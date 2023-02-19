Fibonacci Retracements and Extensions
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This indicator allows you to measure retracements of price between any two points in either direction. It displays the price points, percentages and also displays the extension levels.
User may Modify and Add addition levels and extensions." User may also Add multiple Fibonacci indicators on the chart and change their colors, style and sizes.
Can be used on any timeframe.
This is the only Fibonacci Tool you'll need to measure and trade on Structure.
MT4 Version Available as well.
ADDITIONAL COMPLIMENTARY PRODUCTS AVAILABLE HERE:
Multiple Moving Averages Crossover Alerts: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94369
ADR Reversal Indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94148
Key Swing Levels: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94545
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