bonus is provided exclusively to AURX London owners and is not published in the Market. This approach allows the system to be used in different trading conditions without changing the base settings or trading philosophy.

Support, Optimization and Private Community — AURX System is a continuously developed trading system and includes regular support and adaptation to changing market conditions. As part of this support, annual algorithm optimization is performed to maintain system stability and relevance in current market environments.

Both versions of the system — AURX London and AURX Asian — undergo annual optimization. Parameters of each version are adapted to the characteristics of the corresponding trading session and the relevant market conditions of the previous period. This ensures stable and correct system operation in the following trading year without requiring manual parameter tuning by the user.

Each AURX London buyer is eligible to join the private “AURX System” community, created exclusively for system owners. The closed group publishes information about updates and optimizations, changes in algorithm behavior, and discusses practical aspects of system usage. The community is designed for experience sharing and receiving up-to-date information directly from the developer.

To join the private community, you must contact me after purchase and provide proof of ownership of AURX System. Participation in the group allows users to stay informed about the development of both system versions and understand the logic behind ongoing support and optimization.

Limited Distribution and Pricing — AURX System is not a mass-market product and is not intended for low-price sales. The system was developed as a specialized algorithmic trading solution for gold (XAUUSD), requiring high-quality market quotes, proper trading conditions, and a conscious approach to usage. For this reason, access to the system is intentionally limited through pricing policy rather than mass distribution.

This approach allows maintaining product quality, providing regular support and algorithm optimization, and forming a user base focused on disciplined and careful system usage. AURX System is not designed for aggressive scaling and is intended for long-term and deliberate use.

At the initial stage of distribution, a limited number of copies is offered at the starting price. As the system evolves, undergoes optimization, and expands functionality, the price of AURX System may be revised. Price growth reflects further product development, ongoing support, and a focus on quality rather than the mass market.

Warning About Pirated Versions — AURX System is a complex algorithmic trading system with protected internal logic. Any pirated or unofficial copies distributed outside the MQL5 Market are not full versions of the product and cannot ensure correct system operation.

Testing pirated copies in the Strategy Tester does not confirm correct performance in real trading. The behavior of unofficial versions may differ significantly from the original system, making such tests misleading. Using cracked versions of AURX System in live trading carries an increased risk of losses due to incorrect algorithm behavior.

The official version of AURX System is regularly updated, optimized, and supported. Pirated copies do not receive these updates and effectively represent outdated and uncontrolled files for which the developer bears no responsibility.

If you encounter offers to purchase AURX System outside the MQL5 Market, be aware: you are not buying a system, but a non-functional copy without support, updates, or guarantees of correct trading performance.

Conclusion — AURX System is a professional algorithmic trading system for XAUUSD (M5), designed to operate in controlled market conditions. The algorithm focuses on limited trading activity, strict risk control, and precise interaction with current price behavior.

The system is developed for traders who view algorithmic trading as a tool for discipline and stability rather than a means of aggressive account growth. AURX System requires proper trading conditions and high-quality market quotes and is intended for conscious and long-term use.





