Fibonacci Retracements and Extensions

This indicator allows you to measure retracements of price between any two points in either direction. It displays the price points, percentages and also displays the extension levels.


User may Modify and Add addition levels and extensions." User may also Add multiple Fibonacci indicators on the chart and change their colors, style and sizes.


Can be used on any timeframe.


This is the only Fibonacci Tool you'll need to measure and trade on Structure.


MT4 Version Available as well.


ADDITIONAL COMPLIMENTARY PRODUCTS AVAILABLE HERE:


Multiple Moving Averages Crossover Alerts:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94369



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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Daily Range ATR and ADR Reversal Indicator
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The Daily Range ATR ADR Reversal Indicator shows you where price is currently trading in relation to its normal average daily range. You will received alerts via pop-ups when price exceeds its average daily range. This will enable you to identify and trade pullbacks and reversals quickly. The Indicator also shows you the Daily Range of Price for the current market session as well as previous market sessions. It shows you the ATR which is the average range of pips that a candle may move in that
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This dynamic indicator will draw the Key Swing High and Low Levels for any symbol on any timeframe! User may Hide or Show any Level or Label and also Receive Alerts when price returns to that key level via Pop-Up, Push, Email or Sound. Levels include Current Day High/Low, Previous Day High/Low, Current Week High/Low, Previous Week High/Low and Monthly High/Low. The Levels are labeled with the Price Point Data Listed next to it for quick easy reference.  You can change the Style, Size and Co
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fxgeezer
256
fxgeezer 2025.09.14 05:57 
 

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onlinewolfgang
90
onlinewolfgang 2024.05.24 16:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Gary E Joe
3848
Reply from developer Gary E Joe 2024.08.15 01:33
That is incorrect. Go to the 'Inputs' tab and you can change the "Fibonacci Level Color" to any color of our choice. The default color is yellow, but you can change the color from the inputs tab when you add the indicator to your chart. Please verify this. onlinewolfgang an updated review would be greatly appreciated. Thanks.
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