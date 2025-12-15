Auto Fib SR
- 지표
- Part-time Day Trader
- 버전: 3.0
- 업데이트됨: 29 12월 2025
- 활성화: 15
Auto Fib automatically draws Fibonacci levels on the most recent trend.
Fibonacci levels can be applied to any earlier trend by dragging the vertical line to the left (when enabled in the input settings).
No constant repositioning is required, as levels update automatically as the trend extends.
Auto Fib SR is a user-friendly tool that saves time and effort for traders who regularly use Fibonacci levels for:
Key Features:
- Automatic trend-based Fibonacci levels
- Manual trend selection (V-Line)
- Auto-updating levels as price moves