Easy Copier Limited

🔥 🔥 🔥 Easy Copier Limited is utility tool to copy trade / trade copier form one account (master) to other account (slave) .  It works only with a single forex ( EURUSD ) . You can use this tool as local copier ( Terminals have to be in same PC / VPS ) as well as Remote Copier ( Terminals can be in different PC / VPS ). For remote copy you can use my server or it can be configured to your server .

Trades are possible to copy from  MT4 => MT4  MT4 => MT5    MT5 => MT5   MT5 => MT4  ( MT4 copier , MT5  copier )

* Multiple copies and versions are required as per need.

For quick start please ask for settings file . MT4 version is available ----->here  and MT5 version is available ----->here .Limited version with full functionality available here. ------> MT4    and  ------> MT5

EA Functions   Trade Sender ( master  or provider)  Trade Receiver ( slave  or consumer)

EA on action video is available ------>here ( https://youtu.be/N5KcovRHf3A&nbsp;)  

One master account can send trade to multiple slave accounts.
Multiple master accounts can send trades to one slave account with multiple EA copies ( to avoid any conflict need to use multiple EA)


=> Single tool for master/slave : EA allows us to switch roles between master or slave. Selection is available in input parameter as Master/Slave. So its very economical if you want to switch your plan between master/slave EA.
=> Copy local/Remote : Tool can copy remotely as well as locally however remote copy needs additional settings on your server and can be configured.
=> On/Off Function : Panel provides you On/Off function without removing the EA.
=> Panel : Panel is available to check settings and you can switch it from there.
=> Custom Signal Provider Name: Provider name can be defined for Master account and should be followed with Slave account. Input field is available in input parameter and panel.
=> Slave Provider: slave provider selection is available from dropdown menu in panel and input parameter by entering manually.
=> Key : While coping remotely key acts as passcode.
=> Retrieve Old Trade : If you wish to copy old trade in starting you can switch it on/off.
=> Lot type (Auto Lot) : There are four options available.
1) Same Lot size from master
2) Fix lot 
3) Balance Ratio 
4) Equity Ratio 
=> Symbol Prefix and Suffix : write the format of Prefix and Suffix of master and slave and it will convert automatically.
=> Magic number filter : Trade can be filtered with master's magic numbers. Multiple magic numbers can be separated with a comma(,).
=> Comment Filter :  Trade can also be filtered with master's comments. Multiple comments can be separated with a comma(,).

=> Symbol Replacement : The symbol replacement is available in unlimited numbers. For Example- If AUXUST needs to be replaced with gold then we can write AUXUST=gold . Different pairs can be separated with a comma (,).   


Filter:
Rahul Kumar Trivedi
8659
Rahul Kumar Trivedi 2022.02.06 12:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

