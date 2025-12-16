Chart Artist Drawing tool

Chart Artist - Your Personal Drawing Assistant for MT5 Charts

Hey there! Are you tired of struggling with MT5's built-in drawing tools? Do you wish you could mark up your charts as easily as you sketch ideas on paper? Well, I created Chart Artist to solve exactly those problems!

What Is Chart Artist?

Chart Artist is a drawing tool I built because I was frustrated with how clunky drawing on charts felt. I wanted something simple, fast, and intuitive - and when I couldn't find it, I decided to build it myself. After months of testing and refining, I'm excited to share it with you.

Here's What Makes It Special:

Drawing Made Simple

Remember trying to draw a trendline and having to click through menus? With Chart Artist, you just click the "Line" button and start clicking points on your chart. Want to draw a zigzag pattern? Just keep clicking - each point connects to the next automatically. No more menu diving!

The Brush Feature You'll Love

This is my favorite part. Want to draw freehand? Click the "Brush" button, hold down the Ctrl key (yep, just like in Photoshop), and drag your mouse. You can draw curves, circles, mark support zones - whatever you imagine.

Colors That Make Sense

I included six colors that actually show up well on charts (no more light gray that disappears!). Red, blue, green, orange, magenta, and black. Click the color button to cycle through them. I usually use red for resistance and green for support, but you do you!

Put It Where You Want It

Don't like where the toolbar is? No problem! You can move it to any corner of your chart. Want it on the left side instead of the bottom? Just change the setting. Prefer buttons stacked vertically or in a row? That's adjustable too.

Real Trading Uses (How I Use It):

  • Marking Key Levels: When I spot support or resistance, I draw along it with the brush tool. It's faster than trying to get a straight line perfect.

  • Planning Trades: I draw where I want to enter, where my stop loss goes, and where I'll take profit. Having it visually on the chart helps me stick to my plan.

  • Pattern Recognition: Drawing triangles, channels, or head and shoulders patterns helps me see them more clearly.

  • Teaching/Sharing: When I'm explaining a trade idea to someone, I can quickly sketch on the chart and send them a screenshot.

The Little Things That Matter:

  • Made for MT5: Built specifically for MetaTrader 5, not just a port from MT4

  • Lightweight: Doesn't slow down your charts even when you've drawn a lot

  • Easy to Learn: If you can use MT5, you can use this in 5 minutes

Here's How You Use It:

  1. Add it to your chart (just drag and drop like any indicator)

  2. Toolbar appears - pick Line or Brush mode

  3. Start drawing!

For lines: Click points on your chart, press ESC when done.
For brush: Hold Ctrl and drag your mouse, release Ctrl when done.

That's literally it. No complicated settings to figure out.

Who It's For:

  • Price action traders who mark up charts daily

  • Swing traders drawing trendlines and channels

  • Educators creating chart examples

  • Anyone who visually plans trades

What It's NOT:

  • It's not a trading signal generator

  • It doesn't predict prices

  • It won't make you money by itself

It's a tool. Like a good pen or highlighter. It helps you see patterns and plans more clearly.


Fair Warning:

Like any tool, it takes a little getting used to. The first time you try the brush, you might draw something wobbly (I still do sometimes!). But after a few tries, it becomes second nature.

Final Thoughts:

If you're like me and you spend time marking up charts, give Chart Artist a try. I think you'll find it makes the process smoother and faster. And if you don't, well, there's always the built-in tools (but I think you'll like mine better).

Need Help?

Got questions? Found a bug? Want to suggest a feature? Message me here on MQL5. I usually respond within a day (sometimes faster if I'm not in a trade!).

Thanks for checking out Chart Artist. Happy drawing, and even happier trading!

*P.S. A quick tip: Try using different colors for different timeframes. I use red for daily levels and blue for 4-hour. Makes my charts much easier to read!*

Note: This is just a tool to help with chart analysis. Trading involves risk, and you should only trade with money you can afford to lose. I'm sharing what works for me, but your experience may vary.


More from author
OneClick Trade Panel
Mustafa Pishori
Utilities
OneClick Trade Panel is a professional trade management tool that puts essential trading functions at your fingertips. Designed for traders who need quick and efficient trade management, this EA simplifies complex trading tasks into single-click operations. This tool helps you manage your open positions faster and more efficiently than traditional manual methods. What This EA Does This Expert Assistant provides three key trade management functions: Move SL/TP to Breakeven   - Smart trade protect
