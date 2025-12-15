Auto Fib SR automatically draws Fibonacci levels on the most recent trend and allows instant manual trend selection with a simple line drag—so you are not locked to the latest swing like most Auto Fib tools.

It is built for fast, precise Fibonacci-based support and resistance analysis, while keeping the chart clean and fully under your control.



With full-width levels enabled, Auto Fib SR goes beyond standard trend-based Fibonacci tools and converts Fibonacci levels into a chart-wide support and resistance framework in seconds.

Need a clean chart for execution?

Simply drag the V-Line to the empty area on the right side of the price action to hide all levels instantly.





Strategy Tester: Auto Fib SR works in the Strategy Tester, but V-Line dragging is disabled. Manual trend selection is available on live charts only.



Who It's For

Auto Fib is built for traders who: Need correct and precise Fibonacci levels with minimal effort

Want fast, reliable full chart support and resistance analysis based on Fibonacci theory

Prefer a clean, uncluttered chart for trade execution whenever needed



